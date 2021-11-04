This year’s St. Cecilia football team is not the same team that went 1-5 last season. To some extent, the Bluehawks almost seem like a different squad from Week 1 of this year.
That opening week marked a loss to Wilber-Clatonia — STC’s eighth loss in nine games dating back to the end of the 2019 season. But it was the last loss the Bluehawks have suffered. St. Cecilia rattled off nine straight wins since then, taking a record of 9-1 into the Class C-2 quarterfinals, where it will go up against none other than Wilber-Clatonia on the road at 7 p.m.
“I’m extremely proud of them. Their confidence level is through the roof right now, and they’re playing extremely well,” said STC head coach Clint Head. “Our kids have bounced back well this week; they’re fired up and we have had really nice practices. They’re fired up and they appreciate the opportunity they have right now.”
The Wolverines defeated St. Cecilia 34-20, but their season finished quite differently than the way it started. After winning its first four games, Wilber-Clatonia lost four of the final five regular season contests. However, the Wolverines got revenge for one of those losses when they defeated Yutan by one point in the first round of the playoffs.
A lot has happened with these two teams since they last met on the gridiron, but Head said you still have to take a good look at what went on in that first meeting.
“We’ve made this trip already once this year; we’ve gone to Wilber and played, so the guys know what to expect when they get off the bus,” Head said. “We want to perform better than the first time we were down there. They really got after us in the first half. We want to perform better and we want to play better. That’s been our model, improve each week…We want to get down there and we want to prove something.”
The No. 13 Wolverines are the second in a string of tough lower seeds the Bluehawks, seeded fifth, have encountered this postseason. In the first round, STC had to battle a Bishop Neumann squad which had losses to teams that ended the regular season with records of 7-2 or better.
Head believes that if Wilber-Clatonia would not have had some key injuries, it would have been a higher seed with a few more wins on the resume.
“They have all their kids back from injury, and they’re a really solid football team. They’re probably the best 13 seed you’ll find around,” the Bluehawks’ coach said.
Against Bishop Neumann, St. Cecilia scored the eventual game-winning touchdown with 35 seconds left in the game. The Bluehawks have been led by Garrett Parr at running back, as he’s now rushed for more than 100 yards in five of his last six games.
The STC coach said if his team wants to get a little vengeance on the Wolverines and advance into the semifinals, it will need to keep running the ball with a physical approach, just as it has during its winning streak.
“Blocking-scheme-wise, we really need to get on people. (Last time against W-C), we didn’t do a great job of that until the second half,” Head said. “And from a defensive standpoint, we gave up some big plays. I think they had two possessions, two plays, two touchdowns on us. It was big play stuff. They’re excellent at executing the big run and big pass, but we just made some mistakes and we want to clean that up.”
No. 14 BDS (7-3) at No. 11 Ansley-Litchfield (8-2), 5:30 p.m. Friday at Ansley
If football fans in this state have learned anything about Class D football in the last decade, it’s to not count out Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in the playoffs.
The defending Class D-2 champions, who also won titles in 2017 and 2015, reiterated that lesson last week in their road upset of third-seeded Pender.
The No. 14 seed Eagles overcame a second half deficit and upset the Pendragons 36-28.
Easton Weber scored three late touchdowns to cap his 42-carry night in which he compiled 283 yards.
Friday’s game in Ansley will be a rematch of last year’s second round when the Eagles beat the Spartans 50-28 on their way to a championship.
Ansley-Litchfield’s only two losses this season were against Class D-1 No. 8 seed Anselmo-Merna and D-2 top-seed Sandhills-Thedford.
But outside of the playoffs, A-L only has one win over a team with a winning record.
The Spartans upset Mullen 50-42 in overtime last week to get to the third round for just the second time.
Quarterback Leyton Rohde scored the game-winning touchdown. He passed for 132 yards on six completions and one touchdown. Running back Cooper Slingsby ran for 178 yards on 32 carries and scored five times.