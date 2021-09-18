LAWRENCE — Brian Blevins feared his Lawrence-Nelson team left too much time on the clock.
Blue Hill proved his intuition right.
With 44 seconds remaining Friday night, MJ Coffey and the Bobcats needed just 32 of them.
Coffey furiously drove the visitors down the field. He ran for nine yards, threw for another 12, and scrambled 27 for the game-winning score.
Blue Hill stuns Lawrence-Nelson 54-52 with this MJ Coffey run and then a two-point conversion with :12 left. Coffey threw for 274 yards and ran for 101.
Coffey’s two-point conversion rollout pass to Jackson Balfour all but sealed the Bobcats’ 54-52 victory in Lawrence Friday night.
“That’s kind of the way this game always comes down,” said Blue Hill head coach Riley Armes, who was hoarse from the previous 48 minutes. “We always get Lawrence-Nelson’s best effort and they always get ours. It’s always a fun game to coach and we knew it was going to be tight.”
The Raiders (2-2) made do with the final 12 seconds, reaching the Blue Hill 27 with two quick passes from Krayton Kucera to Erik Wheeland, but Kucera’s Hail Mary sailed the end zone as time expired.
“We put ourselves in a position late in the game to be successful,” said L-N head coach Brian Blevins, who added his team’s 30-28 loss to Arapahoe in week two ended similarly.
“We maybe would’ve liked to not have left them so much time. They got a good return and it got them to midfield. They had a couple kids make big plays and that’s what the game is about. You’ve got to have big players make big plays and they had about one or two more than we did tonight.”
Blue Hill’s victory came after an initial 16-point hole with the Raiders’ early rushing attack plowing through the Bobcat defense for 118 yards in the first quarter. Kucera scored the first of his four touchdowns on the ground just 1:11 into the game. Toby Kotinek doubled the lead with a 14-yard score six minutes later.
Blue Hill (3-2) answered with a pair of scores in the second. Balfour barreled in from one yard out to halve the lead. After Kucera ran in a second score, Coffey scampered 10 yards for the Bobcats to trail by six at the break.
Blue Hill’s passing game, notably in the second half, made a world of difference.
While it was Kucera who completed 21-of-27 passes for 239 yards for Lawrence-Nelson, Coffey bettered the mark with 264 yards and four scores on 11-of-18 passes through the air.
Coffey ended his night with seven consecutive completions for a combined 215 yards.
Coffey’s favorite target on the night was Krae Ockinga, who hauled in four passes for 152 yards.
“They’ve got a heck of a receiver (Ockinga,” Blevins said. “He just kept making plays for them and obviously that forced us to kind of loosen up in the secondary.”
Ockinga’s only touchdown kept the Bobcats within a score late in the third.
Lawrence-Nelson’s only turnover of the game — a fumble on the ensuing kickoff — then proved costly.
Marcus Utecht’s 27-yard touchdown catch evened the score. He caught a second one — a 47-yarder — a minute into the fourth that did the same at 38-38.
As Coffey and Kucera matched each other, the momentum teetered.
Following a Lawrence-Nelson turnover on downs in the red zone, Blue Hill took its first lead when Balfour pummeled into pay dirt from six yards out with 7:15 left in the game.
But Kucera and the Raiders didn’t fold. Instead, they responded with a four-play scoring drive covering 36 yards to trail 46-44.
When Blue Hill failed to convert on its next drive, the Raiders used most of the final 3:17 when Kucera rumbled in for the final time from four yards out.
The rest, at least in Blue Hill, may not be forgotten.
Coffey’s heroics came through a potentially broken finger and many other battle scars earned during the Twin Valley Conference rivalry match.
The game-clinching drive he engineered was “MJ magic.”
“We knew if we played as a team, we could beat anyone,” Coffey said.
BH……………..0 16 14 24 — 54
L-N……..………16 6 16 14 — 52
L-N — Krayton Kucera 2 run (Kucera run)
L-N — Toby Kotinek 14 run (Kucera run)
BH — Jackson Balfour 1 run (MJ Coffey run)
L-N — Kucera 4 run (pass fail)
BH — Coffey 10 run (Coffey pass)
L-N — Kucera 1 run (Kucera run)
BH — Coffey 22 pass (run fail)
BH — Coffey 27 pass (Coffey run)
L-N — Kucera 14 pass Erik Wheeland (Kucera pass)
BH — Coffey 47 pass Marcus Utecht (Coffey run)
BH — Balfour 6 run ( Coffey run)
L-N — Kucera 36 pass (pass fail)
L-N — Kucera 4 run (Kucera run)
BH — Coffey 27 run (Coffey pass)