Hastings St. Cecilia has had a good week.
After dropping the first three games of the season, the Bluehawks have won four games in seven days — the most recent was a 55-43 win over previously unbeaten Class D-2 No. 6 Osceola at the Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic at Hastings College’s Lynn Farrell Arena Saturday.
And while the team produced its highest point total of the year, the Bluehawks hang their hats on defense.
“Our defense shows up every game,” St. Cecilia coach Ryan Ohnoutka said. “Our players focus on the opponent’s offense and personnel tendencies. And we have been communicating so much better.”
And the staunch defense has forced turnovers and steals, which means more offense.
Jensen Anderson paced the Bluehawk offense with 17 points — 15 in the second half. The junior hit 6-of-6 from the field in the half, and all three of his free throw tries.
The first quarter looked much different from the rest of the game, as Osceola controlled the tempo and raced to an 11-4 lead.
Things changed quickly in the second quarter, and with two minutes left in the half, St. Cecilia took the lead for good on a Quinn Rosno field goal. Braxton Wiles showed up on both ends of the court as he helped hold the Bulldogs’ Kale Gustafson to just three points in the stanza, while scoring six.
Gustafson had a strong second half, finishing with a game-high 25 points and 15 rebounds, and the 6-foot-5 junior got the Bulldogs within three, 28-25, with three minutes left in the third quarter. But Anderson scored seven points in the last two minutes of the quarter to push the Bluehawk lead back to nine, 37-28.
St. Cecilia staved off Osceola’s attempts to get back in the game by hitting 8-of-9 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Ohnoutka was pleased with the defensive effort on Osceola, which came into the game 5-0.
“Osceola is a tough guard with (Isaiah) Zelasney and Gustafson,” he said. “Our players did a great job limiting their touches.”
Zelasney finished with 12 points, but shot just 5-of-19 from the field.
Wiles finished with 10 points on a 5-of-7 shooting performance. Carson Kudlacek and Rosno had nine apiece. Grant Rossow had a team-high seven rebounds.
“We took a big step this week and we want to finish on a strong performance before Christmas (break),” Ohnoutka said.
The Bluehawks play host to Fillmore Central Tuesday.
Osceola (5-1)..............11 3 14 15 — 43
St. Cecilia (4-3)............4 16 17 18 - 55
Zelasney 5-19 0-0 12, Neujahr 1-5 0-0 3, Peterson 0-2 0-1 0, Gustafson 9-14 6-10 25, Santos 1-6 0-0 3, Sterup 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-47 6-11 43.
Anderson 7-13 3-3 17, Butler 0-1 3-4 3, Demuth 1-8 0-2 2, Kudlacek 3-7 2-2 9, Wiles 5-7 0-0 10, Rossow 1-2 3-5 5, Stewart 0-2 0-0 0, Rosno 3-5 3-3 9. Totals 20-45 14-19 55.
Three-point goals — Osceola 4-20 (Zelasney 2-8, Neujahr 1-5, Gustafson 0-2, Santos 1-5), STC 1-10 (Anderson 0-2, Demuth 0-4, Kudlacek 1-3, Rosno 0-1). Rebounds - Osceola 22 (Gustafson 15), STC 27 (Rossow 7). Turnovers - Osceola 13, STC 9). Total fouls - Osceola 19, STC 15.