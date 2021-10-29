St. Cecilia’s winning touchdown run was originally going to be a pass play. But the coach changed his mind after looking at his players during a timeout huddle.
Clint Head said he could tell that his players wanted to run the ball.
The Bluehawks had the ball at the Wahoo Neumann seven-yard line. STC called time out with the game knotted at 14-all. Only 40 seconds remained in regulation time. The players looked to their coach for the play call.
“I actually called a pass play,” said Head. “Everybody looked at me kind of funny. I said ‘fine. Let’s run the ball then.’ And it worked out. The kids wanted to run the football down there. We had some great key blocks.”
The winning seven-yard touchdown by quarterback Carson Kudlacek came with 35 seconds left. His extra-point kick secured a 21-14 victory over Neumann in a first-round Class C-2 playoff game Friday at Duncan Field.
The win improved STC’s record to 9-1 and stretched its win streak to nine games. St. Cecilia’s only loss came in its first game of the season. WN’s season ended with a 5-5 record.
St. Cecilia had the late lead, for sure. But Neumann had enough firepower that the Cavaliers could answer with a score. STC’s defense had other ideas, however. The Bluehawks stopped the Cavaliers at the STC 35 yard line as time expired.
The game’s final 40 seconds showed just how competitive the game was between No. 5 seed STC and No. 12 WN. And Neumann’s record is deceiving because the Cavs played a tough schedule.
“That was a great football game. Neumann is a quality football team,” Head said. “I really appreciate our guys and I’m proud of them. They just didn’t quit.”
The contest began with the Cavaliers manufacturing a 14-play drive that the Bluehawks stopped at the STC five yard line.
St. Cecilia took over deep in their own territory. But STC quickly got out of that hole. A 75-yard pass from Kudlacek to Hayden Demuth moved the Bluehawks to the WN 20 yard stripe. Eight plays later, Cooper Butler grabbed a nine-yard touchdown pass from Kudlacek, who followed with his first of three extra-point kicks.
Neumann tied the game at 7-7 early in the second quarter. An 82-yard pass from Connor Schutt to Trent Barry, and John Lilly’s extra-point kick knotted the score.
WN took the lead going into halftime at 14-7. The Cavalier’s go-ahead TD came on a seven-yard run by Calvin Sasseman. Lilly booted his second conversion kick.
“At halftime we weren’t worried,”Head said. “We were going to come out and make a couple of adjustments offensively to get the ball moving more. We did that. We came back in the second half and we came back to what we do best — running the football. And then kids made plays at the end.”
The third quarter’s time of possession was almost all STC. The Bluehawks came out in the third quarter and pieced together a 17-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that consumed almost seven minutes.
WN had the ball for only one set of downs — a three and out — in the third quarter.
The key to STC's second half success was a defense that kept Neumann scoreless after halftime, and an offensive line that dominated in the third and fourth quarters.
“The kids up front took that game over in the second half, offensively. And the defense. If you give up (only) 14 points to a team like that, that speaks enough. You don’t have to say anything else about the defense,” Head said.
So, St. Cecilia’s season continues. But last year at this time the Bluehawks had already handed in their football gear following a one-win season.
What’s been the difference in this turnaround season?
“It is the kids and it is the families,” Head said. “We talked right after last season about what we wanted to do. I said get in the weight room. The kids took it to heart. The parents took it to heart. They did everything their parents asked them to do; everything the coaches asked them to do. They went to the weight room and to camps. Everything they needed to do to get better.”
WN (5-5)...............0 14 0 0 — 14
STC (9-1)................7 0 7 7 — 21
STC — Cooper Butler 9 pass from Carson Kudlacek (Kudlacek kick)
WN — Trent Barry 82 pass from Connor Schutt (John Lilly kick)
WN — Calvin Sasseman 7 run (Lilly kick)
STC — Butler 18 pass from Kudlacek (Kudlacek kick)
STC — Kudlacek 7 run (Kudlacek kick)
No. 7 Aquinas Catholic 37, No. 7 Sutton 15 (subhed)
DAVID CITY — Seventh-seeded Aquinas Catholic ended Sutton’s season 37-15 Friday night, outscoring the Mustangs 23-0 through the middle quarters.
The Monarchs jumped out to a 14-0 lead and it grew to 24-7 by half. Sutton fumbled three times and two times it turned into Aquinas scores.
Sutton..………….………7 0 0 8 — 15
Aquinas…………….14 10 13 0 — 37
A — Sellers 41 yd pass Prochaska (Prochaska kick)
A — Sellers 18 yard Fumble return (Prochaska kick)
S — Herndon 9 yard run (Olvera kick)
A — Oltmer 2 yard run (Prochaska kick)
A — Prochaska 27 yard field goal
A — Andel 3 yard run (Prochaska kick)
A — Humlicek 22 yard run (kick failed)
S — Davis 25 yard run (Davis run 2pt conversion)