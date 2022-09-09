Fall has officially made its presence in Nebraska. Fans had to bundle up with layers to keep themselves warm from the strong north wind Friday night at Duncan Field.
But as the wind blew from the north, it didn’t stop the offensive attack of St. Cecilia.
It was all Bluehawks from the opening kick against the Gibbon Buffaloes in a 46-21 win.
“Our backs did a good job tonight. We didn’t want to run Carson (Kudlacek) a lot and we didn’t have to,” said STC head coach Clint Head. “Our receivers did a good job of catching the football.
“What I have been really impressed with is their blocking out in space. Even though they’re not getting the ball, they’ll go block because they know at sometime they’ll get the ball.”
Kudlacek had three touchdowns in a first half that saw the Class C-2 No. 6 Bluehawks build a 33-0 lead. He had a 65-yard pass to Cooper Butler and a 33-yarder to Jenson Anderson as well as a 5-yard run.
Kudlacek finished 9-for-14 with 222 yards and four touchdowns. Quinn Rosno led the way with 15 carries and 128 yards. Chase Evans had seven carries for 70 yards and the game’s first touchdown.
Butler led the receiving corps with two receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. Anderson caught two touchdowns.
STC amassed 501 yards of total offense.
The Bluehawks (3-0) pitched a shutout for nearly 33 minutes, thanks, in part, to their interior defense stopping Gibbon’s traps and playing solid defense in the back end.
Gibbon didn’t score until 3:26 left in the third quarter. STC created six 3-and-outs before the Buffaloes cracked the scoreboard.
Braden Rutt lead the Bluehawks in tackles with 6 1/2, four were solo.
“Braden (Rutt) and Max (Rodriguez) both played really well. Also in the secondary, they played really well,” Head said. “Hayden (Demuth) played really well in the secondary. He made a lot of plays in the alley. I know they’re disappointed that these were the first points given up all year, but these guys played really hard.”
STC kept its own wheels spinning in the third quarter as the Bluehawks wasted no time finding pay dirt. Kudlacek found Anderson for a two-yard score. Then Kudlacek found Rodriguez for a 54-yard bomb for another STC touchdown to go up 46-0.
Gibbon’s scores came against STC reserves. But the Buffaloes forced the Bluehawk starters back into the game after they scored on an 80-yard touchdown run from Jesus Hernandez.
“We have eight freshman on this team and they played a lot of football (Friday),” Head said. “I was actually excited about that and I really loved their effort at practice. We have to build a program and put guys in the game.
“At the end of the day, the scoreboard doesn’t matter. I like to win the game, obviously. I just wanted to get out of here without putting the other guys out there in a bad situation.”
Next week STC will travel to Bishop Neumann, which is rated ninth.
“I’ve watched some film already. And I know coach (Jerald) Kissinger will have a good defensive plan ready. You’ve got to stop the run with those guys. They just lineup and go after you,” said Head. “ We played them here last year in the playoffs and they’re a good football team. They’re going to play hard and going into their place is going to be fun.”