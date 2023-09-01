Unbeaten St. Cecilia jumped to a 14-point lead, then held off a gritty Amherst team for a 19-6 football win at Duncan Field on Friday.

The 2-0 Bluehawks’ offense scored a touchdown the first time it had the ball, then added another TD in the second quarter to take a 14-0 halftime lead.

