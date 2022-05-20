OMAHA — The 3,200-meter relay always kicks off the running events at the state track and field meet and, more often than not, it sets the tone for a weekend of excitement on the track.
Friday's Class C boys two-mile relay race certainly set a high bar for the rest of the running events, as the top three teams all finished within one second of each other.
Fans and other runners cheered in excitement, as all three anchor runners from St. Cecilia, South Loup, and Hartington Cedar Catholic were one or two steps from taking gold in a race that is nearly 10,500 feet long.
Unfortunately for the Bluehawks, they were just 0.53 seconds away from that gold medal.
"I knew they were right behind me and I needed to get going, so I started my kick at the 300 mark," Garrett Parr, the STC anchor, said. "They both came on and it came down to the wire; we all finished within a second of each other, so it was a really good race. We gave it all we had."
Hartington Cedar Catholic came from behind to win the wild race, passing Parr in the final 100 meters and finishing the race in 8 minutes, 22.40 seconds. Parr is one of two seniors for STC, alongside Manny Consbruck; underclassmen Will Shaw and Robbie Hrnchir said they were going to dedicate their performance in the 3,200 relay to the two seniors, in honor of their final trip to the state meet.
"The whole race, I just kept thinking, 'Do all you can because these guys won't be here next year,' " said Hrnchir, who ran the second leg.
"Robbie and Will, they said that they were going to do this for us, Garrett and I, and they really did well. I'm really proud of them," Consbruck said.
During Hrnchir's leg of the relay, St. Cecilia went from sixth to first, putting the Bluehawks in position to reach their goals.
"I had to try to figure out how to get the handoff from Manny because there were so many guys all together," Hrnchir said. "I just put my hand out and he put it there, and I just grabbed it and went...We knew gold was possible, but I'm just thankful for third place."
Shaw and Parr maintained the lead until HCC stole it in the home stretch of the race. And while the team wished they were accepting gold medals on the podium, the group was still happy with a team record and a bronze medal at the state meet.
"Three of us were here last year, and we missed out on a medal by one place," Parr said. "We had that in the back of our heads coming back this year. We knew we wanted to do better. Coming in with the fastest time in districts put a little pressure on us, but we used it as motivation. I think it showed with our performance (Friday)."
The Bluehawks' weren't the only ones eyeing gold in Omaha on Friday. Sutton's Nathan Baldwin started this spring season picking up where he left off in the shot put. The junior won the Class C state championship in the event last year and was throwing nearly 7 feet further than his gold medal throw.
But he lost his magic tough as the season progressed; he said it was a struggle to find his rhythm leading up to the defense of his state championship.
Baldwin was not able to capture a second straight gold in the shot put, but he did throw further than he did last season, finishing with a bronze medal in the event.
"I've been struggling in practice for two or three weeks now; it's been really rough," Baldwin said. "I started the season really strong with 59 (feet), but I have not been able to get back up there.
"It still means a lot (to place third). I put a lot of work into it, so it's still good to get something out of it. First place is always the goal, but third isn't horrible."
Baldwin said he was happy to see his competitors throw well, especially those he battled against last year.
Kade Piper placed fourth in the event last season, but the Norfolk Catholic thrower took home the gold medal on Friday with a mark of 57 feet, 8 1/2 inches. Silver medalist Kamden Dusatko, who brought home the bronze medal last year, passed Baldwin on his final throw of the day. Baldwin's best throw of the day was 53-8 1/2.
"It's not necessarily frustrating to lose, it's just frustrating to not throw your best. I just have not been able to get back into the swing of things," Baldwin said.
The Mustang junior said he gets his technique from watching professional throwers and emulating it in practice. He's not quite sure what was going wrong in his form and he wishes he could have figured it out, but he also knows third place is an accomplishment in itself.
Baldwin now has to get ready for Saturday's discus event, in which he will again be looking to defend his state championship. He won the event last season, completing the sweep of the throwing events with a mark of 163-11.
He's been performing better in the discus than he has the shot put lately, he said.
"Discus has felt pretty good, so hopefully I can just do what I need to do and things will go according to plan," he said.
"I'll probably do some studying (Friday night). It's really good competition (on Saturday); everyone is like three feet apart, so it's pretty close. Hopefully everyone can throw well (Saturday)."
Superior's Seth Schnakenberg finished in sixth place in the shot put, throwing for a mark of 52-7 3/4.
In other finals: Carson Kudlacek scored two points for St. Cecilia in the triple jump, leaping 42-10 1/2 for a new personal best.
Kenesaw's Eli Jensen placed fifth in the shot put (49-7 1/2).
Preliminaries: Dane Miller will represent Superior in both the 110 hurdles and ... Saturday. Miller ran a 15.31 in the third heat — the third best time — to secure a spot in the finals.
Freshman Jenson Anderson qualified in the Class C 100-meter dash finals for St. Cecilia with his time of 11.24 seconds to snag the seventh qualifying spot.
Kenesaw's Trey Kennedy made the Class D final in the 100, running an 11.21. His time ranked seventh among qualifiers.