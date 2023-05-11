HEBRON — A district title in track and field may not equal the entire team qualifying for the state meet. But it’s nothing to discount, either.

The reaction out of St. Cecilia’s boys and girls teams while patiently awaiting their school name to be read in the team standings following the conclusion of Thursday’s Class C, District 7 meet would tell you that it still meant something.

Eagles
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0