After losing twice to Wilber-Clatonia last season, Hastings St. Cecilia’s football team got some payback Friday against the Wolverines.
The Bluehawks took control from the outset at Duncan Field and stunned W-C 35-0 in the season opener for both teams.
St. Cecilia’s players and coaching staff had this game circled on their calendars for a long time, having lost to the Wolverines in last year's C-2 quarterfinals. Motivation to defeat W-C began to take hold with summer workouts.
“This off-season, every single day there was something mentioned about beating Wilber,” said STC quarterback Carson Kudlacek. “All the preparation has paid off. It is huge.”
With the victory, STC’s third try against W-C was a charm. But Bluehawk coach Clint Head gave another explanation for the win.
“To me it is all about process and preparation and work. This group has come together and it is a lot of fun,” Head said.
The Friday night lights at Duncan Field featured teams that are both preseason top 10 in Class C-2 by the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal-Star. So it appeared that Friday’s encounter would be a closely-played contest.
STC took that notion off the table the first time it had the ball. The Bluehawks’ unveiled their quick-strike offense and a 7-0 lead. By halftime, the ‘Hawks had built a 21-0 cushion. They added a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter. The game continued with a running clock because of the 35-point rule.
The Bluehawks got themselves a quality win right off the bat.
“This is a benchmark for us,” said Head. “I’m really excited about this group of kids. It was rough on them to lose to Wilber twice.”
The coach said his team’s motivation came from within the players’ ranks.
“That’s leadership from within. That’s leadership from the seniors,” Head said. “We get to coach great kids that come from great families. When you have that, then you have the leadership. And they push themselves.”
St. Cecilia mixed passes and runs with effectiveness. Explosive plays highlighted the Bluehawks’ offense.
The first big play came in STC’s initial possession. Cooper Butler hauled in a 41-yard pass from Kudlacek down to the W-C nine yard line.
On the Bluehawks’ second possession, Kudlacek teamed up with Jenson Anderson for a 35-yard aerial.
Anderson continued his big-play ability by taking the second half’s opening kickoff 90 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. Kudlacek’s extra-point kick gave STC a 28-0 lead.
Receiver Hayden Demuth saw significant action. He had catches of 37 yards and 16 yards, respectively.
Running back Dawson Kissinger also became an important passing target for Kudlacek. Kissinger grabbed a screen pass and rambled 24 yards for STC’s second touchdown.
Butler caught three passes for 57 yards. His final catch resulted in a TD from four yards out.
Kudlacek, who ran for a pair of scores, closed his throwing night with more than 200 yards through the air.
The STC quarterback talked about the big win during a postgame on-field celebration among players, coaches and fans.
“That’s a really good way to start off the season. We did a lot better than maybe a lot of people thought we were going to do,” Kudlacek said.
A disappointed W-C coach Lynn Jurgens spoke after the game.
“They hit some big pass plays and we could not sustain any drives,” Jurgens said. “They played great defense and they’ve got a good team. I don’t think our effort is where it needs to be. That was the most disappointing thing.”
Another big disappointment for the Wolverines came early in the first quarter when quarterback Coy Rosentraeder got injured and did not return to the game. He broke his collarbone, Jurgens said.
“When he went down we were scrambling. And we couldn’t get anything going,” Jurgens said.
W-C (0-1)......................0 0 0 0 — 0
STC (1-0)..................7 14 14 0 — 35
STC — Carson Kudlacek 7 run (Kudlacek kick)
STC — Dawson Kissinger 24 pass from Kudlacek (Kudlacek kick)
STC — Kudlacek 3 run (Kudlacek kick)
STC — Jenson Anderson 90 kick return (Kudlacek kick)
STC — Cooper Butler 4 pass from Kudlacek (Kudlacek kick)