They say the biggest improvement for a football team occurs between Week One and Week Two. St. Cecilia didn’t get to see that improvement last season, as the team had its second and third games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
“This time last year we were in quarantine,” said Bluehawks’ linebacker Dawson Kissinger. “Knowing nothing is guaranteed, we give it our all every single play.”
But the Bluehawks got to compete in Week 2 this season, and they saw that improvement they were looking for. St. Cecilia matched the physicality of Class C-2 No. 8 North Platte St. Patrick’s, with the defense stifling the deceptive run game of the Irish and the offense coming up with big plays at the end of the game.
A determined run after the catch by Cooper Butler, which went for a touchdown in the final two minutes of the game, lifted the ’Hawks to a 26-22 upset of NPSP at Duncan Field Friday night.
“We know North Platte St. Pat’s, year in and year out, they’re a power in C-2,” said STC head coach Clint Head. “They’re strong, they’re physical, the run well, they hit you — and you have to match that. I’m so proud of our kids, for what they’ve been through last year and where they are now; we’re just trying to stay on the rise...They really deserved this. They earned it.”
St. Cecilia’s offense had sputtered at times throughout the first three quarters, but a 16-yard touchdown run by quarterback Carson Kudlacek pulled STC within 22-20 of the Irish. The Bluehawks’ defense then did its job and got the ball back to its offense with just 3 minutes, 36 seconds remaining.
A couple big plays from Kudlacek and Butler set St. Cecilia up with a third-and-6 from the NPSP 35-yard line. That’s when the STC quarterback connected with Butler, who came down with the reception and ran into a defender near the 10. Butler kept his feet churning, even as Irish defenders swarmed the receiver in an attempt to bring him down. But the Bluehawks’ lineman joined the scrum, and the giant mass of players gradually clawing its way into the end zone.
“I knew the ball was coming to me, I caught it and just thought, ‘Keep on going.’ My linemen came up to me and I just said, ‘Keep pushing me, boys,’ and that was it,” Butler said. “The celebration was hyped...This meant a lot to us.”
“That’s probably going to be one of the sweetest things I’ve seen on the field,” Head said. “We talk about that kind of effort; effort is going to win you football games. Talent-wise, I don’t know if we’re better, but effort-wise we really gave it all (Friday) night...That’s just guys that want to win.”
The score gave St. Cecilia a 26-22 lead with just 1:53 left on the clock.
North Platte St. Patrick’s wasn’t able to do anything to extend the game on its possession, as the STC defense held strong to force a failed fourth-down conversion, clinching the win.
“I can’t even speak to all the good things coach (Jerald) Kissinger has done for our defense,” Head said. “It’s fantastic. He comes up with things, they get after and the kids believe in it, and it’s going to make us tough down the road.”
“Our D-line did a great job getting penetration,” said Dawson Kissinger, who recovered two fumbles Friday night. “Our D-ends were forcing fumbles like it was their job, our linebackers were filling, and our pass coverage was really good with our corners and safeties.”
The Bluehawks’ defense forced four fumbles on the night, recovering two of them. STC did, however, give up two long touchdown runs of 93 and 57 yards, but the home team allowed just 123 yards on the remaining 39 rushing attempts by the Irish. St. Cecilia also gave up just one completed pass.
STC’s defensive effort was what kept the team in the game early on. Those three fumble recoveries all occurred in the first quarter, and all three gave the Bluehawks the ball in their opponent’s territory. But they capitalized on the field position with a score just once.
“To get turnovers like that in somebody else’s territory it’s big,” the STC coach said.
Butler caught four of Kudlacek’s seven completions, racking up 105 receiving yards. Kudlacek finished with 131 yards through the air and also rushed for 25 yards, totaling two touchdowns. Garrett Parr led the STC rushing attack with 56 yards on 17 carries, finding the end zone twice.
The victory is St. Cecilia’s second win in its last 10 games. And, even though the PA played a sound bite stating “We’re back,” Head knows Friday’s victory isn’t the end all that his team was shooting for. But he also knows the win certainly has the team fired up and hungry for more.
“This win is major. It’s a big one,” Head said. “It’s a huge confidence booster. These guys are great kids, and I think they understand they can play and they don’t have to be intimidated when they step on the field Friday night. We’re just going to try to go 1-0 every week if we can.”
“Last year we only got to play six games, and now, we’ve had a third of that and it’s only Week 2. We’ve got seven more to go, and then four more in the playoffs,” Dawson Kissinger added.
NPSP.........................7 7 8 0 — 22
STC.........................7 7 0 12 — 26
NPSP — 93 run Will Moats (Jack Heiss kick)
STC — 6 run Garrett Parr (Carson Kudlacek kick)
NPSP — 57 run Jackson Roberts (Heiss kick)
STC — 9 run Parr (Kudlacek kick)
NPSP — 2 run Roberts (Heiss kick)
STC — 16 run Kudlacek (pass failed)
STC — 35 pass to Cooper Butler from Kudlacek (pass failed)
Rushing — NPSP Jackson Roberts 20-134, Jack Heiss 7-(minus) 9, Will Moats 3-91, Gaven Nutter 7-59, Justin Schroll 1-5, Josh Davies 1-(minus) 6; STC, Garrett Parr 17-56, Carson Kudlacek 13-25, Will Shaw 12-11.
Passing — NPSP, Heiss 1-6-0 34; STC, Kudlacek 7-16-1 131.
Receiving — NPSP, Moats 1-34; STC, Cooper Butler 4-105, Grant Rossow 1-11, Dawson Kissinger 1-8, Luke Landgren 1-7.