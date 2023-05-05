Hastings Tribune
ELM CREEK — St. Cecilia’s girls took second and the boys third in their final tune up before district track meets take place next week.
Ryann Sabatka won the shot put while Emery Vargas and Alayna Vargas were champions in the 1,600 and 3,200, respectively.
The boys won six events, but their 91 points weren’t enough to overtake Axtell (105) and Hershey (101). Winners for the Bluehawks were Thomas Thomas (shot put), Jenson Anderson (long jump, 100), Thomas Bykerk (1,600) and Drake Rosno (300 hurdles).
Boys team scores
1, Axtell 105; 2, Hershey 101; 3, St. Cecilia 91; 4, Elm Creek 64; 5, Loomis 59; 6, Sutherland 31; 7, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 28; 7, Amherst 28; 9, Overton 11; 10, Maxwell, 6
Boys individual results
Shot put — 1, Thomas Thomas, STC, 51-0 ½; 2, Clayton Meyer, Loom, 50-2; 3, Boone Snyder, Suth, 49-6; 4, Michael Salinas, 43-10 ½; 5, Braxton Wiles, STC, 43-7; 6, Cruz Brooks, Her, 42-5 1/2
Discus — 1, Cooper Hill, Her, 152-1; 2, Cruz Brooks, Her, 146-8; 3, Thomas Thomas, STC, 145-7; 4, Clayton Meyer, Loom, 138-11; 5, Jayson Guthard, SEM, 133-10; 6, Rhodee Hill, 128-8
Pole vault — 1, Jace Smith, Suth, 13-0; 2, Lucas Hodges, 12-6; 3, Jackson Saner, Suth, 12-0; 3, Beau Knapp, EC, 12-0; 5, Gunnar Hadley, Loom, 11-6; 6, Dylan Pooschke, Ove, 10-6
High jump — 1, Beckham Lewis, EC, 6-0; 2, Cale Nelson, Loom, 5-10; 2, Gunnar Hadley, Loom, 5-10; 4, Chance Daake, SEM, 5-10; 5, Brandt Modlin, Ax, 5-4; 6, Ayden Crump, Suth, 5-4
Long jump — 1, Jenson Anderson, STC, 21-8; 2, Nolan Eloe, Amh, 20-4 ½; 3, Ben Trompke, Loom, 18-10; 4, Kellen Eggleston, SEM, 18-9 ¾; 5, Jacob Leighton, Max, 18-4 ½; 6, Alex Brown, 17-8 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Nolan Eloe, Amh, 43-0 ¾; 2, Carson Kudlacek, STC, 42-8 ½; 3, Cayson Havranek, Ax, 39-4 3/4; 4, Jake Halvorsen, Ax, 38-4 ½; 5, Noah Eggleston, SEM, 37-10; 6, Drew Harbur, EC, 37-1
100 — 1, Jenson Anderson, STC, 11.15; 2, Alex Brown, Her, 11.38; 3, Noah Eggleston, SEM, 11.45; 4, Kaden Thompson, Her, 11.63; 5, Jacob Leighton, 12.23;
200 — 1, Jacob Schaefer, STC, 23.29; 2, Cole Schwager, Her, 23.46; 3, Cayson Havranek, Ax, 24.07; 4, Drew Harbur, EC, 24.25; 5, Max Rodriguez, STC, 24.6
400 — 1, Luc Lopez, Ax, 52.23; 2, Chase Moorhead, Her, 52.49; 3, Robert Hrnchir, STC, 54.01; 4, Jordan Arensdorf, Her, 54.91; 5, Jesse Reyes, Max, 55.26; 6, Hayden Demuth, 55.29
800 — 1, Keyton Cole, Ax, 2:07.94; 2, Zach Arner, Her, 2:11.34; 3, Ceiden Childears, Her, 2:11.54; 4, Kobe Jones, 2:11.95; 5, Chance Daake, SEM, 2:15.34; 6, Isaiah Springer, Ax, 2:16.86
1,600 — Thomas Bykerk, STC, 5:04.62; 2, Trent Watkins, EC, 5:08.92; 3, Aydan Houchin, Ax, 5:31.48; 4, Gavin Skrdla, Amh, 5:38.63; 5, Brett Morgan, Her, 6:01.65; 6, Teagan Arehart, Loom, 6:03.22
3,200 — 1, Tyler Hanson, Ax, 11:11.43; 2, Isaiah Springer, Ax, 11:31.41; 3, Luke Harper, Suth, 12:55.59; 4, Wyatt Kyle, Ove, 13:24.62; 5, Wyatt Sachtjen, 13:28.68; 6, Teagan Arehart, Loom, 13:41.54
110 hurdles — 1, Jake Halvorsen, Ax, 15.89; 2, Gunnar Hadley, Loom, 16.23; 3, Cale Nelson, Loom, 16.79; 4., Tyson Freeman, Loom, 18.47; 5, Landon Kennicutt, Her, 18.63; 6, Isaac O’Neill, SEM, 19.37
300 hurdles — 1, Drake Rosno, STC, 45.20; 2, Landon Farmer, Her, 45.31; 3, Lucas Hodges, EC, 45.70; 4, Cale Nelson, Loom, 46.15; 5, Landon Kennicutt, Her, 48.26; 6, Cauy Meyer, Loom, 48.74
400 relay — 1, Hershey 44.66; 2, Elm Creek 45.99; 3, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46.07; 4, Axtell 46.27; 5, St. Cecilia 46.51; 6, Sutherland 48.61
1,600 relay — 1, Axtell 3:35.51; 2, Hershey 3:37.58; 3, Elm Creek 3:42.32; 4, St. Cecilia 3:44.31; 5, Amherst 3:52.51; 6, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 3:54.01
3,200 relay — 1, Axtell 8:45.10; 2, Elm Creek 9:45.55; 3, Overton 9:46.74; 4, Hershey 10:01.5; 5, Sutherland 10:30.96
Girls team scores
1, Amherst 85; 2, St. Cecilia 81; 3, Elm Creek 73.5; 4, Axtell 70.5; 5, Loomis 59.5; 6, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48; 7, Sutherland 32.5; 8, Hershey 32; 9, Overton 21; 10, Pleasanton, 14; 11, Maxwell 9
Girls individual results
Shot put — 1, Ryann Sabatka, STC, 37-3; 2, Payton Cast, Amh, 36-10; 3, Michalee Brownawell, Her, 36-9 ½; 4, Chloe Anderson, Loom, 35-6; 5, Lani Meier, EC, 34-10; 6, Jayda Schroeder, EC, 34-9
Discus — 1, Michalee Brownawell, Her, 130-2; 2, Ryann Sabatka, STC, 117-0; 3, Jayda Schroeder, EC, 109-8; 4, Payton Cast, Amh, 105-7; 5, Jolee Ryan, Ove, 101-4; 6, Chloe Anderson, Loom, 100-7
Pole vault — 1, Jorjanna High, Loom, 8-6; 2, Kinsey Lauby, Loom, 8-6; 3, Angie Snell, Ax, 8-0; 4, Gracyn Luther, Ove, 7-6; 5, Alexandria Erickson, EC, 7-0; 5, Aislyn Ruff, 7-0
High jump — 1, Zeigh Booe, Loom, 5-4; 2, Taryn Arbuthnot, SEM, 5-2; 3, Delaney Kohn, Her, 4-10; 4, Aliza Houser, Amh, 4-10; 5, Carly Stewart, Loom, 4-8; 5, Jenna Marsh, Ax, 4-8
Long jump — 1, Hannah Herrick, Ahm, 16-0 ¾; 2, Payton Sullivan, STC, 16-0 ¾, 3, Taryn Arbuthnot, SEM, 15-6; 4, Kassidy Wehrer, Ax, 15-4 ½; 5, Aspen Tool, EC, 14-11 3/4; 6, Lucy Van Ranken, Amh, 14-9
Triple jump — 1, Kassidy Wehrer, Ax, 33-10 ¾, 2, Aspen Tool, EC, 33-6 ¾; 3, Hannah Herrick, Amh, 33-1 ¼; 4, Halle Knapp, EC, 32-0 ½; 5, Tyra Sekutera, Ple, 32-0 ½; 6, Kassidy Halvorsen, Ax, 31-7
100 — 1, Kassidy Wehrer, Ax, 13.37; 2, Taryn Arbuthnot, SEM, 13.54; 3, Angie Snell, Ax, 13.75; 4, Denise Hunt, EC, 13.79; 5, Delaney Kohn, Her, 13.88; 6, Carly Stewart, Loom, 13.90
200 — 1, Story Rasby, Suth, 26.07; 2, Jocelyn Cheek, Max, 28.12; 3, Payton Sullivan, STC, 29.01; 4, Hannah Herrick, Amh, 29.09; 5, Denise Hunt, EC, 29.34; 6, Haily Miller, Her, 29.59
400 — 1, Taryn Arbuthnot, SEM, 1:02.15; 2, Autumn Holt, Loom, 1:03.03; 3, Kylinn Daugherty, Amh, 1:03.20; 4, Violet Nelms, Ove, 1:03.77; 5, Tatum Krikac, STC, 1:04.47; 6, Lindsey Parr, STC, 1:04.47
800 — 1, Josee Tesmer, Amh, 2:36.25; 2, Anna Peterka, Suth, 2:37.41; 3, Isabella Kvols, STC, 2:38.57; 4, Ashley Bauer, EC, 2:38.99; 5, Addison Perry, Loom, 2:41.48; 6, Emma Elliott, 2:49.21
1,600 — 1, Emery Vargas, STC, 5:47.42; 2, Chloe Rossow, STC, 6:05.06; 3, Avery Stritt, Ax, 6:06.44; 4, Josie Smith, SEM, 6:06.77; 5, Abigail McConnell, Suth, 6:26.93; 6, Cicely Gugelman, EC, 6:31.39
3,200 — 1, Alayna Vargas, STC, 12:28.47; 2, Josie Smith, SEM, 13:23.67; 3, Cicely Gugelman, EC, 13:36.89; 4, Rilyn Schledewitz, SEM, 14:14.17; 5, Adalyn Skrdla, Amh, 14:27.35; 6, Cloee Peterson, Suth, 14:35.51
100 hurdles — 1, Makenna Rohde, Amh, 17.25; 2, Kassidy Halvorsen, Ax, 17.26; 3, Delaney Kohn, Her, 17.88; 4, Kinsey Lauby, Loom, 18.17; 5, Zeigh Booe, Loom, 18.40; 6, Jenna Marsh, Ax, 18.48
300 hurdles — 1, Halle Knapp, EC, 50.68; 2, Zeigh Booe, Loom, 53.38; 3, Ani Cerny, STC, 55.82; 4, Cadence Dixon, Ple, 55.96; 5, Kali Philippi, Ax, 56.14; 6, Gracyn Luther, Ove, 57.20
400 relay — 1, Axtell 52.69; 2, Amherst 53.12; 3, Pleasanton 54.98; 4, Elm Creek 55.48; 5, Sutherland 55.69
1,600 relay — 1, Amherst 4:27.12; 2, Elm Creek 4:31.12; 3, St. Cecilia 4:36.65; 4, Overton 4:43.22; 5, Pleasanton 4:46.21; 6, Axtell 4:49.34
3,200 relay — 1, Elm Creek 10:47.84; 2, Sutherland 10:58.53; 3, Overton 11:32.85; 4, Axtell 11:38.74; 5, Amherst 11:48.24; 6, Maxwell 12:15.35
Prep boys golf
Central Conference meet
ELWOOD — Adams Central placed sixth in the Central Conference meet Friday at Lakeside Country Club. The Patriots fired a 333.
Decker Shestak was the lone Patriots to finish inside the top 15, placing 10th with a 78. Cole Redding followed with an 82, Drew Goracke shot an 86 and and Axel Andersen an 87. Not scoring for AC was Brayden Underwood at 89.