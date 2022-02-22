To say that St. Cecilia controlled the second half against Superior would be an understatement. Dominated is more like it.
Following a tightly played first half, the STC boys’ basketball team cut loose and closed with a 59-26 win. The victory thrust STC into Thursday’s final round of the Class C-2, Subdistrict 9 tourney at Chapman Gym.
Tuesday’s win marked the Bluehawks’ second victory over Superior (7-18) this season. STC defeated the Wildcats by 27 points in their first encounter on Jan. 18
“It was kind of like déjà vu from the first time we played them. We didn’t play a very good first half. And it was about the same margin,” said Bluehawk coach Ryan Ohnoutka.
In the first quarter, Superior ran off seven unanswered points to forge a 10-9 edge. Wildcat shooter Dane Miller tallied seven of his 15 points in the initial period.
St. Cecilia (17-7 and No. 9 in Class C-2) took the lead for good early in the second quarter. They finished the period with a 24-18 advantage. That slim margin caused wonder about a possible upset.
But right after halftime, the Bluehawks started showing who was going to take charge.
STC opened the third quarter by launching three straight bombs within the first two minutes, inflating its cushion to 15 points.
Brayden Schropp got STC’s third quarter underway with a bucket from beyond the arc. Hayden Demuth followed with a three-ball. Then Carson Kudlacek popped in a trey to give the Bluehawks a 33-18 gap.
While STC’s offense rolled in the second half, the Bluehawk defense far overshadowed its first-half performance. Superior could muster just two points in the third quarter. It took the Wildcats seven minutes to do so.
St. Cecilia enjoyed a 45-20 lead going into the last quarter. The Bluehawks gave up just six points in the fourth period.
“There was no magic in the halftime speech," Ohnoutka said. “It was just trying to will our kids to play harder, especially on the defensive end. Our defensive intensity was not there in the first half. Then it started showing up more in the second half by pressuring them more.”
Three Bluehawks reached double-figure scoring totals.
Schropp led the way with 18 points. Demuth registered 17 points, including three treys. Dawson Kissinger lit up for 11 points.
“Brayden Schropp usually leads us in scoring. Dawson Kissinger and Hayden Demuth really stepped up their game. They shot well and also got some run-outs,” Ohnoutka said.
St. Cecilia held Jacob Meyer to just two points. Meyer rang up 29 in Monday’s subdistrict play-in game against Alma.
“We watched (Superior’s) game last night and saw that (Meyer) was a capable shooter. He was in the scouting report," Ohnoutka said. "Our kids were able to see that.”
SUP (7-18)...............10 9 2 6 — 26
STC (17-7)............9 15 21 16 — 59
Superior (26)
Taygun Rothchild 2, Ashton Grassman 2, Dane Miller 15, Jacob Meyer 2, Seth Schnakenberg 5.
St. Cecilia (59)
Brayden Schropp 18, Dawson Kissinger 11, Quinn Stewart 4, Hayden Demuth 17, Carson Kudlacek 6, Grant Rossow 1, Graham Daly 2.