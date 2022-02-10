GRAND ISLAND — GICC's Isaac Herbek dropped 30 points on the Bluehawks, finishing 12-for-17 from the floor for the Crusaders (16-3), who came out motivated to avenge a Jan. 28 loss to the Bluehawks.
"We watched the film and we were not happy with what we saw out of ourselves," said GICC coach Tino Martinez. "There were a lot of areas we were not very good at a couple weeks ago and to our kids' credit we got back on the floor and were able to learn from it.
"Just a good statement for our kids."
Central Catholic scored the first 17 points of the game en route to a 32-6 halftime edge.
"They just came out and shot the ball well," said STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka. "It was definitely their night."
The Bluehawks (15-7), rated eighth in C-2, lost their fourth straight well before the final buzzer sounded. They made just three field goals in the first half while GICC was 12-for-22 at the break.
Herbek had 16 points in as many minutes then finished making six of his final seven shots.
"That's what he's capable of every day," Martinez said.
St. Cecilia ended its night without a scorer in double figures. Brayden Schropp finished with less than half his season average, mustering eight points against a suffocating Crusader defense.
The rest of the Bluehawks, all of whom received playing time when Ohnoutka grew frustrated with his starters and the game ballooned out of reach, collectively scored 23 points headed by six from Dawson Kissinger.
Ohnoutka said his team needs to go back to the drawing board, taking a good look in the mirror before the season finale on Feb. 18.
His stagnant offense isn't getting the job done, he said.
"We have to figure this out — and the biggest word in that sentence is 'we.' All of us together," Ohnoutka said.
"If you're asking what the problem is — it's tough to go out as a coach and say what the biggest problem is — but I can say right now it's our offense."
St. Cecilia………….2 4 11 14 — 31
GICC………………17 15 11 15 — 58
St. Cecilia (15-7)
Brayden Schropp 4-9 0-2 8, Cooper Butler 1-3 2-2 4, Hayden Demuth 1-5 0-2 3, Garrett Parr 1-2 2-2 4, Carson Kudlacek 1-4 0-0 2, Dawson Kissinger 2-4 1-2 6, Quinn Stewart-Hernandez 0-5 0-0 0, Grant Rossow 0-2 0-2 0, Braxton Wiles 1-2 0-0 2, Caden Krikac 0-0 0-0 0, Caden Cerny 1-1 0-0 2, Graham Daly 0-0 0-1 0. Totals: 12-37 6-13 31.
GICC (16-3)
Brayton Johnson 2-4 0-0 6, Isaac Herbek 12-17 5-5 30, Marcus Lowry 3-10 3-3 10, Ishmael Nadir 0-1 0-0 0, Gil Jengmer 2-5 2-2 6, Bowdie Fox 1-1 0-0 2, Alex King 1-1 2-3 4, Wargak Tut 0-0 0-0 0, Payton Gangwish 0-4 0-0 0, Jacob Stegman 0-1 0-0 0, Jack Kenna 0-0 0-0 0, Zack Corey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-44 12-13 58.
Three-point goals—STC2-17 (Schropp 0-2, Demuth 1-5, Kudlacek 0-2, Kissinger 1-3, Stewart-Hernandez 0-4, Wiles 0-1), GICC 4-13 (Johnson 2-4, Herbek 1-5, Lowry 1-3, Gangwish 0-1). Rebounds: STC 17 (Schropp 3, Rossow 3); GICC 32 (Jengmer 11). Turnovers: STC 9; GICC 7. Technicals: STC (Ohnoutka, 4:58 3Q)