Before St. Cecilia coach Ryan Ohnoutka could explain the scouting report for Tuesday’s game against Sandy Creek to his team, senior Brayden Schropp spoke up.
The Bluehawks’ senior point guard already had the Cougars studied. He knew they’d pack in their defense with Josh Shaw patrolling the paint. He also knew the way around Shaw was to be a driver and a distributor.
Schropp executed the offensive plan early in St. Cecilia’s 54-40 win inside Chapman Gymnasium. And he contributed as much as anyone did in a sound defensive performance.
Schropp scored a team-high 21 points, unafraid to shoot the basketball — even from extended range. He finished 8-for-12 from the floor with three 3-pointers.
It wasn’t his first big game against the Cougars, either. Last year, Schropp had 25 points but wasn’t the hero after Garrett Parr’s tie-breaking, game-winning dagger with four seconds left.
“They’re just a district opponent,” Schropp answered to why he enjoys playing the Cougars. “One of our goals this year is to host subdistricts, and we know we’re probably going to see them again so just tonight we wanted to set the tone.
“We came to play and we’re not letting up.”
The rivalry is alive and well, but the Cougars failed to put a four-quarter effort together. A disastrous third quarter of six turnovers and only four shot attempts foreshadowed their fate.
“We didn’t step up when St. Cecilia stepped up,” said Sandy Creek’s first-year coach Cole Wiseman. “That’s what it takes against good competition. We have to answer and nobody wanted to answer tonight.”
Hayden Shuck was seemingly the only Sandy Creek player locked in for 32 minutes in his game-high 26-point effort. He had 18 after halftime, including 12 in the fourth quarter.
Shaw, who SC prefers to use to exploit mismatches inside, was held to nine points, mostly on free throws.
St. Cecilia received other notable contributions from Carson Kudlacek and Hayden Demuth, who each canned second-half 3-pointers. They combined for 18 points. Quinn Stewart chipped in seven points, all coming in the second half.
The ninth-rated Bluehawks (8-2) built a six-point edge by half, but were well in control three minutes into the third thanks to an 8-1 run.
“We talked about coming out fast and strong,” Wiseman said. “St. Cecilia just came out a little bit faster and stronger.”
STC stretched the lead to as many as 21 in the fourth quarter before Shuck’s late splurge.
Sandy Creek (5-5) pieced together an 8-0 run in the final two minutes.
The Bluehawks finished 9-for-18 from beyond the arc and show above 50% from the field.
STC made 10 of its final 15 shots to close the game.
“Our team was hitting shots, we were moving the ball really well, and it just flowed,” Schropp said.
SC (5-5)..................7 8 6 19 — 40
STC (8-2)...........11 10 10 23 — 54
Sandy Creek (40)
Micah Biltoft 1-3 0-2 2, Jake Shuck 0-0 0-0 0, Hayden Shuck 11-16 0-0 26, Drake Lally 0-2 1-2 1, Josh Shaw 2-2 5-8 9, Ethan Shaw 0-4 0-1 0, Jack Clark 1-1 0-0 2, Connor Rempe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-28 7-15 40
St. Cecilia (54)
Brayden Schropp 8-12 2-2 21, Cooper Butler 0-1 0-0 0, Hayden Demuth 3-5 0-0 8, Garrett Parr 1-2 0-0 2, Carson Kudlacek 3--6 2-2 10, Dawson Kissinger 1-1 0-1 3, Quinn Stewart 2-4 2-2 7, Grant Rossow 0-1 1-2 1, Caden Cerny 0-0 2-2 2, Caden Kirkac 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-32 9-11 54.
Three-point goals: SC 3-12 (Biltoft 0-1, H. Shuck 3-7, E. Shaw 0-4); STC 9-18 (Schropp 3-4, Butler 0-1, Demuth 2-3, Parr 0-1, Kudlacek 2-5, Kissinger 1-1, Stewart 1-3). Rebounds: SC 17 (Biltoft 5); STC 16 (Demuth 4). Turnovers: SC 11; STC 10.
Girls: No. 1 St. Cecilia 57, Sandy Creek 22
Bailey Kissinger scored 15 of her game-high 20 points in the first half and helped pace the top-rated Hawkettes (10-0) to a 57-22 victory over Sandy Creek Tuesday night.
Leah Hatch countered all she could for the Cougars (3-8), scoring 15 points.
St. Cecilia sped out to a 17-4 lead and cruised for the remaining three quarters.
The Hawkettes gasped in the third quarter when Addie Kirkegaard hit the deck on an awkward interior play. She exited and did not return, but confirmed to the Tribune she was OK and expected to play Saturday against Lincoln Christian.
STC head coach Greg Berndt said his team’s initial 11-0 run to begin the second half sealed the deal.
“We got out to a quick start like we wanted to,” Berndt said. “That kind of extended the lead and that was a point of emphasis at halftime.”
Sandy Creek’s first-year coach Jared Blackwell, whose team turns around to play at No. 3 St. Paul on Friday, said his team improved despite the loss.
“St. Cecilia is a great team,” he said. “I’m asking our girls to get 1% better every day and they definitely did tonight. Competing against (St. Cecilia), that’s awesome.”
SC (3-8)......................6 7 4 5 — 22
STC (10-0)..........17 11 18 11 — 57
Sandy Creek (22)
McKenzie Bohlen 0-1 0-0 0, Caitlin Rempe 0-4 0-0 0, Leah Hatch 5-10 5-6 15, Kynnzie Skalka 0-2 0-0 0, Lexi Shuck 2-6 0-0 5, Kennedi Tripe 0-2 0-0 0, Lexie League 1-1 0-0 2, Teagan Jarosik 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 7-26 5-6 22.
St. Cecilia (57)
Erin Sheehy 2-5 0-0 6, Bailey Kissinger 8-15 3-4 20, Shaye Butler 5-10 0-0 14, Tatum Krikac 0-6 4-6 4, Addie Kirkegaard 2-3 2-2 6, Ryann Sabatka 2-5 0-0 4, Lindsey Parr 1-1 0-0 3, Addie Demuth 0-2 0-0 0, Chloe Rossow 0-1 0-0 0, Abbey Musalek 0-1 0-0 0.
Three-point goals: SC 1-13 (Bohlen 0-1, Rempe 0-4, K. Skalka 0-2, Shuck 1-4, Tripe 0-1, Jarosik 0-1); STC 8-25 (Sheehy 2-5, Kissinger 1-5, Butler 4-7, Krikac 0-3, Parr 1-1, Demuth 0-2, Musalek 0-1). Rebounds: SC 19 (Rempe, Hatch 4); STC 29 (Krikac, Kirkegaard 6). Turnovers: SC 20; STC 7.