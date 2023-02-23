Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low around 0F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low around 0F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.