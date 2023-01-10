MINDEN — On a team full of shooters, the one who perhaps least looks like it was the hero for Ravenna Tuesday during its 45-44 double overtime victory over Minden.

Sarah McKeon stepped into a rhythm 3-pointer with time expiring in the second extra period and rattled in the game-winning basket to extend the Class D-1 No. 5 Bluejays’ win streak to 12 games.

