KENESAW — Blue Hill and Silver Lake met for a third time this season on Tuesday night.
Just like the previous two meetings, the Bobcats got the better of the Mustangs.
This time it came in the Class D-1, Subdistrict 7 semifinals.
Blue Hill flexed its muscles early with a first quarter explosion and never trailed.
The Bobcats opened with 19 points, which were more than enough on the way to a 59-27 win.
"We played a very good game. We started off fast and our defense came out and played very well," said Blue Hill head coach Jon Coffey. "We wanted to set the tone early, which we did, and I'm very pleased the way we played."
Blue Hill came out in a zone defense that created problems for Silver Lake. The Mustangs couldn't get the ball inside and settled for outside shots.
"We kept them where (Silver Lake) couldn't penetrate. Our pressure on the outside was good. We practice that zone a lot, but we don't play it a lot and I think they played it well tonight," Coffey said.
The scoring was balanced for the Bobcats. Four players scored in double figures, with MJ Coffey leading the team with 12 points.
Coffey and teammate Jake Bonifas each scored seven points in the opening frame.
The wealth continued to spread as Marcus Utecht and Caleb Karr each scored 11 points while going perfect from the floor. Utecht went 3-for-3 and 5-for-6 from the charity stripe. Karr was 5-for-5 from the floor and 1-for-2 from the line.
Silver Lake was led by Quinn Rosno, who tied the game high with 12 points while going 3-for-9 from the floor.
Brock Karr had five points and Keaton Karr added three. Adrian Gomez, Tayten Menke and Cody Pankoke each chipped in with two. Jake Knehans tallied one.
Blue Hill will face Kenesaw Thursday night for the subdistrict title.
"It is going to be two physical teams going after each other," Coffey said. "We are playing them for the third time on their court. I think we are two evenly matched teams. Whoever shoots the ball best, I think, at the end has the best chance."
Blue Hill...................19 7 19 14 — 59
Silver Lake....................8 4 7 8 — 27
Blue Hill (59)
MJ Coffey 12, Caleb Karr 11, Marcus Utecht 11, Krae Ockinga 10, Jake Bonifas 8, TJ Ockinga 4, Karson Golter 2, Kyle Hubl 1
Silver Lake (27)
Quinn Rosno 12, Brock Karr 5, Keaton Karr 3, Adrian Gomez 2, Tayten Menke 2, Cody Pankoke 2, Jake Knehans 1