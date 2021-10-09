A 20-yard Carson Kudlacek field goal with 48 seconds left to play settled the outcome of a wild contest between St. Cecilia and Grand Island Central Catholic.
The 3-pointer finished the game’s scoring and gave STC a 50-41 win over the Crusaders Friday at Duncan Field.
The Bluehawks went for the short field goal in an attempt to put the contest in St. Cecilia’s bag. The decision to go for the field goal was not a difficult one for STC coach Clint Head.
“Even with 1:50 left when we had the ball and (GICC) had two time outs, I was thinking we’re probably going to kick a field goal,” Head said. "They were dangerous enough that we had to go kick it and take a chance.”
The field goal was the last of 14 scores between the two rivals. STC owned a two-score lead early in the second quarter. But the lead remained within one touchdown the rest of the way.
Big plays highlighted the game from the get-go, including a game-opening GICC kick return to the Bluehawk 24 yard stripe. From there, the Crusaders took just five plays to begin the game’s scoring barrage.
“That was unreal. Up and down the field. The defenses couldn’t get a stop. The offenses were both hot,” Head said after watching the Class C-2 No. 6 Bluehawks eke out the win.
One of St. Cecilia’s most explosive plays came on a 70-yard touchdown catch by Cooper Butler, who pulled down a perfect strike from Kudlacek early in the second quarter. STC led 27-14.
Butler had another big reception in the first quarter when he hauled down a 43-yard TD pass from Kudlacek to begin STC’s scoring. Butler’s 13-yard touchdown catch midway in the first quarter knotted the score at 14-14.
GICC’s passing attack riddled the Bluehawks all night. All but one of the Crusaders’ touchdowns came by way of their passing.
GICC quarterback Brayton Johnson threw five TD aerials. Wideout Isaac Herbek caught three touchdown passes. He produced a 65-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, a 62-yarder in the third quarter, and a 25-yarder in the fourth.
“I give them a lot of credit. They’ve got a really good quarterback and some really good receivers,” Head said.
St. Cecilia’s win improved the Bluehawk record to 6-1. GICC’s record slipped to 1-6.
“Any time these two schools get together, it doesn’t matter what their records are,” Head said. “We knew we were going to get a fight tonight. I’m really, really proud of our kids. They just kept punching back. Every time we got punched we came back. Every time when we needed it we got a stop there at the end.”
Kudlacek had a good night passing the ball. And he also had a good night running with the pigskin. He rushed for three TDs, including a 35-yard scoring run that put STC in the lead for good with 2:13 remaining in the game.
GICC (1-6)..............14 7 14 6 — 41
STC (6-1)................21 6 6 17 — 50
GICC — Ben Alberts 9 run (kick good)
STC — Cooper Butler 43 pass from Carson Kudlacek (kick fail)
GICC — Isaak Herbek 65 pass from Brayton Johnson (Alberts kick)
STC — Butler 13 pass from Kudlacek (Kudlacek run)
STC — Kudlacek 2 run (Kudlacek kick)
STC — Butler 70 pass from Kudlacek (kick fail)
GICC — Marcus Lowery 26 pass from Johnson (kick good)
GICC — Jack Steenson 19 pass from Johnson (kick good)
STC — Will Shaw 9 run (pass fail)
GICC — Herbek 62 pass from Johnson (kick good)
STC — Kudlacek 1 run (pass fail)
GICC — Herbek 25 pass from Johnson (run fail)
STC — Kudlacek 35 run (Kudlacek run)
STC — Kudlacek 20 field goal