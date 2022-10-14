Fillmore Central jumped to an early lead against St. Cecilia. But the Bluehawks roared back to claim a 35-14 home football win Friday.
After the Panthers’ Dan Stoner rumbled for a 17-yard touchdown run, STC found its groove and scored the next five touchdowns.
Stoner’s TD was sparked by Keegan Theobald’s 45-yard run. The scoring drive took only six plays. The extra point kick sailed through the uprights. Just like that, the Panthers had shocked the Bluehawks for a 7-0 lead in just two minutes.
“We came out great,” said Panthers’ coach Gabe Eberhardt. “Then two turnovers in a row on a fumbled kickoff return and then an interception. You give a team like St. Cecilia the ball that many times they are going to do a lot of good things. They are a very talented squad.”
STC defender Dawson Kissinger had a standout night. For example, the junior linebacker blocked a pass in the opening quarter. And on the next play, he blocked a 35-yard field goal attempt.
Kissinger intercepted a pass early in the second quarter. The pass was blocked by Caden Krikac, then the ball was up for grabs. And Kissinger hauled it in.
“Dawson is fantastic. He’s a football player from the bottom of his toes to the top of his hat,” said STC coach Clint Head. “That kid lives and breathes football. Watching how he plays is fun.”
After FC scored the game’s first touchdown, STC answered right back with a Chase Evans 30-yard touchdown sprint on the fifth play of the drive. But the Panthers held on to a 7-6 lead, as the Bluehawks’ extra point kick failed.
After Kissinger blocked FC’s field goal try, St. Cecilia reached the end zone one more time in the first quarter. The Bluehawks drove 73 yards on 12 plays, capped by Carson Kudlacek’s 1-yard TD plunge. The two-point conversion saw Cooper Butler receive a pass from Kudlacek. STC took a 14-7 advantage and never looked back.
STC produced three more touchdowns.
In the second quarter, St. Cecilia increased its lead to 20-7 on Kudlacek’s 11-yard TD run.
The third period witnessed the Bluehawks put up two touchdowns and a 35-7 gap.
Jenson Anderson scored on a 40-yard touchdown reception from Kudlacek’s right arm. Butler followed with a 65-yard TD catch late in the third quarter. He was wide open in the middle and ran untouched into the end zone.
“Carson was fantastic at quarterback. And the receivers did a really good job of getting open and catching the ball,” Head said. “I really thought the difference was that our kids came out physically. We were able to move the ball because we were running it up inside. Our interior line got off on guys.”
FC scored the game’s final touchdown when Theobald ran for a 4-yard TD.
The Panthers played without quarterback Treven Stassines, who was injured in last week’s game. Kade Cooper took his place as the signal caller.
“We should get him back next week. We feel confident with Kade. He did a lot of good things. We know we can win games with Kade,” Eberrhardt said.
The win improves the Class C-12 No. 3 Bluehawks’ record to 8-0 while FC dropped to 6-2.
FC (6-2)......7 0 0 7 — 14
STC (8-0)....14 6 15 0 — 35
FC — Dan Stoner 17 run (Dylan Gewecke kick)
STC — Chase Evans 30 run (kick failed)
STC — Carson Kudlacek 1 run (pass from Kudlacek to Cooper Butler
STC — Kudlacek 11 run (kick blocked)
STC — Jenson Anderson 40 pass from Kudlacek (pass from Butler to Anderson)
STC — Butler 65 pass from Kudlacek (Kudlacek kick)
FC — Keegan Theobald 4 run (Gewecke kick)