A strong first half sparked the St. Cecilia boys to a 52-39 win over Centura at Chapman Gym, marking the end of the regular season.
Now it is on to subdistrict play next week, where the Bluehawks will host the Class C-2, Subdistrict 9 tournament. STC will play Tuesday against Monday’s play-in winner between Superior and Alma.
In Friday’s outing, STC came out smoking in the first quarter and picked up the pace even more in the second quarter. The Bluehawks owned a 14-7 lead in the first period. They went into halftime with a 34-16 scoring advantage.
“At halftime we had seen a lot of things that we had done well. We were able to transition. We were able to attack the basket which freed up some shooters. It also freed up some interior looks,” said STC assistant coach Scott Rosno. “We knew they were going to come out and press a little bit more in the second half. In the first half we put up a lot of points. In the second half we tried to shorten the game a little bit so that (Centura) didn’t get as many touches.”
Many of St. Cecilia’s first-half points came from shots in the paint and fast-break layups off Centura turnovers. The Centurions turned the ball over eight times in the first half.
But in the second half, Centura played tougher defense. The Centurions put on a stifling full court press. They also played strong in their half court defense, often double-teaming STC ball handlers.
That type of defense helped hold STC to 18 second half points. The Bluehawks got outscored in the fourth quarter 15-10.
“To say that we didn’t do the right things in the second half would be silly, simply for the fact that Centura has a really solid team. They’ve got some good athletes on the floor,” Rosno said. “Defensively, they turned up the pressure. The mistakes we made were real simple mistakes. We had guys in the wrong spot.”
The first half saw the Bluehawks go on a hot streak. They produced a 10-0 scoring run in the first quarter. Carson Kudlacek highlighted the run with a 3-pointer, followed by a fast-break layup.
Then STC ignited for a 18-2 scoring spree in the second quarter. Hayden Demuth tallied four straight points, including a pair of free throws and a bucket inside the paint.
Meanwhile, Centura struggled through a scoring drought that lasted almost four minutes in the second quarter. But the Centurions closed the first half on a good note. They registered five unanswered points to melt STC’s 23-point lead down to 18.
Centura came out of halftime determined to close the gap. The Centurions scored the first four points of the third quarter to cut STC’s lead to 14 points.
Centura got the lead down to 11 points twice in the fourth quarter. But the Bluehawks kept their poise and withstood the pressure defense from the physical Centurions, who played with four seniors.
“So much of what they do comes off those seniors. Those kids I thought really took control,” Rosno said. “It wasn’t so much that our defense dropped. It was that their defense picked up.”
Braydon Schropp led the STC offense by scoring 12 points. Kudlacek followed with 11.
Troy Rasmussen topped Centura’s scoring with 12 points. He was the only Centurian to score in double figures.
Centura (13-10)…………………7 9 8 15 — 39
St. Cecilia (16-7)…………….14 20 8 10— 52
Centura (39)
Bryce Gorecki 9, Tanner Simdon 6, Kellen Fries 4. Troy Rasmussen 12, Kolby Gorecki 4, Carter Noakes 4.
St. Cecilia (52)
Brayden Schropp 12, Dawson Kissinger 8, Quinn Stewart 6, Hayden Demuth 7, Garrett Parr 2, Carson Kudlacek 11, Grant Rossow 4, Caden Cerny 2.