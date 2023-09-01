Unbeaten St. Cecilia jumped to a 14-point lead, then held off a gritty Amherst team for a 19-6 football win at Duncan Field on Friday.
The 2-0 Bluehawks’ offense scored a touchdown the first time it had the ball, then added another TD in the second quarter to take a 14-0 halftime lead.
Amherst (1-1) refused to lie down for STC in the second half. The Broncos cut the Bluehawks’ cushion to 14-6 with a short TD pass midway in the third period.
STC rose to the occasion in the final period. That’s when Jaden Almond booted a 26-yard field goal for a nine-point advantage.
The Bluehawks closed the game’s scoring with a safety against Amherst in the final minutes.
Bluehawk halfback Quinn Rosno became a workhorse in the STC backfield. The senior carried the pigskin 18 times for 90 yards. For his efforts, Rosno earned the praise of his coach.
“I really thought Quinn Rosno was fantastic,” said Bluehawk head coach Clint Head. “We just handed the ball to him and let him go. It was time for him to have a night. I told him after the Wilber game that ‘next week we’re getting you the ball more.’ And he lit up.”
While Rosno carried the load for STC, Amherst’s Jesse Tesmer shined as a Bronco running back. The senior ran the ball 21 times for 95 yards. His 32-yard scamper in the second quarter turned out to be the game’s longest rushing play.
St. Cecilia’s first-possession touchdown came from the legs of Bluehawk quarterback Chase Evans. He plunged across the goal line from one yard out. Jaden Almond booted the extra point.
The TD capped a 17-play, 95-yard drive. Rosno carried eight times during the long march. Evans’ 17-yard scramble put the ball at the STC 40-yard stripe. Ten plays later, Evans plunged across the end zone.
“I’ll give credit to Hastings St. Cecilia. They attacked our defense really well. When we were light in the box, they ran the ball and capitalized on it,” said Bronco head coach Faron Klingelhoefer. “We didn’t help ourselves. We didn’t capitalize in the red zone.”
The game’s longest play — a 79-yarder in the second quarter — set up STC’s second touchdown. The Bluehawks’ Dawson Kissinger caught an Evans pass near the STC 30 yard line. Then it became a foot race down to the Amherst 10 yard line where Kissinger was downed. Rosno finished the five-play drive by hauling in a 15-yard TD pass from Evans.
Evans also did his share of running the football. The STC signal caller carried the ball 16 times for 54 yards.
Head gave credit to his squad’s offensive line.
“I’m proud of our kids up front. I felt like in the first half we did a nice job of getting off the football, finding the linebackers and running the ball. That was the emphasis after last week’s game,” Head said.
In the third quarter, Amherst came out and played like it had a chip on its shoulder from the first half. The Broncos pieced together a nine-play, 58-yard touchdown march, led by Tesmer’s running. He opened the series with a 15-yard scamper.
The Broncos continued to show off their offensive in the third period and into the fourth. Amherst mounted a 12-play march that started at their 32-yard line.
The drive stalled, and Amherst’s 44-yard field goal try came up a few feet short.
Head sized up the Amherst team that displayed a threatening offense and a smash-mouth defense.
“They just kept playing and playing. And you know that’s what’s going to happen with Amherst kids. They’re tough kids. Their coaches are that way. They’re not going to quit. Fortunately we got away with a win. We did a good job of responding once they got on us a little bit,” Head said.
While the Bluehawks looked good at times, they also coughed up the football three times. But St. Cecilia’s secondary picked off two Bronco passes.
Amherst (1-1)..............0 0 6 0 — 6
St. Cecilia (2-0)..........7 7 0 5 — 19
STC — Chase Evans 1 run (Jaden Almond kick)
STC — Quinn Rosno 15 pass from Chase Evans (Almond kick)
A — Carter Riessland 3 pass from Tayje Hadwiger (pass fail)
STC — Almond 26 FG
STC — Safety