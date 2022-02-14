A month ago, Blue Hill barely got by Gibbon when the two met in the regular season.
The margin was much wider Monday night in the opener of the Class C-2, Subdistrict 8 tournament hosted by St. Cecilia.
The Bobcats (11-10), who won by 12 on Jan. 11, took down the Buffaloes (2-21) 50-29 inside Chapman Gymnasium, using a strong second half to advance to play the top-seed and rated Hawkettes Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
“We’ve been getting off to a slow start since about Christmas,” said Bobcats head coach Tim Streff. “We’ve been playing well most games after the first quarter, but (Tuesday) we won’t be able to do that.”
The Buffaloes found a hole in the Bobcats’ triangle-and-two defense and got a pair of early buckets from sophomore Carla Murillo to take an early lead.
Blue Hill seniors India Mackin and Abigail Meyer each connected from the floor, giving the Bobcats the edge, but the Buffaloes scored the last four points of the opening quarter to give them a 10-7 advantage.
Mackin found freshman Reece Mlady for back-to-back baskets to start the second and take a 12-10 lead. Both teams traded baskets for much of the quarter, but it was the Bobcats with the slight 19-16 lead at halftime.
The Bobcats came out in the second half as a different team. The Buffaloes were held to just two points in the third quarter as the Bobcats extended their lead 36-18 with one quarter left to play.
Meyer had a big quarter with six points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Bobcats.
“At halftime, we talked about dominating the boards on both ends of the floor,” said Streff, whose team out-rebounded Gibbon by 13 in the frame. “Abigail did a great job on both sides of the glass and had a great game. She’s been playing well and we need her to.”
Meyer had a pair of early baskets to start the final quarter as the Bobcats widened the gap taking a 40-20 lead. Gibbon senior Aleah Onate hit a couple of 3-point field goals late in the game.
The Bobcats finished the quarter 8-for-10 from the charity stripe.
“We played better defensively this game than the last time we played them,” said Streff. “Wilkens had 20 points on us last game and tonight we held her to one so I like the improvements we’ve made on defense, and if we can rebound like we did tonight I think some good things can happen.”
Meyer and Mackin led the way for the Bobcats. The seniors had 13 and 11 points, respectively, and Meyer finished with a game-high 19 rebounds. The Bobcats will need more of that out of their senior duo as they get ready to face the Hawkettes.
“We maybe played our best game of the year against them back in December; we executed well and played pretty solid,” Streff said of STC. “We’ll obviously be the underdog, but hopefully that helps us play with some freedom and just come out and play hard. St. Cecilia is a great team, but it’s postseason and anything can happen.”
Gibbon.....................10 6 2 11 — 29
Blue Hill................7 12 17 14 — 50
Gibbon (29)
Kristen Holcomb 2, Emma Kucera 6, Carla Murillo 5, Aleah Onate 13, Brooke Sell 2, Lindsay Wilkens 1.
Blue Hill (50)
Emma Karr 3, Kelsey Kohmetscher 3, India Mackin 11, Ellie Mangers 3, Abigail Meyer 13, Reece Mlady 9, Keiera Schimdt 3, Gracy Utecht 3.