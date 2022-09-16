Hastings High was shut out by Seward 20-0 at home Friday night. It’s the third time in four games this season the Tigers (0-4) have been shut out.
It was a defensive battle in the first half with the only six points scored coming from the Bluejays' special teams.
After the Tigers were forced to punt following a three-and-out on their first possession, a high snap over Tigers punter Daeton Espino landed in the end zone and Seward's Luke Wegman fell on the loose ball to give the Bluejays what turned out to be the lead for good.
“I thought it was going to be a low scoring game," said Hastings coach Charlie Shoemaker, whose team lost 9-7 to Lincoln Pius X on a separate special teams blunder.
"We had a miscue last week that cost us a safety. In games like this, miscues are a huge deal."
After the error, the Tigers forced two punts and stopped a Seward drive as Bluejays quarterback Kalen Knott was intercepted by Hastings’ DeAndre Shipman.
That gave the Tigers life before the end of the half but the Bluejays stepped up their defense and forced the Tigers into another punt.
Hastings punted the ball five times Friday night. Two of them the Tigers were able to down inside the 2 yard line.
Seward (3-1) punted four times.
The Tigers offense sparked at times with Naz Robinson and Carlos Espino running the ball.
Robinson had 21 carries for 92 yards. Espino had seven carries for 25 yards.
“I thought they all had ran really hard. Carlos (Espino) had a great run and made something out of nothing,” Shoemaker said. “Those guys are capable, and again we can’t keep beating them and beating them, so we have to increase our passing efficiency and do some better things.”
Hastings played two quarterbacks in the game with Chance Vertin and Tucker Synek grabbing snaps.
Vertin went 5-for-13 for 60 yards. Synek was 3-for-6 for 20 yards.
Vertin was able to scramble out most of the night and not take a sack. Although the Seward defense created three sacks on the night.
“Anytime you have a quarterback with some mobility, that definitely adds on to your game,” said Shoemaker. “We’ve got to get better at doing that.”
Field position was key in the fourth quarter. As both teams struggled to find much offensive rhythm, Seward was the team who had the most success.
On Seward’s first possession of the fourth quarter, after they forced the Tigers' fifth punt, the Bluejays found the end zone. The Bluejays took two minutes to go 75 yards. They capped their scoring drive with a 25-yard touchdown run by Knott to go up 14-0.
"He is a really good player," Shoemaker said of the Bluejays' QB. "Any time you have a running quarterback, that puts stress on your defense, I thought for the most part we did a pretty good job on him, but they have two good players that hurt us at the end."
The second player to cause damage for the Jays was Nolan Hill, who capped the game off with a one-yard touchdown run with 55 seconds left to shut the door on the Tigers.
Hill had 14 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Next week the Tigers hit the road to face Lexington (0-4), which is a district game. It'll be a battle of winless teams after Cozad handled the Minutemen 40-7.
“We start district play and that is a big deal. Lexington has played everyone tough as well, so I look for it to be a similar game,” Shoemaker said. “I think our defense needs to continue to play well and get guys healed up. Offensively we need to finish off drives. We are doing a good job of moving the ball, but we get stuck when we get to midfield.”