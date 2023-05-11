HEBRON — A district title in track and field may not equal the entire team qualifying for the state meet. But it’s nothing to discount, either.
The reaction out of St. Cecilia’s boys and girls teams while patiently awaiting their school name to be read in the team standings following the conclusion of Thursday’s Class C, District 7 meet would tell you that it still meant something.
Even though not all members had earned state berths during the long day.
Screams and cheers from Bluehawk beaks were likely heard blocks away from Thayer Central Community School.
“Coming together and winning as a team is great,” said girls coach Derek Vargas, whose Hawkettes edged Milford, 98-97, with a higher finish in the last race of the day.
“That’s kind of the cherry on top of the sundae here... Obviously the goal is to get as many kids to state as possible to end the season because they’ve worked so hard. And sometimes a lot of hard work isn’t fruitful and you come up short to where you want to be, but that’s sports. Especially running.”
The Bluehawks tied with Tri County for first, scoring eight points in the final event while the Trojans didn’t score at all to share the district champion plaque with 98 points apiece.
“I think it’s exciting the fact that you get a lot of contributions from a lot of different kids,” said boys coach Scott Rosno.
“We got maybe not everybody’s best, but everybody’s best they could give today... I thought we were able to walk away with a lot of season bests, even if it doesn’t qualify you.”
STC earned eight automatic bids to next week’s state meet in Omaha on the boys side. The girls netted spots in four events.
When all district results go final, which had not yet happened as of Thursday’s press time, there may be additional qualifiers.
Jenson Anderson was again the star for the Bluehawks, scoring 40 of the team’s points with his wins in the 100, 200, high jump and long jump.
Last season, Anderson qualified individually in only the 100, finishing seventh in the state final. He was part of the 400 relay that placed eighth, but had regrets about his shortcomings in another.
“I should’ve made it in the high jump,” he said Thursday after clearing 6-feet, 5-inches for the district crown.
The Bluehawks didn’t have a 400 relay until about midway through this spring, so Anderson honed in on the 200.
“I didn’t know I could run that fast,” Anderson cracked, having turned in a 22.51 at districts.
All told, he set new personal bests in all four of his events this season.
“I feel like some things came out of nowhere, but some things I knew I could do,” he said.
Anderson will be joined at state by Robbie Hrnchir, who qualified with a pair of second place finishes in the 800 and 1,600; JJ Schhaefer, who was runner-up in the 200; and Carson Kudlacek, winner of the triple jump with a season-best 42-9.
Alayna Vargas, a two-time state silver medalist in the 3,200, qualified in the 1,600 this season with a runner-up placing at districts behind Milford’s Lilly Kenning, the winner of both long distance races Thursday.
Vargas will also go as a anchor of the 3,200 relay, which became the first Class D team to cross in under 10 minutes this spring at 9:53.02. Emery Vargas, Nathie Krikac and Lindsey Parr also run legs.
“That was about a 20 second PR,” Coach Vargas said.
Tatum Krikac won the 300 hurdles in 48.97, while Ryann Sabatka earned an elusive district win in the shot put at 39-feet.
“The past two years I’ve gotten wild cards for both (shot put and discus), so to actually win something and for sure know that I’m going is super nice,” Sabatka said.
Superior’s Ella Gardner paced the Wildcats to a third-place finish with 88 1/2 points. She will have a chance to go 4-for-4 at state this season after qualifying in the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump for a second straight year. This will be the third year she’s in the latter three, having added the 100 to her schedule last season.
Gardner was the state runner-up in both sprints in 2022 while winning gold in both jumps.
On Thursday, she officially set the Class C long jump record with a 19-4 1/4. Last year’s 19-6 3/4 at districts was not deemed wind legal.
“This year it’s for real,” she said with a smile.
She also broke her own school record in the triple jump at 38-1 1/2, and set personal bests in the 100 and 200, though wind may have been a factor in those races, she said.
Other Wildcats to qualify include Atlee Kobza and Madison Heusinkvelt, who were runners-up in the discus and shot put, respectively, and pole vaulter Sadie Rempel, who also finished second.
Sutton’s boys and girls each finished sixth. Nathan Baldwin, the two-time defending champion in the discus, won easy Thursday with a 174-11. At the Southern Nebraska Conference meet two weeks ago in Hebron, he tossed the disc 190-5.
Baldwin launched the shot put a season-best 57-1 1/2 at districts, the same day last year’s state champion Kade Pieper, of Norfolk Catholic, broke the Class C record three separate times, ending with a 65-3 3/4.
The Mustangs’ 1,600 relay run by Cole Baumert, Jesse Bergen, Keith Kliewer and Gabe Gwennap also auto-qualified with their 3:35.41.
Alivia Huxoll snagged spots in the 100 hurdles and high jump. She won the hurdles with a PR of 16.26. Teammate Madilynn Bautista earned her first state berth with a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles.
Doniphan-Trumbull’s girls were fourth in the district, scoring 48 points. Hannah Dunning scored 20 with wins in the long (18-3 1/2) and triple jumps (36-1 1/2). Logan Rainforth (100 hurdles) and Anna Fitzgerald (3,200) rounded out Cardinal qualifiers.
Other Tribland auto-qualifiers: Boys — Adam Lukert, TC, 3,200; Jack Poppe, D-T, 110 hurdles & TJ; Eli Myers, FC, HJ. Girls — Angie Schademann, FC, PV; Piper Havel, TC, 100 & 200; Thayer Central 400 relay.
Note: Top two individuals and top relay team from each D district automatically qualify for the state meet. Wild cards will be determined when all results are final. There are additional qualifying minimums in pole vault and high jump. Not all additional qualifying marks were available as of press time.
Boys team scores
1, St. Cecilia 98; 1, Tri County 98; 3, Milford 89; 4, Wilber-Clatonia 76; 5, Doniphan-Trumbull 46; 6, Sutton 43; 7, Thayer Central 33; 7, Fillmore Central 33; 9, Southern 8, Superior 2
Boys individual results
Shot put — 1, Nathan Baldwin, Sut, 57-1 1/2; 2, Jorge Vasquez, W-C, 51-3; 3, Tyson Kreshel, W-C, 50-1; 4, Thomas Thomas, STC, 49-9 1/2; 5, Braxton Wiles, STC, 46-0 1/2; 6, Cole Vorderstrasse, TC, 45-6
Discus — 1, Nathan Baldwin, Sut, 174-11; 2, Tyson Kreshel, W-, 151-0; 3, Thomas Thomas, STC, 149-11; 4, Cole Vorderstrasse, TC, 141-0; 5, Cooper Stokebrand, TriCo, 139-9; 6, Jorge Vasquez, W-C, 139-8
Pole vault — 1, Zander Baker, W-C, 12-7; 2, Colton Bales, TriCo, 12-1; 3, Bradley Neff, TC, 11-7; 4, Cole Spahr, TriCo, 11-7; 5, Colton Placek, TriCo, 10-1; 6, Jacob Meyer, Sup, 10-1
High jump — 1, Jenson Anderson, STC, 6-5; 2, Eli Myers, FC, 6-1; 3, David Hagglund, FC, 5-9; 4, Jesse Bergen, Sut, 5-7; 5, Christian Almond, STC, 5-5; 6, Elvind Uvslokk, Sup, 5-5
Long jump — 1, Jenson Anderson, STC, 21-8 1/4; 2, Carter Skleba, W-C, 20-11; 3, Charles DeFeo, D-T, 20-5 1/2; 4, Dane Kolb, Milf, 20-5 1/2; 5, Jacob Huxoll, Sut, 20-2; 6, Grant Wiedel, TC, 19-6 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Carson Kudlacek, STC, 42-9; 2, Jack Poppe, D-T, 41-6 1/2; 3, Carter Skleba, W-C, 41-6; 4, Luke Kimbrough, FC, 41-0; 5, Dane Kolb, Milf, 40-7 3/4; 6, Bradley Neff, TC, 39-5
100 — 1, Jenson Anderson, STC, 10.88; 2, Ben Holsing, TriCo, 11.33; 3, Charles DeFeo, D-T, 11.35; 4, Gavin Vlcan, W-C, 11.57; 5, Grant Wiedel, TC, 11.67; 6, Pierce Damrow, TriCo, 11.69
200 — 1, Jenson Anderson, STC, 22.51; 2, Jacob Schaefer, STC, 23.05; 3, Gaivn Vlcan, W-C, 23.67; 4, Ben Holsing, TriCo, 23.24; 5, Dane Kolb, Milf, 23.74; 6, Carter Skleba, W-C, 24.06
400 — 1, Carter Siems, TriCo, 50.93; 2, Gavin Vlcan, W-C, 51.09; 3, Cole Baumert, Sut, 52.45; 4, Grant Wiedel, TC, 52.50; 5, Jaxon Hammond, D-T, 53.80; 6, Hayden Demuth, STC, 55.01
800 — 1, Carter Siems, TriCo, 2:01.20; 2, Robert Hrnchir, STC, 2:01.32; 3, Kale Maguire, Sou, 2:04.98; 4, Kaleb Eickhoff, Milf, 2:05.28; 5, Carter Holtmeier, TriCo, 2:6.17; 6, Cooper Schelkopf, FC, 2:07.65
1,600 — 1, Avery Carter, Milf, 4:41.69; 2, Robbie Hrnchir, STC, 4:44.36; 3, Gavin Dunlap, Milf, 4:49.21; 4, Carter Siems, TriCo, 4:53.06; 5, Kale Maguire, Sou, 4:53.71; 6, Thomas Bykerk, STC, 4:54.01
3,200 — 1, Gavin Dunlap, Milf, 10:33.46; 2, Adam Lukert, TC, 10:41.89; 3, Drew Siems, TriCo, 10:48.95; 4, Harrison Sjuts, D-T, 11:28.00; 5, Evan Odvody, W-C, 11:33.18; 6, Ethan Rosenthal, TriCo, 11:35.14
110 hurdles — 1, Caden Nelson, Milf, 15.66; 2, Jack Poppe, D-T, 16.56; 3, Gavin Piening, Milf, 16.94; 4, Dustin Kapke, TriCo, 16.85; 5, Jordan Mariska, TC, 17.52; 6, Brady Degenhardt, TC, 17.79
300 hurdles — 1, Isaac Roth, Milf, 41.96; 2, Ben Holsing, TriCo, 43.06; 3, Dustin Kapke, TriCo, 43.45; 4, Caden Nelson, Milf, 44.05; 5, Gavin Pieping, Milf, 45.16; 6, Brady Degenhardt, TC, 46.04
400 relay — 1, Milford 45.37; 2, Tri County 45.75; 3, Wilber-Clatonia 46.25; 4, Doniphan-Trumbull 46.33; 5, Fillmore Central 46.39; 6, Sutton 48.20
1,600 relay — 1, Sutton 3:35.41; 2, St. Cecilia 3:36.80; 3, Fillmore Central 3:37.48; 4, Doniphan-Trumbull 3:38.71; 5, Thayer Central 3:47.64; 6, Milford 3:51.30
3,200 relay — 1, Tri County 8:24.84; 2, Milford 8:25.92; 3, Fillmore Central 8:41.66; 4, Doniphan-Trumbull 8:47.75; 5, Wilber-Clatonia 9:30.36
Girls team scores
1, St. Cecilia 98; 2, Milford 97; 3, Superior 88 1/2; 4, Doniphan-Trmbull 58; 5, Tri County 50; 6, Sutton 42; 7, Thayer Central 40; 8, Wilber-Clatonia 35; 9, Fillmore Central 17 1/2
Girls individual results
Shot put — 1, Ryann Sabatka, STC, 39-0; 2, Madison Heusinkvelt, Sup, 37-6 1/2; 3, Abigail Musalek, STC, 35-5 1/2; 4, Kalli Head, FC, 34-8 11/2; 5, Addi Mowinkel, Milf, 34-7 11/2; 6, Charlee Richter, D-T, 33-8 1/2
Discus — 1, Camille Stauffer, Milf, 128-10; 2, Atlee Kobza, Sup, 119-0; 3, Ryann Sabatka, STC, 117-11; 4, Jera Schuerman, W-C, 114-0; 5, Abigail Musalek, STC, 112-4; 6, Madison Heusinkvelt, Sup, 108-5
Pole vault — 1, Angie Schademann, FC, 10-8; 2, Sadie Rempel, Sup, 10-8; 3, Kennadee VanWinkle, TriCo, 9-8; 4, Faith Butler, Sup, 9-2; 5, Meila Gronemeyer, TriCo, 8-8; 6, Jordan Duncan, Sup, 8-2
High jump — 1, Sarah Spahr, Milf, 5-4; 2, Alivia Huxoll, Sut, 4-11; 3, Madison Vogel, W-C, 4-9; 4, Brooklyn McDonald, Milf, 4-9; 5, Jera Shuerman, W-C, 4-9; 6, Meigha Schmidt, TC, 4-7
Long jump — 1, Ella Gardner, Sup, 19-4 1/4; 2, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 18-3 1/2; 3, Piper Havel, TC, 16-11; 4, Payton Sullivan, STC, 16-0; 5, Catrina Washburn, TriCo, 15-11 1/4; 6, Ariana Heusinkvelt, Sup, 15-6 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Ella Gardner, Sup, 38-1 1/2; 2, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 38-1 1/2; 3, Catrina Washburn, TriCo, 33-7; 4, Ellison Piening, Milf, 32-5; 5, Natalie Tietjen, TC, 32-2 1/2; 6, Breanna Spiker, W-C, 32-1 3/4
100 — 1, Ella Gardner, Sup, 12.40: 2, Piper Havel, TC, 12.56; 3, Khloe Mundorf, Sup, 13.00; 4, Morgan Watson, W-C, 13.39; 5, Alli Stritt, STC, 13.41; 6, Angie Schademann, FC, 13.42
200 — 1, Ella Gardner, Sup, 25.75; 2, Piper Havel, TC, 26.41; 3, Morgan Watson, W-C, 27.33; 4, Ayla Roth, Milf, 27.95; 5, Angie Schademann, FC, 28.15; 6, Sarah Spahr, Milf, 28.29
400 — 1, Tanya Miller, Milf, 1:02.93; 2, Ella Clark, TriCo, 1:03.75; 3, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 1:04.91; 4, Kaleah Olson, D-T, 1:05.99; 5, Faith Butler, Sup, 1:06.37; 6, Anna Stritt, STC, 1:08.38
800 — 1, Lilly Kenning, Milf, 2:23.35; 2, Isabelle Peters, TriCo, 2:28.93; 3, Lindsey Parr, STC, 2:30.77; 4, Jera Schuerman, W-C, 2:34.57; 5, Delaney Carraher, Milf, 2:39.29; 6, Chloe Rossow, STC, 2:42.04
1,600 — 1, Lilly Kenning, Milf, 5:20.52; 2, Alayna Vargas, STC, 5:38.61; 3, Emery Vargas, STC, 5:50.90; 4, Izzy Kvols, STC, 5:57.59; 5, Avery Robb, D-T, 5:58.62; 6, Kaitlin Kontor, Milf, 6:06.99
3,200 — 1, Lilly Kenning, Milf, 12:00.76; 2, Anna Fitzgerald, D-T, 12:07.56; 3, Emery Vargas, STC, 12:14.47; 4, Alayna Vargas, STC, 12:35.53; 5, Evelyn Baker, TriCo, 13:38.53; 6, Eliza McGuire, Milf, 13:52.05
100 hurdles — 1, Alivia Huxoll, Sut, 16.26; 2, Logan Rainforth, D-T, 16.88; 3, Carly Rains, W-C, 16.94; 4, Josey Welch, TC, 17.10; 5, Khloe Mundorf, Sup, 17.30; 6, Kyler Weidner, STC, 17.61
300 hurdles — 1, Tatum Krikac, STC, 48.97; 2, Madilynn Bautista, Sut, 49.90; 3, Abbie Drewes, TriCo, 50.37; 4, Nathie Krikac, STC, 51.83; 5, Ellison Piening, Milf, 52.09; 6, Logan Rainforth, D-T, 52.57
400 relay — 1, Thayer Central 52.15; 2, Superior 52.50; 3, Milford 53.52; 4, Sutton 53.69; 5, Doniphan-Trumbull 54.51; 6, St. Cecilia 54.51
1,600 relay — 1, Tri County 4:15.78; 2, Sutton 4:16.91; 3, St. Cecilia 4:22.12; 4, Doniphan-Trumbull 4:27.45; 5, Milford 4:29.60; 6, Thayer Central 4:30.48
3,200 relay — 1, St. Cecilia 9:53.02; 2, Milford 10:03.36; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 10:14.19; 4, Sutton 10:18.24; 5, Wilber-Clatonia 12:11.87