GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic’s start was perfect and it propelled the Class C-1 No. 3 Stars to a second straight Centennial Conference championship Saturday night.
The Stars (19-1) led 11-0 just three minutes in and maintained a double-digit cushion for much of the night in downing Class C-2 No. 9 St. Cecilia 53-45 at neutral site Grand Island Central Catholic.
The Bluehawks (15-4) outscored the Stars 39-36 through the final three quarters but never made up the initial margin.
“It’s kind of like fumbling an opening kickoff in football,” STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka said of his team’s start.
Kearney Catholic made its first four field goal attempts plus a pair of free throws to speed out to the lead.
Brett Mahony, who finished with the game-high 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting, made his first three shots.
Turner Plugge and Dylan Merz also finished in double figures for the Stars, scoring 10 each.
Brayden Schropp scored St. Cecilia’s first six points en route to his team-high 18. He was scoreless through the second frame before pouring in 12 in the second half.
Carson Kudalcek drilled four 3-pointers as part of his 14-point effort and Hayden Demuth willed in 10 points — seven in the third quarter alone.
The Stars beat the ‘Hawks for the second time this season exactly two weeks after the initial meeting that ended 46-41 at Cope Coliseum.
St. Cecilia was in the conference final for the first time since 2018.
This story will be updated in Monday’s Tribune.
STC(15-4)………….…….…6 8 14 17 — 45
KC (19-1)…………………..17 10 12 14 — 53
St. Cecilia (45)
Brayden Schropp 7-14 4-5 18, Cooper Butler 1-4 0-0 3, Hayden Demuth 3-8 2-2 10, Garrett Parr 0-5 0-0 0, Carson Kudlacek 5-9 0-0 14, Dawson Kissinger 0-2 0-0 0, Grant Rossow 0-0 0-0 0, Quinn Stewart-Hernandez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-42 6-7 45.
Kearney Catholic (53)
Garret Schmaderer 2-6 2-3 7, Turner Plugge 3-9 3-4 10, Mason Mandernach 1-2 1-4 4, Dylan Merz 3-4 4-6 10, Brett Mahon 6-11 7-8 19, Jaden Seier 1-2 0-0 3, Quinten Hogeland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-34 17-25 53.
Three-point goals: STC 7-18 (Butler 1-3, Demuth 2-4, Parr 0-1, Kudlacek 4-8, Kissinger 0-2); KC 4-9 (Schmaderer 1-1, Plugge 1-4, Mandernach 1-2, Seier 1-2). Rebounds: STC 21-6 (Schropp 6); KC 28-9 (Plugge 7). Turnovers: STC 10; KC 12.