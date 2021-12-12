BLUE HILL — There wasn’t much time to assess and regroup for the St. Cecilia boys basketball team after it had lost by 15 points to Doniphan-Trumbull on Friday night. On Saturday, the Bluehawks had to gather themselves and hit the road to take on a scrappy Blue Hill squad.
The Bobcats gave STC all it could handle for four quarters, but the Bluehawks were able to get back into the win column with a 41-33 victory.
“We knew they were going to give a great effort,” STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka said of the Bobcats. “Coach (Jon) Coffey has himself a good basketball team...We knew we had our hands full, especially playing here on the road at Blue Hill.
“Our kids played really hard; they played with a lot of heart,” said Blue Hill head coach Jon Coffey. “Defense was really good; offense was hit or miss. I told them, if we play good defense we’ll be in every game, and we were in the game the whole time.”
Several times in Saturday’s game, St. Cecilia went on a run, and appeared to be pulling away, only to have Blue Hill respond and make the game a tightly contested battle. The mood was tense even when the Bluehawks had an 11-point lead with under 4 minutes left in the game, just because they had seen the Bobcats claw back into the game in a hurry.
Two of the top players in the area shared the court in Saturday’s bout, in the form of St. Cecilia’s Brayden Schropp and Blue Hill’s MJ Coffey. The two players led their respective teams in scoring last year, and they guarded each other on Saturday. But even after 40 minutes of battling, the two caught up with one another and shared an embrace before parting to go their separate ways.
“These two are a couple of the best basketball players we have in the Hastings area, and they’ve been playing together (in the offseason) for several years,” Ohnoutka said of Schropp and Coffey. “They’re at different schools and there may be a little bit of a rivalry, but at the end of the day these guys are buddies and I know they have fun competing against each other.”
Schropp led the Bluehawks with 15 points, going 7-for-9 from the field. Coffey tallied eight points on a night where the Bobcats’ starting tried to overcome a hit to the team’s depth by staying on the court the entire game.
The anticipated matchup between the two standouts was exciting to watch, but both squads needed big plays from everyone on the floor.
Carson Kudlacek and Quinn Stewart kept the STC defense honest by combining for four 3-pointers on the night. Kudlacek poured in 10 points while Stewart chipped in with six.
For the Bobcats, Jake Bonifas came through with 10 points while Krae Ockinga added eight. And inside man Marcus Utecht pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds in a contest where every possession mattered.
“We always preach it’s five-on-one out there; it takes all five of us to be a winner,” the Bobcats’ coach said. “All of the guys stepped up and played hard...The guys played with a lot of character.”
That loss to Doniphan-Trumbull, ranked sixth in Class C-2, is the only blemish on the Bluehawks schedule in this young season. St. Cecilia will be back on the road Tuesday when it faces Ord (1-3). Ohnoutka said it was good to see his team get back in the win column Saturday.
“The kids are resilient; I knew they would bounce back, and they did,” he said. “Their spirits were up, so (Friday’s loss) was past us when we woke up (Saturday) morning. It’s good to get back on the winning track.”
The schedule to start the year has been anything but kind to the Bobcats. In addition to Saturday’s loss to St. Cecilia, Blue Hill has suffered losses at the hands of Doniphan-Trumbull and D-1 No. 5 Kenesaw. Coffey, who’s team will host Superior (0-3) on Tuesday, believes the tough schedule will only make his team better.
“We’re up for the challenge,” he said. “That’s what it’s about, digging deep and getting better. We’re going to get better; I promise.”
St. Cecilia (3-1)....10 11 13 7 — 41
Blue Hill (1-3)...........11 9 5 8 — 33
St. Cecilia (41)
Brayden Schropp 15, Cooper Butler 4, Hayden Demuth 2, Garrett Parr 2, Carson Kudlacek 10, Quinn Stewart 6, Grant Rossow 2
Blue Hill (33)
Jake Bonifas 10, Krae Ockinga 8, Marcus Utecht 1, Caleb Karr 6, MJ Coffey 8