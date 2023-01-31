Both Adams Central and St. Cecilia have been in their fair share of close games this season, with the two squads combining for 15 games decided by six points or less.
Last year's meeting between the two crosstown rivals ended in a two-point Patriot victory, and this Tuesday's edition of the city feud was another nail-biter.
After losing its halftime lead, Adams Central rallied in a wild, back-and-forth fourth quarter, but it was St. Cecilia's defense that ultimately held off AC's late charge.
The Bluehawks snapped their four game losing streak to the Patriots with a 44-42 win at Chapman Gymnasium.
"Looking back on December, we went through some tough losses," said STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. "We just kept telling the boys, 'You have to stick with it. You have to be persistent.' And the kids are resilient...We've seen growth on this team throughout the season.
"We've lost overtime games this year, but this one came down to the wire, too, and guys did a good job of making the right plays."
With the loss, Adams Central is now 1-3 in games decided by six or fewer points.
The defeat also dropped the Patriots to 0-2 against their Hastings rivals.
In addition to Tuesday's heartbreaking loss, AC was on the disappointing end of another tightly contested game with Hastings, which the Patriots lost by the same score, 44-42.
"It's tough," AC head coach Zac Foster said. "You lose by two points, you can micro-analyze all kinds of things, but we've got to stick together, keep working, try to get better and try to learn from it."
The final 5 1/2 minutes of the game saw both offenses scoring at a highly efficient rate. With STC leading 34-28, both teams went on a scoring barrage, making seven of the next eight shots from the floor.
With 2:53 left in the game, Dylan Janzen splashed a 3-pointer to tie the game at 41-apiece, but, on the next possession, Cooper Butler helped the Bluehawks regain the lead with a trey of his own.
St. Cecilia had the chance to put the game away in the final 90 seconds, but with one missed free throw after another, it kept the Patriots' chances alive.
STC missed four consecutive free throws, including two front-ends of one-and-one opportunities.
"That was disappointing," Ohnoutka said of his team's fourth-quarter performance from the charity stripe. "Free throws have been a nightmare all season, but we were fortunate to still make it out of this one."
Adams Central had multiple chances to tie or take the lead in the final seconds.
The Patriots' final opportunity came on an in-bound play under the basket with 1.6 seconds left. AC attempted a lob play to Janzen, but the pass was knocked away by Jenson Anderson, sealing the win for STC.
"Jenson Anderson did a good job of tipping that ball away," the Bluehwks' coach said. "He's a pretty good high jumper, and he really got up in the air for that."
Though the Patriots missed several opportunities to extend the game, Foster said it was the third quarter that was the biggest contributor to the defeat.
St. Cecilia scored 13 of the first 17 points of the period and held the Patriots to just 2-for-7 shooting from the floor. Adams Central also turned the ball over seven times in the period.
"The beginning of the third quarter, we really felt was the difference in the game," Foster said. "We did not answer their energy and their focus and their discipline...I thought we were careless with the ball."
Janzen led all scorers with 19 points on 6-for-10 shooting, while teammate Jayden Teichmeier chipped in with 11 points.
Braxton Wiles was the only Bluehawk in double figures, racking up 16 points after shooting 6-for-9 from the field.
The Bluehawks will hit the road Saturday to take on Lincoln Lutheran — the final STC opponent on the schedule with a winning record.
Ohnoutka said Tuesday's win gives his team plenty of momentum to finish the year strong.
"Our guys are continuing to grow, and they're learning from those earlier losses," he said. "We always look to play with passion, and we're always going to show up and play defense like we did (Tuesday). We're getting close to postseason play...and I want to see this team keep going."
As for Adams Central, it will be on the road for the final three games of the regular season.
Foster believes all of the tough losses are building character for his squad and will ultimately pay off in the long run.
"We just have to get better. I've got to get better, our staff has to get better, our players have to get better," Foster said. "In crunch time, we have to be able to execute in tough opportunities...We just have to learn from this and grow.
"We just have to keep working and teaching these kids lessons about life, because there are a lot of bigger things than basketball. We just have to stay together and keep on grinding."
Adams Central (9-9).....7 13 6 16 — 42
St. Cecilia (11-9)..........8 10 13 13 — 44
Adams Central (42)
Sam Dierks 2-4 0-0 6, Jack Sughroue 1-3 0-0 2, Decker Shestak 2-4 0-0 4, Dylan Janzen 6-10 4-5 19, Jayden Teichmeier 3-9 4-4 11, Jack Trausch 0-1 0-0 0, Grant Trausch 0-1 0-0 0, Tristan Propp 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 14-31 8-9 42.
St. Cecilia (44)
Jenson Anderson 2-3 0-1 4, Cooper Butler 3-5 1-4 9, Hayden Demuth 0-0 1-2 1, Carson Kudlacek 2-5 2-3 8, Braxton Wiles 6-9 4-5 16, Grant Rossow 2-2 2-4 6, Graham Daly 0-2 0-0 0, Quinn Rosno 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-26 10-19 44.