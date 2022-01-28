GRAND ISLAND — If the saying is true and defense does win championships, St. Cecilia is well on its way to at least a Centennial Conference title.
The Class C-2 No. 9 Bluehawks held No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic without a field goal for nearly nine minutes in the first half and kept their poise through a back-and-forth second half to advance to their first conference tournament final since 2018.
“To be playing for a chance (at a championship) on Saturday is great,” said STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka, whose team won 58-42. “Not every team can say that, especially in a tough conference.
“I’m just so proud of the boys. They’ve been so good at just locking in on opponents and what they do. These guys, their favorite thing to do is play defense.”
Mark that down in your scouting report, opposing coaches.
STC held GICC to 15 first-half points and 16-for-41 shooting on the night. Eleven of those made field goals came in the second half when the game turned into a scoring fest.
Marcus Lowry and Isaac Herbek tallied 21 of the Crusaders’ 27 points in the second half.
But the Bluehawks (15-3) always had an answer offensively.
The proof is in their 6-for-7 shooting effort, mostly on patient possessions, in the third quarter. The only missed shot was a contested 3-pointer at the horn.
More proof: 14-for-17 foul shooting in the fourth quarter, when GICC bit the bullet and hacked the ‘Hawks to save clock.
Brayden Schropp, who missed his first two charity shots on the night, finished making his final nine — all in the fourth — to reach the game-high 21 points.
Schropp scored 15 in the second half after a slow start against the Crusaders’ double teams and hedges on screens.
Hayden Demuth and Carson Kudlacek kept the team on pace in the first half, combining for 13 points. They finished with a collective 23 for the game.
Demuth (10 points) hit a 3-pointer to pull the Bluehawks within two after the first quarter.
And Kudlacek (13 points) opened the second with a triple to kickstart a 13-1 run.
Gil Jengmer converted the first and only GICC field goal in the second with 36 seconds left, which ended a drought of 8 minutes, 24 seconds.
Jengmer, a 6-foot-8 focal point in the Crusader offense, was all but taken away by the entire STC defense. He finished with eight points — a missed dunk — and only five rebounds.
“We don’t usually guard the same guy every time down the floor,” Ohnoutka said, crediting his entire lineup for their effort on the GICC big man. “We are one unit and guard the basketball.”
GICC (13-3) slimmed the STC lead down to single digits just twice in the second half. Each time it was boosted back up to double digits with a 3-pointer.
Kudlacek bulged the lead from eight to 11 with a trey with 1:35 left in the third and Dawson Kissinger posted it back to 12 with his 3-pointer at the midway mark in the fourth.
The Bluehawks shot 66% from the floor in the win and canned half of their 3-point attempts (7-for-14).
GICC briefly threw in a full-court press in the third to fluster the Bluehawks only for Schropp to splash a wide-open 3.
“They put us in a spot where we got to desperation mode probably sooner than we could afford to,” said GICC coach Tino Martinez.
“I probably can’t emphasize enough how much I credit (St. Cecilia). They did the right things at the right time and had us on the go most of the game.”
St. Cecilia will rematch with C-1 No. 3 Kearney Catholic (18-1) in Saturday’s 6 p.m. final at GICC.
The Stars scored the last eight points in the other semifinal against No. 4 Omaha Concordia (14-2) to win 46-40.
Four different players scored 10 points in the win: Garret Schmaderer, Turner Plugge, Dylan Merz and Brett Mahony.
The Bluehawks took the Stars down to the wire two weeks ago in a 46-41 loss.
STC (15-3)…….10 13 14 21 — 58
GICC (13-3)……12 3 10 17 — 42
St. Cecilia (58)
Brayden Schropp 5-7 9-11 21, Cooper Butler 3-4 1-2 7, Hayden Demuth 3-4 3-4 10, Garrett Parr 1-1 0-0 2, Carson Kudlacek 4-7 2-2 13, Dawson Kissinger 1-2 0-1 3, Grant Rossow 1-2 0-0 2, Quinn Stewart-Hernandez 0-0 0-0 0, Caden Cerny 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-27 15-20 58.
GICC (42)
Brayton Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Isaac Herbek 7-10 1-2 17, Marcus Lowry 3-11 3-4 10, Ishmael Nadir 1-5 2-3 4, Gil Jengmer 4-7 0-1 8, Jacob Stegman 0-1 0-0 0, Bowdie Fox 0-0 0-0 0, Wargak Tut 0-0 0-0 0, Zack Corey 0-0 0-0 0, Peyton Gangwish 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-41 6-9 42.
Three-point goals: STC 7-14 (Schropp 2-3, Butler 0-1, Demuth 1-2, Kudlacek 3-6, Kissinger 1-2); GICC 4-14 (Johnson 1-3, Herbek 2-3, Lowry 1-5, Nadir 0-1, Stegman 0-1). Rebounds: STC 18-0 (Kudlacek 4); GICC 19-8 (Lowry 9). Turnovers: STC 7; GICC 9.