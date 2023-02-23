ALMA — St. Cecilia scored a season-low yet yielded a victory Thursday night in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 10 final.
The Bluehawks won a slug fest — emphasis on the slug — over Thayer Central 29-27 at host site Alma to reach a district final.
“I’m very happy we won, but it was ugly basketball,” STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka told KHAS’ Mike Will on the postgame radio show. “I’m just happy we’re moving on.”
Ohnoutka credited the Titans, who pulled off the upset of top-seeded Alma on Tuesday after winning a bunny bracket game over Superior on Monday.
Thayer Central’s game plan — namely a 1-3-1 zone defense — threw the cold-shooting Bluehawks for a loop.
“It’s a lot tougher than what it looks like,” Ohnoutka said.
But the Titans (9-16) didn’t have enough offense to back it up.
Leading scorer Sam Souerdyke sat out most of the third quarter after picking up his fourth foul.
He was held to only 11 points after scoring 25 and 17 in the tournament’s first two games, respectively.
“He’s a versatile player,” Ohnoutka said of Souerdyke prior to the game. “He can take it to the rim, he can shoot it, he can pass really well, too... If he’s not scoring, he’s probably the one assisting and getting other guys involved.”
Ohnoutka said he figured his team would open the game up without Souerdyke on the floor, but that wasn’t the case.
“When he sat down, I thought we were just gonna go,” Ohnoutka said. “But they did a nice job of slowing the game down, making sure it was in check while he sat.”
Sans Souerdyke, the Titans got a pair of momentous plays from Grant Wiedel and Will Heitmann, but not much else.
Weidel swished a 3-pointer and converted a foul shot to go with it for a four-point play that had the Titans ahead after three quarters. Heitmann scored a layup through contact but couldn’t convert his foul shot early in the fourth.
St. Cecilia (15-10) scored seven consecutive points in a span of about 90 seconds in the final period that put the game comfortably in the Bluehawks’ hands.
Carson Kudlacek hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 4:15 left, then a layup 30 seconds later as part of a strong finish. Kudlacek scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter to tie Souerdyke for the game-high.
Grant Rossow polished off the run with the last basket of his six-point night, and St. Cecilia held on down the stretch.
Rossow was in a unique position Thursday, playing alongside fellow big man Braxton Wiles. The pair often substitute for each other, but on this occasion helped dissect Thayer Central’s zone.
“That two-post look worked well for us,” said Ohnoutka. “We did a good job of getting the ball to the corner and one flashing the high post to work some high-low stuff.”
The Bluehawks are guaranteed a spot in a district final, which will either be played Monday or Tuesday. Seedings will be released late Friday night or earlier Saturday.
TC (9-16)...................8 4 6 9 — 27
STC (15-10).............4 9 4 12 — 29
Thayer Central (27)
Grant Wiedel 1-3 1-1 4, Brody Degenhardt 1-2 0-2 2, Will Heitmann 2-8 1-3 5, Sam Souerdyke 5-14 0-0 11, Duncan Wiedel 1-2 0-0 2, Tegon Hergott 1-1 0-0 2, Adam Lukert 0-0 1-2 1, Lukas Kroll 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 11-30 3-8 27.
St. Cecilia (29)
Jensen Anderson 0-4 0-0 0, Cooper Butler 0-5 0-0 0, Hayden Demuth 0-1 1-2 1, Carson Kudlacek 3-9 4-7 11, Braxton Wiles 3-8 2-2 8, Grant Rossow 3-3 0-1 6, Quinn Rosno 1-2 0-0 3, Graham Daly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 10-31 7-12 29.
Three-point goals—TC 2-13 (G. Weidel 1-3, Heitmann 0-3, Souerdyke 1-7); STC 2-13 (Anderson 0-2, Butler 0-3, Demuth 0-1, Kudlacek 1-6, Rosno 1-1). Turnovers—TC 13; STC 11.
In other subdistrict action:
- B-6 at York: Hastings High’s season began and now ends with Seward.
The Bluejays trailed 13-8 after the first period, but outscored the Tigers 37-25 the rest of the way to advance to Friday’s Class B, Subdistrict 6 final.
Seward’s Drew Covalt and Kameron Dyer hit clutch 3-pointers in the final two minutes and Finn Hochstein, who had a game-high 13 points, was 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to lift Seward past the Tigers for a second time this season.
Parker Ablott kept Hastings in shouting distance late, drilling a 3-pointer with 23.4 seconds left to make it a five-point game. Ablott led all Tigers with 11 points.
Aaron Nonneman added eight and Braydon Power seven for Hastings, which finishes its season 8-13.
Seward plays No. 8 York for the subdistrict title.
- C2-9 at Amherst: Amherst’s Tayje Hadwiger and Doniphan-Trumbull’s Jaden Williams matched each other step for step in Thursday’s Class C-2, Subdistrict 9 final.
They each scored 17 of their game-high 26 points in the second half, but Hadwiger had more collective help as his third-rated Broncos handed the top-ranked Cardinals their second loss of the season.
Amherst led most of the way in a 75-62 win on its home floor, scoring 43 points in the second half to put away D-T for second straight year in the subdistrict round. Four Broncos scored in double figures.
Joining Hadwiger were Scout Simmons (17 points), Nolan Eloe (14) and Austin Adelung (11).
Behind Williams, Jack Poppe scored 12, Kaedan Detamore 11 and Ty Bennett eight for Doniphan-Trumbull.
Both teams will advance to district finals, which will be played either Monday or Tuesday of next week.
D2-6 at Shelton: Red Cloud’s season ended in the Class D-2, Subdistrict 6 final at the hands of No. 2 Shelton. The Bulldogs won 68-30 on their home court.
Ben Ely led the Warriors with 10 points and four rebounds. Hugo Basco added eight points, eight boards and three assists. Sam Dilley had five points. Malaki Horne speared 16 rebounds — six on offense — and chipped in three points. Conner Rust and Wyatt Giger each scored a bucket.