St. Cecilia used tough defense and “hustle points” in the second half to grab its first win of the season 40-36 over Blue Hill Saturday afternoon at Chapman Gym.
After trailing 27-20 at halftime, the Bluehawks decided to change things up defensively, and the plan worked to perfection.
After Blue Hill’s Jake Bonifas scored 18 first-half points, the Bluehawks concentrated their defensive efforts on the senior in the second half. STC senior Hayden Demuth was tasked with stopping him and it worked.
Bonifas did score all of Blue Hill’s third quarter points — but that was only five. He opened the stanza with a three-pointer, and scored another 10-footer as time ran out. He didn’t score in the fourth.
“We challenged Hayden (Demuth) and the whole team and we pretty much changed our whole defensive game plan to concentrate on (Bonifas),” St. Cecilia assistant coach Scott Rosno said. “After that, we relied on ‘hustle points’ from the kids. And we needed them to win.”
The Bluehawks scored 12 points in the third quarter — six from Demuth, mostly coming off eight Bobcat turnovers — to tie the score at 32 going into the final eight minutes.
After Braxton Wiles hit a trey to put the Bluehawks in the lead for good with 4:28 left, neither team scored for almost three minutes, when the Bobcats began scrambling to accumulate the six fouls need to put St. Cecilia in the bonus and at the free throw line.
Part of the plan worked, the Bluehawks shot a dismal 3-of-9 from the line in the quarter, but Blue Hill couldn’t convert the misses into points.
After suffering three close losses to open the season, Rosno said it was an important win.
“We needed this one,” he said. “We have to be the harder-working team every time.”
Demuth added 13 points and eight rebounds to his defensive effort to lead STC. Jenson Anderson and Wiles added eight points apiece.
Bonifas had a game-high 23 points for Blue Hill. Marcus Utecht pulled down 10 rebounds.
Blue Hill (0-4).............. 10 17 5 4 — 36
St. Cecilia (1-3)............10 10 12 8 — 40
Blue Hill (36)
Bonifas 8-14 5-6 23, Krae Ockinga 2-11 0-0 5, Tate Kosse 1-1 0-0 2, Marcus Utecht 1-2 0-0 2, Karson Golter 0-1 0-0 0, Kyle Hubl 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 14-31 5-6 36
St. Cecilia (40)
Jenson Anderson 3-9 2-4 8, Quinn Rosno 2-3 0-0 5, Hayden DeMuth 5-7 2-3 13, Grant Rossow 1-2 0-0 2, Braxton Wiles 3-10 1-6 8, Graham Daly 0-3 0-0 0, Quinn Stewart 1-5 1-4 4. Totals 15-39 6-17 40.
Three-point goals—Blue Hill 3-11 (Bonifas 2-2, Ockinga 1-9), St. Cecilia 4-12 (Anderson 0-5, Rosno 1-2, Demuth 1-1, Wiles 1-2, Daly 0-1, Stewart 1-1). Rebounds - Blue Hill 22 (Utecht 10), St. Cecilia 24 (Demuth 8). Turnovers - Blue Hill 18, St. Cecilia 8. Total fouls - Blue Hill 17, St. Cecilia 11.
Girls: No. 6 St. Cecilia 58, Blue Hill 22
The inside-outside combination of Ryann Sabatka and Avery Kissinger boosted St. Cecilia’s girls to an easy 58-22 win over Blue Hill.
Sabatka paced the Hawkettes with 18 points with a stellar 8-of-10 shooting from the field, while Kissinger scored 13 on 3-of-6 threes and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.
But what really made St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt smile was hearing that the team committed just four turnovers in the game — and two of those came in the fourth quarter, when reserve players were on the court.
“We haven’t taken very good care of the ball the last couple games, so that’s something we’ve been stressing,” Berndt said. “Our execution was much improved.”
Hot-shooting was also a strong point for St. Cecilia, now 4-0, with 22-of-43 from the field and 9-of-12 from the free-throw line.
Blue Hill got five points each from Ellie Mangers and Gracy Utecht.
St. Cecilia will be challenged with four games in seven days this week, starting with a 3-1 Ord team on Tuesday.
Blue Hill (2-1)......................5 4 5 8 — 22
St. Cecilia (4-0)..............16 19 16 7 — 58
Blue Hill (22)
Ellie Mangers 2-4 1-4 5, Emma Karr 1-4 2-4 4, Gracy Utecht 2-7 0-0 5, Reece Mlady 1-5 0-0 2, Keiera Schmidt 1-4 0-0 3, Rachel Hafer 0-1 1-3 1, Avaley Toepfer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 8-26 4-11 22.
St. Cecilia (58)
Lindsey Parr 2-2 0-0 6, Avery Kissinger 3-6 4-4 13, Abbey Musalek 1-7 0-0 2, Tatum Krikac 2-5 2-4 6, Ryann Sabatka 8-10 2-2 18, Emery Vargas 2-5 1-2 3, Addie Demuth 1-4 0-0 6, Nathie Krikac 1-2 0-0 2, Hannah Schneider 1-1 0-0 2, Paisley Mangers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-43 9-12 58.
Three-point goals—Blue Hill 2-13 (Mangers 0-2, Utecht 1-6, Mlady 0-2, Schmidt 1-4), St. Cecilia (Parr 2-2, Kissinger 3-6, TKrikac 0-2, Vargas 0-2, Demuth 2-4, NKrikac 0-1) Rebounds - Blue Hill 16 (Mlady 5), St. Cecilia 26 (Sabatka 5). Turnovers - Blue Hill 16, St. Cecilia 4. Total fouls - Blue Hill 10, St. Cecilia 8.