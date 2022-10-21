DONIPHAN — St. Cecilia's preseason goals all added up to the same thing. And it came to fruition Friday night.
The Bluehawks (9-0) finished the regular season unbeaten, polishing it off with a 40-0 road victory over Doniphan-Trumbull.
There's much more work to do. The third-ranked team in Class C-2's ultimate aspiration is going 13-0, hoisting a state championship trophy.
Friday, though, was another step in the right direction.
After the victory, head coach Clint Head recalled a few of his senior's goals.
"Big J (Jayden Lagunas) talked about wanting to be part of a family and part of something special."
Check.
"Cooper (Butler) talked about getting better every week."
Check.
"And Carson (Kudlacek) said it best: this group of seniors has never been undefeated. And they got to do it tonight.
"I'm just excited for them. They put in a ton of work and I'm really lucky to get to coach them."
The Bluehawks likely secured the No. 1 seed in C-2 with their win and Mitchell's 55-16 loss to Gordon-Rushville. They will host a first-round playoff game next week.
Head just hopes they bring the energy they played the second half with Friday.
St. Cecilia led only 7-0 at halftime on Carson Kudlacek's two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
There was too much quiet.
The Bluehawks cranked up the noise on the sideline and their fans followed to start the second half. They scored on their opening drive — 10-plays and just under three minutes — with Kudlacek punching in a second two-yard score.
And STC was suddenly its old self again.
Four minutes later, Cooper Butler housed a 66-yard score from Kudlacek. Two minutes after that, Kudlacek ran it in from 10 yards out.
The senior quarterback scored one final time in the opening minute of the fourth. Then he capped the Bluehawks' second-half outburst with an 11-yard passing touchdown to Hayden Demuth.
"Our attitude controls our effort, and when you have energy that's the first thing that gets your attitude right," Head said. "Tonight was a good lesson to look at it and say, 'How are we going to come out of the blocks?'"
Friday's other lesson was to not look too far ahead.
"We got caught looking," Head admitted. "That happens sometimes. We got caught looking ahead a little bit.
"Obviously in the second half we regrouped and said, 'Where's the energy?' We really didn't change much. It was really a difference of our kids getting off the football, blocking and tackling and doing their thing."
That meant 310 yards of total offense in the second half.
Quinn Rosno rolled up a team-high 141 yards on the night — 93 came after halftime.
After a loose first half where he was 5-for-13 passing, Kudlacek cleaned things up by going 6-for-8 for 128 yards in the second half.
"I thought we played as well as we could have in that first half," said Doniphan-Trumbull coach Jordan Conner. "We felt like we had a good game plan, played well defensively and bowed up to get us to halftime down 7-0."
The Cardinals (3-6) mustered only 144 yards of offense with 124 through the air. Jaden Williams was 15-for-25 passing. Jack Poppe caught six passes for 11 yards. Nate Collinson snagged a pair of passes for 33 yards.
D-T had three plays go for more than 15 yards — a 33-yard pass completion to Kaedan Detamore, an 18-yard catch by Poppe and 29-yard reel-in by Collinson.
St. Cecilia (9-0)........7 0 21 12 — 40
D-T (3-6).....................0 0 0 0 — 0
S — Carson Kudlacek 2 run (Jayden Almond kick)
S — Kudlacek 2 run (Almond kick)
S — Cooper Butler 66 pass from Kudlacek (kick failed)
S — Kudlacek 10 run (Kudlacek pass)
S — Kudlacek 3 run (run failed)
S — Hayden Demuth 11 pass from Kudlacek (kick failed)