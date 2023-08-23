w09-10-22STCfbGibbon__015.jpg
Buy Now

St. Cecilia’s Chase Evans carries the ball against Gibbon Friday, September 9, 2022, at Duncan Field in Hastings.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

The past two years have seemed like vintage St. Cecilia football, when it comes to results on the field.

The Bluehawks turned a 1-5 season during the pandemic into back-to-back years with at least nine wins. STC’s 20 wins over the last two years are the most for a two-year span since 2014-2015.

0
0
0
0
0