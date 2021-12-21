GENEVA — Fillmore Central largely executed its game plan. St. Cecilia just shot the ball too well.
Throw in a few too many Panther turnovers (19) and that was the summary in the teams’ fall semester finale Tuesday night before the moratorium break and their respective holiday tournaments.
The Panthers defended the Bluehawks in the manner they wanted, forcing shots from outside, but St. Cecilia’s hot start and strong finish lifted it to a 43-30 win in Geneva.
“The final score is not indicative of how close that game was,” said Fillmore Central’s first-year coach Derek Reinsch, who took the position at his alma mater after building St. Paul up to a state tournament qualifier.
“I’m very proud of the way the guys competed and got after it.”
Fillmore Central trailed the whole way, but never went away.
The Panthers (2-5) rallied from a double-digit deficit and trimmed the STC lead to four points early in the fourth quarter on Isaiah Lauby’s final bucket of the night. Lauby, who leads the team in scoring, finished with 15 points on 6-for-14 shooting.
That was about the time Brayden Schropp, who tied Lauby for the game-high in scoring, kicked it into gear for the ‘Hawks.
Schropp answered his counterpart and then some with six points in the final seven minutes as St. Cecilia (6-1) waited patiently on its possessions.
Schropp’s first bucket of the fourth at the 6:40 mark began St. Cecilia’s 12-3 game-ending run.
“The guys did a nice job of being resilient and adaptable in timeouts, making adjustments against their zone,” said STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “Finally, we just had to get the ball to our playmaker’s hands in Brayden Schropp in the middle of the zone to do something with it and he did a nice job of breaking them down.”
The Bluehawks built their lead shooting from outside against the Panthers’ 1-3-1 look. STC drilled nine 3-pointers — seven in the first half. Carson Kudlacek netted four long balls for his 12 points.
“We were hoping to wear them down and kind of have them fall in love with the 3 and get out of (the zone),” Reinsch said. “We made an adjustment at halftime with our 1-3-1; we shaded a bit more towards (Kudlacek), who hit a ton of 3s, and once we did that they really stalled in the second half until that last stretch where they finished it out.”
STC (6-1)..............12 11 8 12 — 43
FC (2-5)....................5 9 11 5 — 30
St. Cecilia (43)
Quinn Stewart 0-4 0-0 0, Brayden Schropp 4-8 5-09 15, Dawson Kissinger 1-2 0-1 3, Cooper Butler 2-3 0-0 5, Hayden Demuth 2-4 0-0 5, Carson Kudlacek 4-10 0-0 12, Grant Rossow 1-2 1-1 3, Garrett Parr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-33 6-11 43.
Fillmore Central (30)
Luke Kimbrough 0--1 1-2 1, Keegan Theobald 1-3 0-0 2, Jarin Tweedy 0-1 0-0 0, Kade Cooper 2-4 0-0 4, Jayden Wolf 0-0 2-4 2, Carson Asche 3-4 0-0 6, Isaiah Lauby 6-14 0-1 15, Kody Myers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 12-27 3-7 30.
Three-point goals — STC 9-29 (Stewart 0-3, Schropp 2-4, Butler 1-2, Kissinger 1-2, Demuth 1-3, Kudlacek 4-10); FC 3-8 (Kimbrough 0-1, Cooper 0-1, Lauby 3-6). Rebounds: STC 11 (Schropp 5); FC 24 (Lauby 5). Turnovers: STC 8; FC 19.
Girls: No. 1 St. Cecilia 61, Fillmore Central 30
GENEVA — The Class C-2 No. 1 Hawkettes led 12-0 out of the gate and never looked back in their seventh straight victory to began the season.
Bailey Kissinger poured in a game-high 21 points to lead four St. Cecilia scorers in double figures. Addie Kirkegaard added 12 points, Tatum Krikac 11, and Shaye Butler 10.
“We started out quick like we have a lot of times and tonight we really didn’t take our foot off the gas,” saiid STC coach Greg Berndt. “We just kept on it defensively and offensively.”
Kissinger scored 10 points in the first quarter and finished 4-for-5 from the floor in the second half.
The Panthers (1-7) received 10 points each from Lexi Theis and Faith Engle.
St. Cecilia was just another power in a list of early season tests for Fillmore Central, a 2019 state semifinalist.
The Panthers six losses are to teams a combined 35-14 heading into Tuesday.
“We’re getting closer to where we want to be,” said FC coach Shad Eberhardt. “We’ve been pretty tested early in the schedule, played a lot of really good teams and done some really good things.”
Fillmore Central’s takeaway Tuesday was that it is close to being on the winning side. The Panthers collected their first victory Saturday.
There’s a lot to learn from a program and team like St. Cecilia’s.
“Their ball movement is top-notch, some of the best we’ve seen. Their defense is stellar,” Eberhardt said. “There’s some things that we see that we tell our girls we’ve got to start doing. At the end of the day, we’ve just got to do what we do a little bit better.”
St. Cecilia heads into a loaded holiday tournament hosted by Amherst but played at Kearney Catholic. The Hawkettes open with Class B No. 3 York, which beat Adams Central Tuesday 33-29.
“That’s going to be really good for us,” Berndt said. “It’ll be a good test to see where we’re at and how we compete against a team (York) we probably match up really well with. I’m looking forward to it.
“I told the girls to enjoy this tonight — 7-0 is nothing to sneeze at — but we’ve got a great test coming up next week.”
STC (7-0)............16 12 19 14 — 61
FC (1-7)....................4 8 13 5 — 30
St. Cecilia (61)
Erin Sheehy 2, Bailey Kissinger 21, Shaye Butler 10, Tatum Krikac 11, Kirkegaard 12, Sabatka 4, Addie Demuth 3
Fillmore Central (30)
Faith Engle 10, Abby Nichols 6, Lexi Theis 10, Bella Lichti 2, Angie Schademann 2