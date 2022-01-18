St. Cecilia assistant coach Scott Rosno said he didn’t see rain in Tuesday’s forecast.
It was a 60-degree January day in Hastings, so he wasn’t wrong. Neither was the weatherman.
What Rosno analogized was the barrage of 3-pointers the Bluehawks hit, especially in the second half, to bury Superior inside Chapman Gymnasium.
After a clunky first half that featured a combined 22 free throw attempts and overall poor shooting marks by both teams, the skies opened for the Class C-2 No. 9 Bluehawks (12-3), who won 64-37.
Led by Quinn Stewart’s effort off the bench, STC splashed in eight triples in the second half — 12 for the game. Stewart, a junior, stole the senior night spotlight with his game-high 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc.
Carson Kudlacek and Cooper Butler both canned a pair of treys while Brayden Schropp, Hayden Demuth and Dawson Kissinger each got in the action from deep, too.
“I didn’t realize the weather was calling for rain,” Rosno said of the team’s shooting success, “but it was raining down for us.”
You could say it began with Schropp’s halftime buzzer-beater that propelled the Bluehawks into the locker room ahead 23-22 instead of trailing to the one-win Wildcats.
Schropp, who tallied 15 points, streaked up the floor, maneuvered around a pair of defenders and went airborne with the floating triple.
Bang.
Butler hit back-to-back 3s during a 13-2 stretch out of halftime.
Bang.
Stewart drilled two in a row.
Bang.
St. Cecilia hit three more in the fourth.
The raindrops kept falling on Superior’s head. Similar to what Seth Schnakenberg, who had a team-high 12 points, did to the Bluehawks in the first quarter.
Schnakenberg opened the game with nine quick points, all on contested 3-pointers.
The Wildcats hung tight with the rated Bluehawks through the first half, mostly by controlling the glass (18-14 margin).
St. Cecilia shot 3-of-16 from the floor in the second quarter, yet came to life with Schropp’s late make.
Halftime adjustments came courtesy of Rosno, who was acting as head coach — a flashback to an 11-year span 1996-07. Head coach Ryan Ohnoutka was home ill, but provided analysis from streaming provided by Striv.
“I called him and we talked like we always would at halftime,” Rosno said. “Having Striv helps.”
SUP (1-13)...............13 9 6 9 — 37
STC (12-3)..........12 11 23 18 — 64
Superior (37)
Tanner Theis 0-3 0--2 0, Ashton Grassmann 4-6 0-0 8, Dane Miller 2-4 3-4 7, Jacob Meyer 2-7 4-5 8, Seth Schnakenberg 4-7 0-0 12, Taygun Rothchild 1-2 0-0 2, Theo Mathis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-30 7-11 37.
St. Cecilia (64)
Brayden Schropp 5--16 4-4 15, Cooper Butler 2-4 1-2 7, Garrett Parr 3-6 1-2 7, Carson Kudlacek 3-12 0-0 8, Caden Cerny 0-2 0-0 0, Hayden Demuth 1-3 1-2 4, Grant Rossow 1-1 0-0 2, Quinn Stewart 5-9 1-2 16, Dawson Kissinger 2-5 0-1 5. Totals: 22-58 8-13 64.
Three-point goals: Sup 4-15 (Theis 0-2, Miller 0-1, Meyer 0-5, Schnakenberg 4-7, Mathis 0-1); STC 12-30 (Schropp 1-4, Butler 2-3, Parr 0-1, Kudlacek 2-8, Demuth 1-3, Stewart 5-8, Kissinger 1-3). Rebounds: Sup 30-6 (Miller 10); STC 23 (Schropp, Parr 6). Turnovers: Sup 25; STC 7.