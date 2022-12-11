p12-05-22STCbbBishNeumann1.jpg (copy)
St. Cecilia’s Hayden Demuth.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

St. Cecilia used tough defense and “hustle points” in the second half to grab its first win of the season 40-36 over Blue Hill Saturday afternoon at Chapman Gym.

After trailing 27-20 at halftime, the Bluehawks decided to change things up defensively, and the plan worked to perfection.

