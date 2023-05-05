050523STCgtrSullivan.jpg
Buy Now

St. Cecilia’’s Payton Sullivan competes in the long jump during the Elm Creek invite Friday.

 Trevor Alber/For the Tribune

Hastings Tribune

ELM CREEK — St. Cecilia’s girls took second and the boys third in their final tune up before district track meets take place next week.

Pella
0
0
0
0
0