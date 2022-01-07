ROSELAND — Blue Hill couldn’t outrun Silver Lake, but the Bobcats outlasted their Twin Valley Conference rivals Friday night.
All it took was a pair of second-half scoring spurts by the visitors to separate the squads and a handful of free throws at the end to seal the Bobcats’ 42-34 victory.
Blue Hill head coach Tim Streff watched a veteran and a freshman come up big in crunch time to produce the team’s first win in 2022.
Senior India Mackin splashed a pair of 3-pointers and three free throws in the fourth quarter to polish the game-high 14 points.
Freshman Reece Mlady sunk all four of her charity shots in the final 20 seconds to clinch the victory over rival Silver Lake.
“We came out in that fourth quarter fighting, got a lead and hung on to it,” Streff said.
Abigail Meyer kickstarted a game-changing 9-0 run with a free throw with 5:24 left and then capped it with a layup. Mlady had a bucket and Mackin drained a triple during the stretch.
A pair of late 3s by Emma Schmidt kept Silver Lake within reach but the Mustangs were doomed far before that with their rebounding struggles.
Silver Lake offered up second chances like lunch was in the cafeteria connected to the gym.
“We were a much bigger team and we needed to be aggressive on the boards and get more shots,” Streff said. “In the second half it happened. We didn’t put a lot of them in but we got to the foul line.”
Said Silver Lake coach Keith Crowe: “We gave them too many opportunities. We have to do a better job of rebounding. We don’t have that 6-foot girl, so everyone has to check out every time. When we don’t that’s when we get into trouble.”
The 5-foot-8 Mlady, who finished with 10 points, grabbed 13 rebounds for Blue Hill.
“She just keeps getting better,” Streff said of Mlady.
Kelsy Kohmetscher had seven rebounds — five of which were offensive.
The Mustangs led 17-16 at the break, holding Blue Hill scoreless for the final 4:20 of the first half. But the Bobcats opened the half with six straight points and the teams went to the fourth tied at 22.
Crowe’s bunch was without Georgi tenBensel, an aggressive scorer and key playmaker. She is in COVID-19 protocols.
Katelyn Karr tallied 11 points for the Mustangs and Schmidt finished with nine thanks to her late scoring effort.
The Bobcats had to grind through a nearly two-hour game with Silver Lake Friday. Now they must bounce back early Saturday morning against Class D-2 No. 8 Maywood/Hayes Center at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase in Kearney. That game tips at 10:30 a.m.
“The win helps,” Streff said of the turnaround.
BH (4-5)………….11 5 6 20 — 42
SL (6-4)……......…12 5 5 12 — 34
Blue Hill (42)
India Mackin 4-8 4-4 14, Reece Mlady 3-9 4-4 10, Emma Karr 0-3 0-0 0, Gracy Utecht 2-4 0-1 4, Abigail Meyer 2-9 5-10 9, Kelsy Kohmetscher 1-3 0-2 2, Keira Schmidt 1-1 0-0 3, Ellie Mangers 0-1 0-0 0, Madison Mlady 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-38 13-26 42.
Silver Lake (34)
Amanda Ehrman 1-3 0-0 3, Trista Hanson 0-3 2-2 2, Katelyn Karr 4-12 3-6 11, Brooklyn Meyer 3-6 0-0 6, Sam Bonifas 1-4 0-3 2, Katy Soucek 0-8 1-2 1, Emma Schmidt 3-6 1-5 9, Morgan Dinkler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 11-43 7-16 34.
Three-point goals: BH 2-10 (Mackin 2-4, R. Mlady 0-4, Utecht 0-1, Schmidt 1-1); SL 5-10 (Ehrman 1-3, Karr 2-5, Schmidt 2-2). Rebounds: BH 35 (R. Mlady 13); SL 37 (Ehrman 9). Turnovers: BH 16; SL 19.