SUTTON — St. Cecilia coach Scott Rosno wasn't keeping score on Tuesday, but the track and field timing system was.
Whether points mattered or not at Sutton's opening to the outdoor season, the Bluehawks — and Hawkettes, for that matter — got off on the right foot.
Rosno's team racked up a whopping 102 points in a first-place effort. First-year girls coach Derek Vargas saw his squad score 74 to finish in second.
"I don't think there's any part of this meet where kids can hang their head low," Vargas said. "Some of the kids are ahead of where they were at this point last year, so that's a positive. Hopefully that will continue to improve through the season, especially with training and stuff like that. I think we'll be in good shape."
To that point, Vargas' senior daughter, Alayna, was finally running healthily.
In what her dad said was the first meet, cross country or track, she'd been close to full strength since 2021, Alayna won her only event on Tuesday, the 1,600, in 5:52.96.
After propelling herself into the state's running spotlight as a freshman with a gold medal in cross country during the fall of 2019 before COVID-19 wiped out her first track season.
Since then, she's battled various lower-body injuries which hindered her ability but didn't totally limit her. Alayna has won state silver in the 3,200 in consecutive years along with gold as anchor of the 3,200 relay in 2021.
"She had a little surgical procedure done last June, clearing up some scar tissue around her ACL, so this is the first time she's been healthy since cross country of 2021," her dad said.
"I'm just hoping she has a successful season. She's been through a lot. Set the bar high right away, then ran into a snag and mentally more than anything it was a strain on her, so she's just trying to bounce back from that."
Alayna will eventually work into the 3,200 and possibly the 800 — another event she has run at state — but in due time.
"I asked her that today, and she was like, 'Anytime.' So I think I'll just throw her into (the 3,200) and see where she's at," Coach Vargas said.
When Alayna does return to the two-mile her competition is sure to include her freshman sister, Emery, who won the event on Tuesday with a time of 12:13.43, besting teammate Izzy Kvols in second (13:21.53).
"(Emery will) provide us some strength in the mid-to-long distance area," Coach Vargas said.
The Hawkettes scored in other areas, too, with Tatum Krikac and Kyler Weidner finishing third and fourth, respectively, in the 300 hurdles. Ryann Sabatka was third in the discus and fifth in the shot while Abbey Musalek was seventh in both.
"Especially this time of season you're just trying to find a good fit for each athlete to have success in," Vargas said. "Sometimes that's not necessarily what they always want to do but it's what they might be more successful in.
"We're just trying to find our stride here as far as where can score the most points."
The Bluehawks had no trouble doing that Tuesday, led by Jenson Anderson and Robert Hrnchir. Both had first-place finishes for STC, with Anderson claiming titles in both sprint events and Hrnchir the 1,600.
The Bluehawks had medalists in 10 events and none finished worse than sixth.
Anderson bested Harvard's Xavier Marburger by .09 seconds with his 11.40 in the 100 and beat the Cardinal again in the 200 with a 22.59.
Hrnchir led teammate Thomas Bykerk to the finish, crossing in 4:58.13.
Rosno said his team has a lot of potential across all events, including the possibility of Hrnchir — a distance runner through and through — in a jumping event and others.
"We're exploring some things that we can do as the season goes along," he said.
Other meet highlights:
-Superior's Ella Gardner won all three events she chose to compete in. The defending Class C state champion in the long jump went 17-feet, 3-inches on Tuesday. She did not participate in triple jump, where she also holds the 2022 state title, but won the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Teammate Sadie Rempel won the pole vault crown, reaching 10-6.
-Bruning-Davenport/Shickley's JessaLynn Hudson swept the throwing events, tossing the discus 124-4 and shot put 40-9. Both were sizable distances ahead of competitors. Boys teammate Wyatt Ozenbaugh won the long jump at 17-7 1/2.
-Sutton's Nathan Baldwin, a former state champion in both throwing events, hurled the discus 170-3 and shot put 49-4 for meet golds on Tuesday. Girls teammate Alivia Huxoll won the high jump at an even 5-feet and took silver in the 100 hurdles.
-Doniphan-Trumbull freshman Jack Poppe won the triple jump by 10 inches, clearing 42-11 3/4 on Tuesday. He was second in both hurdles events. Teammate Jaxon Hammond had the Cardinals' only victory on the day, winning the 800 in 2:13.44 to help D-T finish second in the team standings.
Boys team results
1, St. Cecilia 102; 2, Doniphan-Trumbull 80; 3, Centura 71; 4, Sutton 55; 5, BDS 46; 6, Sandy Creek 45; 7, Heartland 43; 8, Shelton 36; 9, Harvard 25; 10, Osceola 14; 11, Gibbon 7, 12, Superior 2
Boys individual results
Shot put — 1, Nathan Baldwin, Sut, 49-4; 2, Easton Weber, BDS, 43-1; 3, Eli Weber, BDS, 43-1; 4, Thomas Thomas, STC, 42-11; 5, Kaden Siebert, Heart, 41-0 1/2; 6, Braxton Wiles, STC, 40-11; 7, Tanner Bolte, BDS, 40-7; 8, Alvino Sanchez, Sut, 40-1
Discus — 1, Nathan Baldwin, Sut, 170-3; 2, Easton Weber, BDS, 141-11; 3, Thomas Thomas, STC, 139-7; 4, Eli Weber, BDS, 127-6; 5, Tanner Bolte, BDS, 126-3; 6, Titus Tracy, Gib, 119-0; 7, Braxton Wiles, STC, 118-8; 8, Alvino Sanchez, Sut, 111-3
High jump — 1, Ben Myers, Shel, 6-0; 2, Hayden Lavaley, Osc, 5-10; 3, Jesse Bergen, Sut, 5-10; 4, Carter Siebert, Heart, 5-8; 5, Wyatt Holtzen, BDS, 5-6; 6, Owen Oglesby, SC, 5-6; 7, Payton Reed, Sut, 5-6; 8, Eivind Uvsløkk, Sup, 5-6
Pole vault — 1, Calvin Zimmerman, Cen, 11-0; 2, Seth Stengel, BDS, 10-6; 3, Kelby Neujahr, Osc, 10-6; 4, Nick Thiessen, Heart, 9-6; 5, Andrew Schultz, D-T, 9-0; 6, Cody Fishler, Har, 8-6; 7, Will Stewart, Shel, 8-0; Drake Power, Shel, 7-6
Triple jump — 1, Jack Poppe, D-T, 42-11 3/4; 2, Xavier Marburger, Har, 42-1 1/4; 3, Carson Kudlacek, STC, 41-2; 4, Jacob Huxoll, Sut, 37-10 1/4; 5, Jacob Petr, SC, 37-9; 6, Keaton Limburg, Cen, 37-7 1/4; 7, Taylon Bennett, D-T, 36-7 1/2; 8, Tyus Francl, Cen, 36-6
Long jump — 1, Wyatt Ozenbaugh, BDS, 17-7 1/2; 2, Lathem Schumm, Har, 17-2 1/2; 3, Kaeden Schmidt, SC, 17-2; 4, Kadyn Clark, SC, 16-9 1/2; 5, Baylan Brown, Gib, 15-0 1/2; 6, Trenton Goertzen, Heart, 14-10; 7, Thomas Mathis, Sup, 14-6; 8, Dameun Lee, Osc, 13-7 3/4
110 hurdles — 1, Baden Garcia, Cen, 16.74; 2, Jack Poppe, D-T, 17-47; 3, Ethan Shaw, SC, 18.25; 4, Paxton Cox, BDS, 18.87; 5, Gavin Kuzelka, STC, 19.0; 6, James Love, Sup, 19.3; 7, Reid Mackey, Cen, 19.37; 8, Quinn Cheney, Shel, 19.51
300 hurdles — 1, Owen Oglesby, SC, 43.34; 2, Jack Poppe, D-T, 43.72; 3, Keaton Limburg, Cen, 45.78; 4, Ethan Shaw, SC, 46.336; 5, Bladen Garcia, Cen, 47.75; 6, Drake Rosno, STC, 48.48; 7, Gavin Kuzelka, STC, 49.50; 8, Paxton Cox, BDS, 49.87
100 — 1, Jenson Anderson, STC, 11.40; 2, Xavier Marburger, Har, 11.49; 3, Quentin Morris, Cen, 11.76; 4, Cole Baumert, Sut, 12.13; 5, Charles Defeo, D-T, 12.14; 6, Jacob Schaefer, STC, 12.16; 7, Itzamna Diaz, SC, 12.18; 8, Ben Sullivan, Cen, 12.30
200 — 1, Jenson Anderson, STC, 22.59; 2, Xavier Marburger, Har, 23.33; 3, Quentin Morris, Cen, 23.65; 4, Jacob Schaefer, STC, 23.88; 5, Charles Defeo, D-T, 24.00; 6, Cole Baumert, Sut, 24.45; 7, Itzamna Diaz, SC, 24.53; 8, Cayden Anderson, Cen, 24.77
400 — 1, Zach Quiring, Heart, 55.67; 2, Trev Peters, Heart, 56.18; 3, Luis Alvarez, Heart, 56.92; 4, Payton Reed, Sut, 57.53; 5, Nick Thieszen, Heart, 57.55; 6, Quinn Rosno, STC, 58.30; 7, Keith Kliewer, Sut, 58.76; 8, Jacob Petr, SC, 58.81
800 — 1, Jaxon Hammond, D-T, 2:13.44; 2, Jesse Bergen, Sut, 2:16.39; 3, Thomas Bykerk, STC, 2:17.00; 4, Jacob Zakrzewski, D-T, 2:17.28; 5, Xavier Hellerich, Shel, 2:20.38; 6, Matteo Losito, Sut, 2:24.64; 7, Cole Callahan, Cen, 2:26.79; 8, Tanner Theis, Sup, 2:27.14
1,600 — 1, Robert Hrnchir, STC, 4:58.13; 2, Thomas Bykerk, STC, 5:16.72; 3, Xavier Hellerich, Shel, 5:23.59; 4, Tice Yost, D-T, 5:24.53; 5, Jacob Zakrzewski, D-T, 5:24.69; 6, Harper Thober, Shel, 5:33.94; 8, Justin Wiehn, Shel, 5:27.75
3,200 — 1, Rowan Jarosik, SC, 10:36.84; 2, Harrison Sjuts, D-T, 11:34.85; 3, Harper Thober, Shel, 12:08.39; 4, Justin Wiehn, Shel, 12:13.85; 5, Emanuel Martinez, Gib, 12:15.55; 6, Matthew Goldfish, Shel, 12:26.61; 7, Micaiah Niemoth, Har, 12:44.98; 8, Rylen Sound, D-T, 12:45.19
400 relay — 1, Centura 44.14; 2, Doniphan-Trumbull 45.65; 3, Shelton 46.08; 4, BDS 46.83; 5, Centura B 46.85; 6, Superior 47.37; 7, Gibbon 5-49
1,600 relay — 1, Centura 3:39.02; 2, St. Cecilia 3:43.47; 3, Sutton 3:46.33; 4, Heartland 3:51.37; 5, Sandy Creek 3:52.22; 6, BDS 3:53.46
3,200 relay — 1, Sandy Creek 9:10.80; 2, Doniphan-Trumbull 9:40.31; 3, Centura 9:43.14; 4, Gibbon 10:20.05; 5, Heartland 10:28.52
Girls team results
1, Osceola 79; 2, St. Cecilia 74; 3, Superior 69; 4, Centura 63; 5, Sutton 55; 6, Doniphan-Trumbull 50; 7, Shelton 49; 8, BDS 38; 9, Gibbon 30; 10, Sandy Creek 13; 11, Harvard 4, Heartland 2
Girls team results
Shots put — 1, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 40-9; 2, Ariana Heusinkvelt, Sup, 35-10; 3, MaKenna Willis, Shel, 35-0; 4, Emmilly Berglund, Shel, 34-11; 5, Ryann Sabatka, STC, 32-10; 6, Lynley Swartzendruber, BDS, 32-2; 7, Abbey Musalek, STC, 31-11; 8, Carla Murillo Corona, Gib, 31-10
Discus — 1, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 124-4; 2, Emmilly Berglund, Shel, 104-4; 3, Ryann Sabatka, STC103-8; 4, Atlee Kobza, Sup, 100-10 1/2; 5, Lynley Swartzendruber, BDS, 95-0; 6, Gracie Richter, D-T, 90-11; 7, Abbey Musalek, STC, 87-8; 8, Carla Murillo Corona, Gib, 86-8
High jump — 1, Alivia Huxoll, Sutton, 5-0; 2, Paige Crawford, Cen, 4-10; 3, Laci Kirchhoff, Sup, 4-6; 4, Emma Kucera, Gib, 4-6; 5, Emilee Patchen, Osc, 4-4; 6, Avery Robb, D-T, 4-4; 7, Cora Schnakenberg, Sup, 4-2; 8, Addison George, Sutton, 4-2
Pole vault — 1, Sadie Rempel, Sup, 10-6; 2, Jenna Roberts, Osc, 10-0; 3, Kyra Wooden, Cen, 9-6; 4, McKenzie Bohlen, SC, 8-0; 5, Lauren Suntych, Cen, 7-6; 6, Jordan Duncan, Sup, 7-0; 6, Faith Butler, Sup, 7-0; 8, Hope McDonald, Cen, 7-0
Triple jump — 1, Paige Crawford, Cen, 33-9; 2, Savanna Boden, Osceola, 31-3; 3, Carlie Sokol, Cen, 31-0; 4, Paige Biltoft, SC, 30-7; 5, Kaci Yost, Sutton, 30-3 1/2; 6, Addison Theis, Osc, 30-0; 7, Laci Kirchhoff, Sup, 29-11 1/2; 8, Hadleigh Davis, Gib, 29-7 1/2
Long jump — 1, Ella Gardner, Sup, 17-3; 2, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 16-8 3/4; 3, Kyra Wooden, Cen, 15-6 1/4; 4, Emma Kucera, Gib, 15-4; 5, Sadie Cornell, Sup, 14-10 1/4; 6, Lauren Suntych, Cen, 14-8; 7, Savanna Roden, Osc, 14-3 1/2; 8, Brianna Dunning, D-T, 14-2 3/4
100 hurdles — 1, Emma Kucera, Gib, 16.86; 2, Alivia Huxoll, Sutton, 17.55; 3, Vinna Garcia, Shel, 17.89; 4, Logan Rainforth, D-T, 17.99; 5, Susie Cheney, Shel, 18.56; 6, McKenzie Bohlen, SC, 18.73; 7, Tatum Krikac, STC, 18.79; 8, Addison Theis, Osceola, 19.10
300 hurdles — 1, Emma Kucera, Gib, 51.07; 2, Addison Theis, Osc, 52.92; 3, Tatum Krikac, STC, 53.15; 4, Kyler Weidner, STC, 53.29; 5, Vinna Garcia, Shel, 53.68; 6, Carly Skalka, Sut, 57.43; 7, Logan Rainforth, D-T, 57.75; 8, Khloe Mundorf, Sup, 58.81 100 — 1, Ella Gardner, Sup, 13.10; 2, Rori Wieseman, Osc, 13.46; 3, Kyra Wooden, Cen, 13.71; 4, BraeLynn Renz, BDS, 13.72; 5, Hailey Marr, Cen, 13.88; 6, Lauren Suntych, Cen, 13.89; 7, Sadie Cornell, Sup, 13.98; 8, Savanna Boden, Ost, 14.01
200 — 1, Ella Gardner, Sup, 26.40; 2, Rori Wieseman, Osc, 27.41; 3, Faith Winkelman, Osc, 28.47; 4, Ella Martin, SC, 28.62; 5, Hailey Marr, Cen, 28.79; 6, Kennedy Perrien, Sut, 29.22; 7, Grace Ganatra, STC, 29.40; 8, Hayden Mierau, Heart, 29.60
400 — 1, Erin Gegg, Shel, 1:03.37; 2, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 1:04.35; 3, Lindsey Parr, STC, 1:05.54; 4, Chloe Bergen, Sut, 1:06.13; 5, Kaleah Olson, D-T, 1:07.92; 6, Fayth Winkelman, Osc, 1:08.52; 7, Nathie Krikac, STC, 1:09.02; 8, Camryn Peterson, Osc, 1:09.24
800 — 1, Sierra Boden, Osc, 2:41.56; 2, Faith Butler, Sup, 2:45.25; 3, Olivia Kessler, Sut, 2:48.12; 4, Hope McDonald, Cen, 2:51.31; 5, Chelsea Cuellar, Gib, 2:51.59; 6, Mia Ochsner, Sut, 2:55.32; 7, Katie Hadenfeldt, Cen, 2:55.33; 8, Emily Greenquist, STC, 2:55.40
1,600 — 1, Alayna Vargas, STC, 5:52.96; 2, Sierra Boden, Osc, 6:05.26; 3, Anna Fitzgerald, D-T, 6:15.41; 4, Chloe Rossow, STC, 6:22.12; 5, Avery Robb, D-T, 6:24.52; 6, Alexis Hergott, BDS, 6:41.30; 7, Lily Elsbury, D-T, 6:43.02; 8, Mayte Meza, Shel, 6:53.89
3,200 — 1, Emery Vargas, STC, 12:13.43; 2, Izzy Kvols, STC, 13:21.53; 3, Anna Fitzgerald, D-T, 14:06.13; 4, Alyssa Ferguson, Har, 15:08.79; 5, Skyler Summers, Shel, 15:35.15; 6, Callee Carman, Shel, 15:36.02; 7, Hailey Blecha, Sup, 15:37.72; 8, Catelin Schaffer, BDS, 16:42.30
400 relay — 1, Osceola 52.22; 2, Centura 53.18; 3, Sutton 55.61; 4, Shelton 55.69; 5, Doniphan-Trumbull 56.17; 6, Centura 56.49; 7, BDS 56.54; 8, St. Cecilia 56.56 1,600 relay — 1, Sutton 4:34.46; 2, St. Cecilia 4:34.70; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 4:38.22; 4, Shelton 4:38.76; 5, BDS 4:38.99; 6, Osceola 4:45.15
3,200 relay — 1, St. Cecilia 10;:37.02; 2, BDS 11:41.06; 3, Sutton 11:44.39; 4, Doniphan-Trumbull 12:00.87; 5, Heartland 13:14.50