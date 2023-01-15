Discipline.
That was the word of the game for St. Cecilia’s Bluehawks in their 46-34 win over Kearney Catholic Saturday. Coach Ryan Ohnoutka stressed it before the game and it showed on the court and in the stats.
The team had just six turnovers and seven fouls and hit better than 50% from the field in the win that evens the record at 7-7.
“We stressed discipline — especially on defense — and seeing it play out today was great,” Ohnoutka said. “They were locked into knowing (Kearney Catholic). We had great help defense, great team defense and just really shut down their offensive attack. We wanted to shut down Hogeland in the inside and we did that."
Quinten Hogeland, a 6-foot-3 senior, managed just four points and took just six shots for the Stars (5-9).
Kearney Catholic got off to a hot start, taking an 11-8 lead after the first quarter, but the Bluehawks had six players score in the second quarter and outscored the Stars 15-9 to take the 23-20 lead by the halftime break.
The game was knotted at 18 with 2 1/2 minutes left in the second stanza when senior Quinn Stewart came off the bench to hit a 3-pointer and Jensen Anderson followed with a transition bucket following a Kearney Catholic turnover.
After relinquishing the lead, Kearney Catholic turned to a full-court press to attempt to trip-up the Blue Hawks, but instead St. Cecilia easily broke the press and several times finished with uncontested layups.
“We really stayed organized,” Ohnoutka said. “We’ve had lots of close games, so we know we’re going to see a press and we prepare for it. It’s nice to have a veteran group to doesn’t get rattled. We’ve had some tough losses and learned from that.”
Braxton Wiles paced St. Cecilia with 16 points — all in the paint — on 7-of-10 shooting and a pair of free throws. The Bluehawks pounded the ball inside to Wiles and hit just one 3-pointer on only six tries.
St. Cecilia relied on its depth as nine players rotated in the game regularly and eight scored. Anderson, Carson Kudlacek and Quinn Rosno had five points apiece.
Kearney Catholic was led by Owen Axmann’s 12 points and eight rebounds and drops to 5-9 on the season.
KC (5-9)......................11 9 6 8 — 34
STC (7-7).................8 15 11 12 — 46
Kearney Catholic (34)
Axmann 6-11 0-2 12, Murphy 0-3 0-0 0, Christner 3-4 0-0 7, Edeal 2-10 1-2 7, QHogeland 2-6 0-0 4, Roggasch 0-1 0-0 0, Nowak 0-2 2-2 2, WHogeland 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 14-39 3-6 34.
St. Cecilia (46)
Anderson 2-6 1-2 5, Butler 1-2 2-2 2, Demuth 2-5 0-2 4, Kudlacek 2-2 0-0 5, Wiles 7-10 2-5 16, Rossow 1-3 2-2 4, Daly 0-1 0-0 0, Rosno 1-2 3-4 5, Stewart 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 17-33 10-17 46.
Three-point goals - KC 3-13 (Axmann 0-1, Murphy 0-3, Christner 1-2, Edeal 2-7), STC 1-6 (Anderson 0-2, Demuth 0-1, Wiles 0-1, Daly 0-1, Stewart 1-1). Total fouls - KC 17, STC 7. Rebounds - KC 23 (Axmann 8), STC 19 (Wiles 5). Turnovers - KC 14, STC 6.