St. Cecilia's Grant Rossow shoots against Adams Central's Decker Shestak Tuesday in Hastings.

The final 5 1/2 minutes of the game saw both offenses scoring at a highly efficient rate.

With STC leading 34-28, both teams went on a scoring barrage, making seven of the next eight shots from the floor.

With 2:53 left in the game, Adams Cental's Dylan Janzen splashed a 3-pointer to tie the game at 41-apiece, but, on the next possession, Cooper Butler helped the Bluehawks regain the lead with a trey of his own.

St. Cecilia had the chance to put the game away in the final 90 seconds, but with one missed free throw after another, it kept the Patriots' chances alive.

STC missed four consecutive free throws, including two front-ends of one-and-one opportunities.

Adams Central had multiple chances to tie or take the lead in the final seconds.

The Patriots' final opportunity came on an in-bound play under the basket with 1.6 seconds left. AC attempted a lob play to Janzen, but the pass was knocked away by Jenson Anderson, sealing the win for STC.

Both Adams Central and St. Cecilia have been in their fair share of close games this season, with the two squads combining for 15 games decided by six points or less. 

Last year's meeting between the two crosstown rivals ended in a two-point Patriot victory, and this Tuesday's edition of the city feud was another nail-biter.

Adams Central's Dylan Janzen looks to shoot against St. Cecilia's Carson Kudlacek Tuesday in Hastings.
St. Cecilia's Cooper Butler takes the ball down court against Adams Central's Sam Dierks Tuesday in Hastings. 
