St. Cecilia’s defense shined Tuesday against Fremont Bergan in a Centennial Conference tournament boys game at Consbruck Gym.
The ninth-rated Bluehawks will need that type of defense again Friday when they face Class C-2 No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic in the conference tourney semifinals.
The game will be played at the GICC gym.
Tuesday’s game started off as low scoring and continued that way. At game’s end, STC had held on for a 36-26 win.
The score stood at 7-7 going into the second quarter. At halftime, STC took an 11-9 edge into its locker room.
“The guys played their rear ends off on defense,” said Bluehawk coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “We held them to nine points at halftime and not many in the second half. Defense has been something that the guys lock in all the time with. They want to work hard and play hard on that end.”
The St. Cecilia boys will be watching as much GICC game film as they can to prepare for Friday’s battle with the Crusaders, one of the state’s elite Class C-2 teams. St. Cecilia, also one of the best Class C-2 squads, will enter Friday’s action with a 14-3 record.
“We are excited for the opportunity,” Ohnoutka said. “Any time you get a chance to play in the final four of the Centennial Conference tournament, it is great for the kids. Whether we match up with them or not, we are going to find a way to win the ball game.”
In Tuesday’s first half, St. Cecilia shut out all of Bergan’s scorers except Max Nosal, who scored all nine of the Knights’ points in the opening two periods. He scored only one point in the second half.
The Knights couldn’t escape STC pressure defense. Bergan went more than eight minutes without scoring at one point.
Meanwhile, the ‘Hawks came out cooking in the third quarter. They broke out to an 8-2 scoring run that boosted STC’s lead to 19-12 halfway into the period.
Bergan kept the pressure on St. Cecilia, too. But the Bluehawks found ways to get its offense going.
Their top scorer, Brayden Schropp, got double teamed and at times triple teamed. Because of that, Schropp was limited to seven points. But he kept his team in gear by way of excellent ball-handling and passing.
“Brayden is so good about finding teammates when they are open. He was doing that the entire game,” Ohnoutka said. “A guy like Carson Kudlacek came up big and knocked down some big threes for us.”
Kudlacek took up the slack for the Bluehawks’ offense. He reeled off 10 points in the final quarter to give STC a bigger cushion. Kudlacek also nailed a trey in the first quarter.
St. Cecilia beefed up its lead to 11 midway through the fourth quarter. Kudlacek drilled home two buckets from behind the arc. Hayden Demuth sank another bomb.
The last two minutes saw STC protect its lead by going into a passing game. While the Bluehawks were eating up clock, they twice found teammates all alone by the basket. Demuth put in a layup, and Kudlaceck banked in another with under a minute left.
Ohnoutka gave more praise to his team’s defensive gem.
“We were disadvantaged in size but we make up for it in other areas like being disciplined on defense,” the coach said. “Both teams were patient. That comes with how good the defense was on both ends. We knew it was going to be a struggle. But we have to play tough defense to win.”
Kudlacek led all scorers with 13 points.
Bergan (9-7)..............7 2 8 9 — 26
STC (14-3).............7 4 10 15 — 36
Bergan (26)
Sam Sleister 3, Jarrett Boggs 2, Spencer Hamilton 3, Gavin Logemann 4, Max Nosal 10, Logan Eggen 2, Lucas Pruss 2.
St. Cecilia (36)
Quinn Stewart 2, Brayden Schropp 7, Dawson Kissinger 2, Cooper Butler 3, Hayden Demuth 7, Garrett Parr 2, Carson Kudlacek 13.