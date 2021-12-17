The turnovers began to pile up like snow should this time of year.
St. Cecilia's defense, which forced 24 out of Sutton Friday night in a 44-23 victory inside Chapman Gymnasium, flew around the floor and funneled points down the hole in transition.
The Bluehawks (5-1), who pride themselves on showcasing a revitalized energy on the floor this season, used a defensive burst right before halftime to take full control of the game.
It began with Hayden Demuth's second bucket of the second quarter at the 1:50 mark and ended with a strip and score by Dawson Kissinger at the buzzer.
In the roughly two-minute span, St. Cecilia's lead nearly doubled.
The Mustangs, who looked hesitant all night to dribble the ball up the floor and work it into an offense, barely passed half-court during this particular stretch.
"Just their defensive pressure kept us off balance all night," said Sutton head coach Jon Ladehoff.
The Bluehawks' 1-3-1 defense swarmed them and galloped to their goal for a 9-0 half-ending run that widened the margin between the teams from 10 points to 19.
"I felt like with how Sutton runs its offense the 1-3-1 was the way to go," said STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. "We wanted to pressure and put them in certain situations to trap and it worked out well for us."
The STC defense did about the same damage in the second half where it forced 11 turnovers. Although, the Bluehawks did settle into some more half-court schemes offensively.
Carson Kudlacek scored eight of his 10 points in the second half for the 'Hawks, who shot 18-for-43 from the floor. He had the team's only two 3-pointers — both were in the second half.
Demuth led all scorers with 13 points and snagged six rebounds.
Ohnoutka said he gave Demuth the green light to pursue what was available offensively after watching the junior hesitate in the early part of the game driving in the lane.
"I just told him (to) make a play, do something instead of just stopping and kicking the ball out," Ohnoutka said. "He's a left-hander, he's versatile and can give us a lift. That's what he did more in the second half."
Sutton's lone offensive splurge came via Ty Skalka, who rang up eight of his team-high nine points in the third quarter while going 3-for-3 from the floor and converting an and-one play.
The Mustangs' season through five games has been riddled with limited offense. They entered the night averaging 33 points and left Hastings with only 23 points on the board.
New faces in new places is part of the reason, said Ladehoff.
"It's always different when you take your role players and they become your key guys," said the Sutton coach. "Then you take kids off the bench and they become your role players. We're kind of searching right now, obviously, for some offense. We've got to have some kids step up."
St. Cecilia led 10-2 out of the gate with five points from Brayden Schropp, who tallied nine on the night.
Demuth got hot in the second, beginning with an old-fashioned three-point play that put the 'Hawks up 13-4. Demuth poured in nine points in the frame.
Skalka's run in the third gave Sutton some presence before STC opened the fourth quarter with a 10-3 run to regain control.
Sutton (1-4)..................2 5 8 8 — 23
St. Cecilia (5-1).........10 16 8 10 — 44
Sutton (23)
Garrison Perrien 1-1 0-0 3, Colton Haight 2-5 2-2 6, Cole Baumert 0-2 1-2 1, Jesse Herndon 2-5 0-0 4, Ty Skalka 3-7 2-5 9, Tyson Schiedemann 0-1 0-2 0, Jesse Bergen 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison Herndon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 8-21 5-11 23.
St. Cecilia (44)
Brayden Schropp 3-5 3-5 9, Cooper Butler 1-3 1-2 3, Hayden Demuth 6-14 1-1 13, Garrett Parr 1-2 0-1 2, Carson Kudlacek 4-9 0-0 10, Grant Rossow 0-2 0-0 0, Quinn Stewart 1-5 0-0 3, Dawson Kissinger 1-1 0-0 2, Caden Krikac 0-0 0-2 0, Caden Cerny 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 18-43 5-11 44.
Three-point goals: Sut 2-5 (Perrien 1-1, Haight 0-1, Baumert 0-1, Skalka 1-1, Scheidemann 1); STC 2-14 (Butler 0-1, Demuth 0-4, Kudlacek 2-5, Stewart 1-4). Rebounds: Sut 20 (J. Herndon 6); STC 20 (Demuth 6). Turnovers: Sut 24; STC 10.