BOYS TOWN — St. Cecilia surrendered a season-high in points in regulation this season to Scotus Central Catholic and it cost the Bluehawks a spot in the Centennial Conference championship game.
The Shamrocks (12-5) beat STC for a second time this season 61-47 at Boys Town Friday night behind a 17 points from Owen Lindhorst. Max Wemhoff and Jack Faust were also in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Braxton Wiles led the Bluehawks (10-9) with 13 points. Carson Kudlacek added 12 points and Jensen Anderson 11.
Scotus edged St. Cecilia in the season opener by one point.
The Shamrocks advance to the final to face Lincoln Lutheran.
St. Cecilia (47)
Braxton Wiles 13, Carson Kudlacek 12, Jensen Anderson 11, Cooper Butler 6, Hayden Demuth 3, Quinn Rosno 2
Scotus Central Catholic (61)
Owen Lindhorst 17, Max Wemhoff 12, Jack Faust 11, Cohen Pelan 9, Jackson Heng 7, Mason Roberts 5
Prep boys basketball
Scottsbluff 64,
Hastings 51
NORTH PLATTE — Braydon Power paced the Tigers with 16 points and Aaron Nonneman was in double figures with 10 points, but the Bearcats were too much.
Eli Schneider contributed nine points to Hastings’ cause. Landon Hinrichs had six.
The game was played at Mid Plains Community College in North Platte.
Fillmore Central 58, Gibbon 28
GENEVA — Dan Stoner scored 11 of his team-high 15 points in the first half for the Panthers.
Carson Asche added nine and Kade Cooper eight. FC allowed only two Buffaloes to score.
Gibbon’s Tyler Wiessman had the game-high 20 points.
Prep girls basketball
Scottsbluff 49, Hastings 40
NORTH PLATTE — Emma Landgren scored 18 points for the Tigers, but it wasn’t enough against the Class B No. 9 Bearcats, who won their 11th straight game while HHS lost its fifth in a row.
Madisyn Hamilton added nine points for Hastings. Brooke Ochsner had five and Hadyn Laux three.
The game was played at North Platte Community College.
Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Franklin 11
FRANKLIN — The Falcons bounced back from their largest loss of the season at Class D-2 No. 1 Shelton Thursday night with a big win over Franklin.
Madison Bunger led Wil-Hil with 13 points. Cara Bunger had 10 points and Claire Ortgiesen eight. Katelyn Bunger tallied seven points while Sarah Jensen and Cheyenne Lieb chipped in five each.
Audra Goosic and Allison Boettcher led the Flyers with four points apiece.