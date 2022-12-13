The adage that games are won and lost at the free throw line rang true for St. Cecilia Tuesday night. Both the boys and girls games came down to the home team hitting clutch charity shots.
The Class D-1 preseason No. 6 Hawkettes (5-0) secured the win with a pair of free throws from junior Tatum Krikac to beat Ord 38-36 inside Chapman Gym.
The Bluehawks (2-3) got their second win of the season on various free throws from seniors Hayden Demuth, Cooper Butler and Carson Kudlacek to give them a 40-37 triumph.
The Chanticleers (3-3) scored the first basket of the girls game on a trey by senior Ali Miller before STC junior Ryann Sabatka added her team’s first points with the assist coming from Krikac, who scored the next four points for a 6-5 lead.
Freshman Avery Kissinger put in a pair of free throws and a 3-point field goal to give the Hawkettes a 13-7 lead after one quarter of play.
The Hawkettes forced 14 turnovers in the first half, using their press to knock the Chanticleers out of rhythm. STC’s tough defense held the Chants to 2-for-11 shooting from the field in the second quarter to take a 22-13 lead at halftime.
Ord went on a 13-4 run to start the third quarter, tying the game at 26 on a free throw by sophomore Natalie Williams. A basket by junior Marin Reilly gave the Chanticleers their first lead since the opening minutes.
“It felt like if we executed a little better I think we could have had an even bigger lead at halftime,” said Hawkettes head coach Greg Berndt. “But we figured Ord was going to make a run and we looked like a team that had never been in that situation and saw our lead evaporate.”
Kissinger nailed a basket from beyond the arc to start the final quarter, giving the Hawkettes a two point lead. Sophomore Claire Cargill answered for the Chanticleers to tie the game at 32 apiece.
“I was really proud the way that we got some big stops at the end, and it was fun to watch two teams kind of go at each other and battle,” said Berndt.
Tied at 36 with 7.2 seconds left, the Hawkettes had to travel the length of the floor. Krikac got into the lane and was fouled on the shot with .4 second left in regulation. Krikac stepped up to the line, 0-for-4 on the night, and sunk both shots to give the Hawkettes a 38-36 victory.
“Those free throws were huge, and in a situation like that, where we had to go full court with seven seconds, was a big boost of confidence for Tatum and our team,” Berndt said. “Tatum had some turnovers, everybody had some turnovers, but she came up big and had the wherewithal to get to the rim and see if she could make something happen and she did.”
Ord (3-3).................7 6 17 6 — 36
STC (5-0)................13 9 7 9 — 38
Ord (36)
Claire Cargill 8, Morgan Holm 2, Ali Miller 3, Marin Reilly 13, Levi Vancura 4, Natalie Williams 1, Makayla Wray 5.
St. Cecilia (38)
Avery Kissinger 11, Tatum Krikac 8, Abbey Musalek 3, Lindsey Parr 2, Ryann Sabatka 9, Emery Vargas 5.
Boys: No. 7 St. Cecilia 40, Ord 37
The Bluehawks got off to a slow start, only scoring 12 points in the first half against the Chanticleers. STC struggled on the offensive side of the ball, shooting 4-for-19 from the floor with six turnovers.
“Our kids battled, but the first half was very ugly and our offense needs to get better,” said Bluehawks head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “Our offense will get better, but one thing that shows up every night is our defense and it showed up for four quarters.”
Class C-2 preseason No. 7 St. Cecilia erased a six-point deficit in the third quarter with back-to-back 3-point field goals from junior Quinn Rosno and Butler. The Bluehawks forced three early turnovers and a trey by junior Jensen Anderson gave the Bluehawks their first lead of the game. The third quarter ended in a 30-30 stalemate.
“It was big to come out of halftime like that,” said Ohnoutka. “Ord really packed in their defense and they made us beat them from 3, and as of right now, we’re not shooting the ball well from 3, so it was a very smart game plan from Ord. But we just had to grind it out and it was nice to hit a couple of shots in the third quarter.”
The Bluehawks took a 35-33 advantage on a 3-pointer by Kudlacek midway through the final quarter.
Butler, Demuth and Kudlacek went 5-for-6 from the charity stripe across the final two minutes of the game to give the Bluehawks their second win in a row.
Kudlacek finished with 10 points for the Bluehawks and grabbed seven rebounds.
Ord (0-5)................8 10 12 7 — 37
STC (2-3)................7 5 18 10 — 40
Ord (37)
Masaki Arisawa 1, Jace Griser 2, Blake Hinrichs 15, Elijah Pollard 8, Garret Severance 9, Colton Thompson.
St. Cecilia (40)
Jensen Anderson 5, Cooper Butler 6, Hayden Demuth 5, Carson Kudlacek 10, Quinn Rosno 3, Grant Rossow 6, Braxton Wiles 6