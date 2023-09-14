w09-02-23STCfbAmherst49.jpg
St. Cecilia’s Chase Evans runs against Amherst’s Jesse Tesmer Sept. 2 at Duncan Field.

No, it’s not deja vu. Just as it did a season ago, the St. Cecilia football team has opened the year with three straight wins, setting up a heavyweight matchup between the unbeaten Class C-2 No. 8 Bluehawks and a 3-0 Bishop Neumann squad.

Last year, STC recorded a wild 44-34 victory in Wahoo, propelling the Bluehawks to a 9-0 regular season.

