In 2018, the St. Cecilia boys basketball team finished as runner up in Class C-2, losing in the finals to Ponca. The Bluehawks graduated a large senior class after that year.
As a result, STC started mostly freshmen the next season.
Those freshmen are now going into their senior year, and after three years of 10- and 11-win seasons, the Bluehawks believe their in for a big year with some lofty goals.
“I have high expectations for this team because they are willing to put in the time to be successful,” said St. Cecilia head coach Ryan Ohnoutka.
The St. Cecilia football team has done a good job of getting the excitement going at school with a playoff run during the fall season. The Bluehawks had won just one game last year, but they went 9-2 this year and advanced to the second round of the Class C-2 state tournament.
Ohnoutka is hoping to keep the momentum going with a similar turnaround, with the goal being a postseason appearance.
“There is a lot of excitement heading into this year. A successful football season will provide confidence this winter,” Ohnoutka said. “We return almost 100 percent of our scoring form last year and we worked hard in the offseason, physically. We are focused on hosting a subdistrict and getting a chance to play a district final.”
One of those players that started as a freshman three years ago is Brayden Schropp, who averaged 16.5 points per game last season and grabbed 3.2 rebounds per contest. The 6-foot, 1-inch senior is poised for big season, one that hopefully involves a trip to Lincoln.
“Brayden Schropp is a highly skilled player and because of that we know that our other players need to step up and knock down shots when our opponents focus on him,” the STC coach said.
The Bluehawks have solid options to rely on outside of Schropp. Senior Garrett Parr, a forward, scored at a 5.5 clip per outing while also hauling in 3.6 boards per game. Junior guard Carson Kudlacek tallied 6.1 points per contest last season, while fellow junior Hayden Demuth finished with 4.2 points per game. Along with Schropp, Parr, Kudlacek, and Demuth were all starters last year.
“We return at least nine players with varsity experience,” Ohnoutka said. “Our players experienced success over the summer in our team camps and saw improvement in our skill development. We expect to be a deep team that pressures opposing teams and looks to push the ball up the court.”
Sophomore Dawson Kissinger and Cooper Butler, a junior, will also contribute to the team’s success. Butler was out last season due to an injury.
STC will try to use its depth to its advantage this season, and that could especially show on the defensive end, where Ohnoutka wants to excel.
“The strength of our team is our defense. Last year we held our opponents to 47 points per game. This allowed us to be competitive throughout the season even with such a young inexperienced team,” he said.
The Bluehawks will begin the season Thursday at home against Columbus Scotus. They’ll then hit the road for four straight games, playing just one more home game before the new year in January.
“Because we play such a challenging schedule our younger players got to experience high quality competition that will benefit us going into this year,” Ohnoutka said. “We know our schedule requires that we stay focused and constantly be improving so that we can play our best basketball at the end of the season.”
Schedule
Dec — 2, vs. Columbus Scotus; 4, at Bishop Neumann; 10, at Doniphan-Trumbull; 11, at Blue Hill; 14, at Ord; 17, vs. Sutton; 21, at Fillmore Central; 29, at Kearney Catholic holiday tournament
Jan — 6, vs. Sandy Creek; 8, Lincoln Christian; 11, at Northwest; 13, vs. Minden; 15, at Kearney Catholic; 18, vs. Superior; 21, vs. Aquinas Catholic; 24, at Centennial Conference
Feb — 1, at Adams Central; 5, vs. Lincoln Lutheran; 10, at GICC; 18, vs. Centura