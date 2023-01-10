MINDEN — On a team full of shooters, the one who perhaps least looks like it was the hero for Ravenna Tuesday during its 45-44 double overtime victory over Minden.
Sarah McKeon stepped into a rhythm 3-pointer with time expiring in the second extra period and rattled in the game-winning basket to extend the Class D-1 No. 5 Bluejays’ win streak to 12 games.
Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby said, at the moment, there are “about three” girls he trusted to take the shot with the game on the line. The 5-foot-10 McKeon was one of them.
“I know she looks like a post,” he said, “but she hits big shots. She’s fearless and she’s just a competitor.”
Because of limited bench personnel, McKeon was on the floor more than normal Tuesday. She may have earned extra playing time with her contributions, finishing with nine points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Maulsby might not be hard to convince, either, considering McKeon’s shot gave him another victory to hang over the head of his younger brother, Taylor.
It was a big win for the Bluejays (12-1), and it came against a top 10-rated Minden team two classes above.
Ravenna overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to tie the game with 11.7 seconds left on a pair of free throws by Kennedy Hurt, who finished the night with 10 points and was never substituted out during the 40 minute affair.
The Bluejays had control in the first overtime, leading 39-37, before Minden’s Trinity Houchin was fouled with 1.6 seconds remaining and sunk both of the pressure-filled charity shots to further extend the contest.
The Class C-1 No. 6 Whippets (10-2) paced the second OT. Kinsie Land opened the period with her final basket of a team-high 14-point night, but fouled out shortly after.
They led 44-42 with 12.9 seconds to play after Rozie Nelson went 1-of-2 at the line.
Hurt dribbled the Bluejays down the court, passed to Kellie Huryta on the far wing, and she flipped to the trailer, McKeon. She didn’t even think about it before airing out.
Ravenna held its breath. Then the town’s hands went up in celebration as it fell through.
“Super proud of them for the way they fought,” Maulsby said.
The Bluejays had 10 points at halftime and their leading scorer, Tori Sklenar, was scoreless on four shots against a ferocious Minden 2-3 zone that, by game’s end, turned the visitors over 28 times.
Sklenar, who averages 20, led Ravenna’s comeback with all of her game-high 16 points after halftime. She hit two 3-pointers as part of a 3-for-3 start to the third quarter. Her third and final 3-pointer, landing with 1:30 left in the first OT, gave the Bluejays their first lead since 2-0.
“Once she got going, the lid was off,” Maulsby said.
Minden opened a double-digit lead on a 3-pointer by Myla Emery early in the second quarter, benefitting from its defense flying around. Emery had nine points in the game’s first 16 minutes, but didn’t score after halftime as one of many players on both sides dealing with foul trouble.
The Whippets had the final possession of regulation but failed to put a shot up.
“Both teams had opportunities to win,” said Minden coach Taylor Maulsby. “They just got the big play at the end of double overtime and got the win.”
Ravenna (12-1)..7 3 16 9 4 6 — 45
Minden (10-2)....12 9 9 5 4 5 — 44
Ravenna (45)
Tori Sklenar 4-12 5-5 16, Aspyn Wick 0-1 0-0 0, Morgyn Fiddelke 1-3 4-5 7, Sarah McKeon 4-8 0-1 9, Kennedy Hurt 2-13 4-4 10, Claire Coulter 0-0 3-6 3, Kellie Huryta 0-1 0-1 0. Totals: 11-38 16-22 45.
Minden (44)
Priscilla Madriz 1-7 1-3 3, Mattie Kamery 4-13 0-0 8, Sloane Beck 1-5 3-4 5, Kinsie Land 6-12 2-4 14, Myla Emery 3-7 1-1 9, Trinity Houchin 1-3 2-2 4, Rozie Nelson 0-3 1-2 1, Makenna Betty 0-1 0-2 0. Totals: 16-51 10-18 44.
Three-point goals—R 7-21 (Sklenar 3-8, Fiddelke 1-2, McKeon 1-2, Hurt 2-9); M 2-14 (Madriz 0-2, Kamery 0-3, Land 0-1, Emery 2-5, Houchin 0-1, Nelson 0-2). Rebounds—R 40-13 (McKeon 12-5); M 32-13 (Beck, Land 6). Turnovers—R 28; 20.
Boys: Ravenna 51, Minden 50
Minden trailed by 19 at halftime before a second-half rally put the Whippets in position to win the game.
Ravenna narrowly escaped with just enough from its three scorers in double figures: Zach Lewandowski (11 points), Gavin Reisbeck (10) and Gavin Standage (10).
Reisbeck scored all 10 of his points in the second quarter to stake the Bluejays (7-5) to a 32-13 lead heading into the locker room.
Playing without leading scorer and rebounder Caden Bradley hurt the Whippets (6-5), who surrendered 13 boards to Ravenna’s Kaden Brodersen. Carter Harsin and Braiden Schroeder stepped up in his absence, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Harsin scored eight points on free throws in the fourth quarter. Seth Hauserman had five of his nine in the final eight minutes. Rylan Holsten finished with eight points, tying Schroeder for the team-high with four points in the first half.