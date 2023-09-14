No, it’s not deja vu. Just as it did a season ago, the St. Cecilia football team has opened the year with three straight wins, setting up a heavyweight matchup between the unbeaten Class C-2 No. 8 Bluehawks and a 3-0 Bishop Neumann squad.
Last year, STC recorded a wild 44-34 victory in Wahoo, propelling the Bluehawks to a 9-0 regular season.
St. Cecilia’s first two wins of this season were not quite as explosive as they were last year, but the Bluehawks found their stride last week against Gibbon. STC’s 56 points were more than it scored in any game last season.
STC quarterback Chase Evans had a career-high 291 passing yards against the Buffaloes while throwing for three touchdowns. Evans has had multiple touchdowns in each game this season, with his favorite target being the supremely athletic Jenson Anderson, who is averaging 33.3 yards per catch. He’s totaled 399 yards and four TDs.
The Bluehawks’ defense has allowed just over seven points per game, but it will have its hands full with the third-ranked Cavaliers. Bishop Neumann is averaging 50.3 points per game this season, thanks in large part to the production of Conor Booth. The Cavaliers’ junior back already has 740 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns on the ground — he’s also caught a TD this year.
Bishop Neumann allowed 21 points in its win over Grand Island Central Catholic — a season-high for both the Crusaders’ offense and the Cavaliers’ defense. St. Cecilia will try to top that number on Friday, while the STC defense will need to be ready to slow down the dominating rushing attach BN has unleashed early this season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Duncan Field.
In total, there are 11 football teams remaining in Tribland who have yet to suffer a loss, and five, including St. Cecilia, who are heading into matchups with fellow unbeaten teams Friday night.
Here’s a look at the remaining four games featuring teams with zero losses:
C-1: Syracuse (3-0) at No. 7 Adams Central (3-0), 7 p.m.
Cardiac kids doesn’t quite fit Adams Central, but the Patriots have been something close this season, scoring all of their points in the second half during their 3-0 start.
AC overcame a 6-0 deficit in Week 1 to beat No. 8 Minden 7-6, found the end zone twice in the second half of a 14-0 win over Holdrege in Week 2, and then edged previously No. 6-rated Gothenburg 13-7 last week on the road.
The Patriots’ calling card has been their defense, which for the first time in Week 3 permitted an offensive touchdown.
Through three games, they’ve held opponents to an average of 155.6 yards per game. Broken down further, it’s an average of 109 yards rushing and 45 passing per game. Jacob Reichstein is the team’s tackles leader with 15 (13 solo, 2 assisted).
Syracuse will test the Patriots in both areas, firstly with a diverse rushing attack. The Rockets have four backs with more than 130 yards, topped by senior Connor Thompson’s 185 on 30 carries. Junior Tyler Sears is a close second with 183 yards on 35 carries and a team-high five touchdowns.
Through the air, sophomore quarterback Will Janssen has completed 60% of his passes for 367 yards and four scores, but with three interceptions. Sophomore Maxwell Parde has a team-most six catches for 147 yards and a touchdown.
Adams Central won 29-7 last year in Syracuse.
D-1: No. 10 Arapahoe (3-0) at Alma (4-0), 7 p.m.
There are only two teams in the state of Nebraska boasting four wins on their records, and one of them is Alma. The Cardinals will have to win their toughest game thus far this season if they want to notch win No. 5 on Friday.
Alma will host Class D-1 No. 10 Arapahoe, which just took down previously unbeaten Lawrence-Nelson by the score of 70-40.
The Warriors don’t have gaudy numbers on offense — they average 165 yards on the ground and 105 through the air — but they have proven to be efficient. Arapahoe is scoring at a clip of 52.7 points per contest, while punching in a touchdown on every seventh play on offense.
Meanwhile, Alma has put up explosive numbers on offense; averaging 61 points and moving the ball effectively both on the ground and through the air. Senior quarterback Jakin Neal has excelled in the passing game, while the solid trio of Tucker Biskup, River Eddy, and Alek Molzahn have rushed for more than five yards per carry.
Friday’s battle should have plenty of fireworks, with both teams looking to take a major step forward in the season.
D-2: No. 5 BDS (3-0) at Lourdes CC (3-0), 7 p.m.
Given the Eagles’ body of work over the last two decades, nobody should be surprised to see that Bruning-Davenport/Shickley still has a zero in the loss column. One thing that is a little more surprising — and impressive — is that through three games the Eagles have a zero in the points allowed column.
With a record of 3-0, BDS is outscoring its opponents 138-0 so far this season. The Eagles have been one of the most consistent teams in the state, but it’s more than unlikely their defensive scoreless streak continues past Friday, when they travel to take on unbeaten Lourdes Central Catholic.
Last year, both teams advanced to the playoffs, but the Eagles handled the Knights in a 44-14 victory in week 4. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley went on to win six more games after beating Lourdes, before falling in the quarterfinals. The Knights finished 4-5, getting eliminated by Lawrence-Nelson in the first round of the postseason.
Six-man: No. 6 Red Cloud (2-0) at No. 3 Pawnee City (2-0), 7 p.m.
The fifth and final showdown of unbeaten teams is the only one with both squads ranked in the top 6 of their respective classes. Last year, Red Cloud raced past Pawnee City 55-30, en route to a 7-1 regular season record. Pawnee City advanced to the state championship game, while the Warriors fell to eventual state champion Parkview Christian in the quarterfinals.
The Red Cloud offense is averaging 53 points per game, with most of the production coming from the brotherly connection of quarterback Wyatt Frey and receiver Caden Frey. Wyatt has found Caden for five of the team’s nine passing touchdowns this season and 63.6% of the Warriors’ completions.
Pawnee City’s offense is averaging under 200 yards of total offense per game, but the Indians are scoring a touchdown every 5.4 offensive plays. Justin Pierce leads PC in passing, having thrown for 134 yards and four scores, while Anthony Kling has a team-high 143 rushing yards and four TDs on the ground, as well as a receiving touchdown.
Winning Friday’s matchup will be a challenge for both squads, but it’s only the beginning of a long road of obstacles for the Warriors. Red Cloud has four more teams on the schedule, after Pawnee City, against teams that are currently 2-0 or 3-0 this season. On the other hand, the Warriors are the last team the Indians will play during the regular season with a zero in the loss column.