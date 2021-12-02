MINDEN — Home sweet home.
Minden alum Carson Blum is the new head coach for the Minden Whippets this season.
The transition, so far, has been easy for him.
“The experience so far has been great. The kids have bought in right away. The welcoming from the community has been heartwarming. It’s kind of surreal coming back to your alma mater,” said Blum. “It is a new experience and it has been fun so far.”
Blum takes over a program that went 7-16 last season.
Leading the way for the Whippets is junior Caden Bradley, a 6-foot-4 forward who averaged 11 points last season.
Also back is Carter Harsin, the 5-11 junior guard that averaged 9.8 ppg.
“Carter is the engine and does a lot of things well. He is a good ball handler, plays good defense and puts pressure on the ball handler. Then you have (Caden) Bradley who does a great job for us. He has a left hook and a right hook so he is very talented,” Blum said. “Both of them have gone into that leadership role which is good because we graduated six seniors from last year which is great to see them take charge of the leadership role.”
Maintaining a positive attitude is a goal for the Whippets this year in order to make a postseason run. That starts in practice, Blum said.
“Compete everyday in practice. Work on improving ourselves and helping our teammates improve daily,” Blum said. “Compete for conference and district championships. The teams’ attitude has been great so far. We have been putting in a new system on offense and defense and the kids have done very well running them thus far.”
Schedule
Dec. — 2 Southern Valley; 4 @ Ogallala; 7 @ Lexington; 10 Broken Bow; 14 Central City; 16. @ Elm Creek; 21 @ Gibbon; 28-29 @ Axtell holiday tourney;
Jan. — 7 Ainsworth; 8 Valentine; 11 @ Ravenna; 13 @ Hastings St. Cecilia; 15 McCook; 18 St. Paul; 21 Holdrege; 24-29 @ Conference tourney;
Feb. — 4 @ Cozad; 5 @ Gothenburg; 10 Wood River; 19 Omaha Roncalli