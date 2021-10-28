St. Cecilia’s 2020 football season was like most everybody else’s 2020: a struggle. The COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the Bluehawks’ schedule, canceling three games, and the team finished with a record of 1-5.
It’s been at least two decades since STC has finished with just a single victory, probably even longer. But St. Cecilia has turned things around this season, flipping that “1” to the other side of the record, as the team has suffered just one defeat this season.
The Bluehawks went from a one-win team to the No. 5 seed in the Class C-2 playoffs, hosting a state tournament game in the first round.
“It’s a credit to the kids, it’s a credit to their families and the type of kids they are. They’re resilient,” said STC head coach Clint Head. “When the season was over last year, it was very frustrating, and the kids saw that and they did something about it. They got into the weight room and did the things we needed to do from a football standpoint in the offseason to get them here.
“As a coach, I’m really proud of them. I’m really happy for them, but I also know there can be more.”
St. Cecilia opened its season with a loss to Wilber Clatonia, but it ended the regular season with eight straight victories, including a win over 8-1 North Platte St. Patrick’s. The Bluehawks head into the postseason with a record of 8-1, marking the first year its had eight wins since 2015.
STC will host Bishop Neumann, who may be as tough of a 12-seed as it gets. The Cavaliers have lost four games this year, but all four have been to teams with at least seven wins on the year, combining for a record of 30-6.
Head knows Bishop Neuamann will bring a squad ready to battle.
“They’re going to be a physical football team; they do a good job of getting off the football,” the STC coach said. “They’re well coached offensively and defensively. The defense does a good job of playing its front and playing it well. We’re going to have to match that physicality Friday night...We have to stop the run game first.”
The Cavaliers average 182.6 yards rushing per game, with three primary ball carriers combining for 17 touchdowns on the season. Silas Mongar leads Neumann with 755 yards, while quarterback Connor Schutt is third on the team with 252 yards on the ground. He’s also thrown for 1,113 yards and has totaled 12 touchdowns on the season.
BN’s ground game limits scoring opportunities for it and its opponents. The Cavaliers average just 21.4 points per game but allows only 18 per contest. St. Cecilia’s defense has given up more than 22 points only twice this season, as STC is allowing 19 points a game.
St. Cecilia is prepared to match the Cavaliers physicality, thanks to facing ground-and-pound powers such as Wilber-Clatonia, North Platte St. Patrick’s and Sutton, just to name a few.
“I think that physical play is right where we want to be at this time of the year,” Head said. “We know going into the playoffs every game is tough and every game is going to be physical. I think we’ve done a good job throughout the season getting our guys ready for that.”
Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m. at Duncan Field. It will be the first playoff game for the Bluehawks since 2018 and the first at home since 2015, when they advanced to the C-2 semifinals.
“The guys are extremely excited, and they should be. They’ve done a great job of preparing themselves for this. We’ve been fortunate and had an opportunity to win the district and got that done,” Head said. “That was won of our goals. We feel like going into this our guys are extremely confident and feel like they can play with anybody. We feel like we have a good game plan put together.”
Sutton vs. Aquinas
- No. 10 Sutton (6-3) at No. 7 Aquinas Catholic (7-2), 7 p.m.
Sutton: 2019 & 2012 runner-up; 23rd playoff appearance (12th straight); Playoff record: 24-21
Paxton Olson has rushed for 1,584 yards for the Mustangs and scored 20 touchdowns. Sutton played its regular season finale without its quarterback Myles Jones, who has thrown for 282 yards, rushed for 181 and combined for five scores.
Aquinas Catholic: Eight state championships (1908, ’93, ’94, ’97, 2011-12, 14-15); Runner-up 1981, ’92, 2013; Playoffs every year since 2001; Playoff record: 64-21
Aquinas beat Sutton for the 2012 title 35-20. Monarchs are 2-1 vs. Mustangs in playoffs (AC over Sutton 2015, 55-16; Sutton over AC 2018, 46-21)
Shut out four teams this season, including state qualifiers Bishop Neumann, Crofton, and Oakland-Craig. Two losses to playoff teams Archbishop Bergan and Columbus Scotus.