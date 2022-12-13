The adage that games are won and lost at the free throw line rang true for St. Cecilia Tuesday night. Both the boys and girls games came down to the home team hitting clutch charity shots.

The Class D-1 preseason No. 6 Hawkettes (5-0) secured the win with a pair of free throws from junior Tatum Krikac to beat Ord 38-36 inside Chapman Gym.

0
0
0
0
0