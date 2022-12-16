SUTTON — St. Cecilia scored the first 16 points in Sutton Friday night and never looked back in a 40-27 win over the hosts.
In a literal sense, that's because the Bluehawks were often on 1-on-none fast-breaks after swiping the ball with an aggressive 1-3-1 zone that caused the Mustangs fits.
The Bluehawks (3-3) had seven steals in the first quarter — three in the first 90 seconds — and scored following each one. Unofficially, they had 18 steals for the game.
STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka appreciated the early effort and fast start.
"That's been a problem for us, even if you back a year ago," Ohnoutka said. "So I was really happy with that first quarter and that fast start."
Sutton scored only two points in the first eight minutes, on a long jumper by Harrison Herndon, as it struggled to solve STC's active 1-3-1 zone.
"We have thrown that against some other teams, but I felt like it was the right move tonight, especially on a small court like the one in Sutton," Ohnoutka said.
"We talk a lot about touches and deflections in practice, and throughout the game guys are yelling it from the bench. The more deflections you can get, good things will happen for you."
Cooper Butler led the 'Hawks in steals with five and Jensen Anderson led the scoring with 10 points. The pair split the team's first eight points on easy run-outs, which is how a majority of the visitors' points were tallied.
Ohnoutka's team shot near 50% from the floor (18-for-37), but much of the offense was generated in transition and not through sets.
"I still think we're almost too patient," he said. "I feel like we have opportunities — our guards can either shoot the 3 or take somebody off the dribble. That's going to come, too."
The patient approach, though, did pay off to some degree Friday as Sutton clawed back from a 20-point deficit.
The Bluehawks worked the clock on some possessions, especially in the second half, and ended them with points.
After STC's strong opening, Sutton posted 11 points in the second quarter as Herndon flushed a pair of 3-pointers to lead all scorers at that point with eight points. That's where he would finish.
The third quarter was a stalemate of a combined seven points before things accelerated again.
Jacob Huxoll cut the Bluehawk lead to nine with the first shot of the fourth quarter, but they responded with six points in a row to put the game out of reach.
"Our offense is still a work in progress," Ohnoutka said, "but our defense shows up every night."
Garrison Perrien led Sutton with 10 points, scoring eight after halftime.
St. Cecilia (3-3)............16 8 4 12 — 40
Sutton (1-4).................2 12 3 10 — 27
St. Cecilia (40)
Jenson Anderson 5-7 0-0 10, Cooper Butler 3-4 1-2 7, Hayden Demuth 2-5 2-2 6, Carson Kudlacek 1-5 0-0 2, Braxton Wiles 3-7 0-0 6, Graham Daly 0-2 0-0 0, Grant Rossow 3-3 0-0 6, Quinn Rosno 0-0 0-0 0, Quinn Stewart 1-4 0-0 3. Totals: 18-37 3-4 40.
Sutton (27)
Garrison Perrien 4-6 0-2 10, Aiden Jones 1-4 0-0 3, Cole Baumert 0-1 0-0 0, Jacob Huxoll 3-4 0-0 6, Jesse Bergen 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison Herndon 3-6 0-0 8, Weston Ohrt 0-0 0-0 0, Tyson Scheidemann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 11-22 0-2 27.
Three-point goals—STC 1-8 (Anderson 0-1, Butler 0-1, Demuth 0-1, Kudlacek 0-1, Wiles 0-1, Daly 0-1, Stewart 1-3); S 5-13 (Perrien 2-4, Jones 1-4, Baumert 0-1, Herndon 2-4). Rebounds—STC 14-7 (Kudlacek, Wiles, Anderson 3); S 18-5 (Huxoll 6-2). Turnovers—STC 11; S 20.