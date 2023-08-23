The past two years have seemed like vintage St. Cecilia football, when it comes to results on the field.
The Bluehawks turned a 1-5 season during the pandemic into back-to-back years with at least nine wins. STC’s 20 wins over the last two years are the most for a two-year span since 2014-2015.
St. Cecilia went into the playoffs last year as the top seed in Class C-2, but the season ended with an eight-point loss in the quarterfinals.
Graduation hit the Bluehawks hard in the spring, leaving them without their leading passer, leading rusher, leading receiver, and leading tackler.
STC brings back only four starters on each side of the ball, but those starters were key contributors last season.
“We have a nice group of seniors back that have a lot of experience on the field,” said STC head coach Clint Head. “We’ve got a lot of young pieces to fill in around them. That’s where we’re going to find out who we are.”
One of the biggest holes St. Cecilia has to fill is at the quarterback position.
Last year, Carson Kudlacek threw for 2,553 yards and 29 touchdowns, while also leading STC on the ground with 776 yards and 17 scores. Three other Bluehawks combined for six pass attempts last season.
Head said that Chase Evans, who played at running back last year, will take over at quarterback.
“He’s done a very nice job with the move,” the coach said of Evans. “Our offense is pretty flexible as far as formations and schemes that we run...We’re going to find out the things that Chase can do really well and we’re going to highlight those things.”
Quinn Rosno is St. Cecilia’s leading returning rusher after finishing 2022 with 689 yards on just 95 carries (7.3 yards per attempt). He added a pair of touchdowns on the ground.
Thomas Thomas, Max Rodriguez, Braxton Wiles and Talon Hawkinson are expected to anchor the offensive line.
Jenson Anderson was the team’s second-leading receiver last season, hauling in 49 passes for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns. He put his athleticism on display in the spring with an impressive showing at the state track and field meet, and now he’s looking to an explosive playmaker on the gridiron for his senior season.
“Obviously, we want to get him the ball in space as much as we can and just let him go to work,” Head said. “He’s a good leader, a very good leader, and he’s a real team guy. When you have a kid like that, that has the production and is a team player, it’s a special kid that you have. We’re excited to see what he does this year.”
Dawson Kissinger was a dominant force on the defensive end, and that was even while playing through a major leg injury. Head said that Kissinger is fully recovered and is looking stronger than ever.
“He’s a football player in every aspect of it; he eats this stuff up and breathes it every day. He prepares like he’s a college football player, going above and beyond,” the coach said. “That kid has worked really, really hard. He’s gotten stronger. He had the injury last year but he’s completely over that. He’s gotten stronger and better. We’re excited to see what he does his senior year.
Kissinger was second on the team with 55 tackles, averaging the second-most stops on the team.
In six of St. Cecilia’s nine regular season games, the Bluehawks’ defense allowed seven or fewer points, including four shutouts. Meanwhile, the offense scored 35 or more points in all nine of those games. STC may not be as dominant as last year’s squad, but this year’s team has seen the foundation of success built over the last two years and it will be eager to continue the tradition.
The Bluehawks open the season on the road with a game against Wilber-Clatonia on Friday. STC’s first home game will be Sept. 1, against Amherst.
Schedule
August — 25, at Wilber-Clatonia
September — 1, vs. Amherst; 8, at Gibbon; 15, vs. Bishop Neumann; 22, at Grand Island Central Catholic; 29, at Kearney Catholic
October — 6, vs. Wood River; 13, at Fillmore Central; 20, vs. Doniphan-Trumbull