The progress that the St. Cecilia football team has made in the last year is clear to head coach Clint Head.
The Bluehawks defeated Superior 14-10 Friday for St. Cecilia’s eighth-straight win, 8-1 record, district title and playoff berth.
Three of St. Cecilia’s games were cancelled last year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s amazing where they’ve been,” Head said. “Last year at this time, I remember walking off the field down in Superior. We were 1-5. We lost a football game we didn’t feel like we should’ve.”
The Wildcats defeated the Bluehawks 20-13 in 2020.
“It felt like we physically got beat up,” Head said of last year. “It felt like the last couple games of that season we physically couldn’t handle people. I’ll give it to this senior class. They’re the ones that got us started and those juniors jumped right in, getting in the weight room and getting after it.”
After forcing Superior into a three-and out in the Wildcats’ first drive Friday, St. Cecilia scored three plays later when quarterback Carson Kudlacek connected with Cooper Butler on a 38-yard touchdown pass with 9:27 left in the first quarter.
That was the first Kudlacek’s first pass attempt of the night.
Kudlacek completed his first five pass attempts.
He finished the night completing 8 of 16 pass attempts for 116 yards. He also rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and threw one interception to go with his one touchdown pass.
As a team, St. Cecilia rushed for just 68 yards. Garrett Parr contributed 14 yards on 11 carries and Will Shaw rushed 25 yards on eight carries.
Kudlacek scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 12.1 seconds left in the first half.
That touchdown was set up by a 36-yard pass seven plays earlier from Kudlacek to Hayden Demuth.
Big plays were hard to come by for both teams on Friday.
“It wasn’t a great performance offensively in the second half, but that defense holy cow; I give my hat off to Superior,” Head said. “That’s the best defense we played against, in that second half, this year. They were toe to toe as good as we were. We just made more plays.”
For the first 59 minutes of the game, the Wildcats’ only scoring was a 23-yard field goal from Christian Avalos with 3:06 left in the first half.
The score remained 14-3 until 34.4 seconds left in the game when Superior quarterback Dane Miller rushed 43 yards into the end zone for the game’s final score of 14-10.
Miller rushed for 57 yards on 19 carries. He also completed 2 of 12 pass attempts for 25 yards and an interception.
The Wildcats finish their season 4-5.
Both teams were plagued by penalties.
Superior had 11 penalties. St. Cecilia had 12.
Head apologized to his team after the game for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in the fourth quarter for talking to officials.
“If you want to win a playoff game, you can’t have those kinds of penalties,” he said.