ROSELAND — Silver Lake head coach Todd Rosno believes Blue Hill is the Twin Valley Conference’s best team.
Well, his Mustangs got some of the Bobcats’ best Friday night.
“Give Blue Hill credit,” Rosno said. “They’re a quality team... In a game like tonight, when you’re talking about matching up guy to guy, they got the best of us.”
MJ Coffey and Krae Ockinga combined for seven 3-pointers and 32 points and Jake Bonifas dumped in 13 points for Blue Hill in its 55-33 win.
The Bobcats (4-6) shot 50% from the floor, tallying eight triples, and the visitors ran way through the final three quarters.
“We got some good shots tonight and they fell,” said Blue Hill head coach Jon Coffey.
Silver Lake’s leading scorer Oakley Rosno finished 2-for-18 from the field with just six points — well below his 20-point average. Coach Rosno said Oakley was sick with the flu but gave what he had.
“He was sicker than a dog all night,” Todd Rosno said.
“Sick or not, our defense was pretty good on him tonight,” Coffey said.
Sophomore Quinn Rosno led the home team with seven points on 3-for-11 shooting. Casey Conway, who had two of the team’s three 3-pointers, and Brock Karr each chipped in six points.
Blue Hill exploited Silver Lake (5-5) with its in-and-out style of play. Ironically, the Bobcats, who shot extremely well, scored plenty on the inside, too.
That’s where Bonifas, who had the team’s other 3-pointer, enjoyed most of his success. He was found in transition and in some sets where Mustang defenders got lost in he post.
“A lot of the time we just focus on the outside,” Coffey said. “Tonight we used outside, inside, and back out and got a lot of good, open shots. The boys knocked them down tonight.”
Blue Hill constructed a 10-point halftime lead after trailing by one after the first quarter. The Bobcats ended the third quarter on a 14-0 run and Coffey buried consecutive treys to open the fourth for a 29-point lead — the largest of the night.
Silver Lake shot 5-for-11 in the opening stanza but finished the game 8-for-35.
BH (4-6).............10 16 16 13 — 55
SL (5-5)..................11 4 4 13 — 33
Blue Hill (55)
Jake Bonifas 6-7 0-0 13, Krae Ockinga 4-12 0-0 11, Marcus Utecht 1-2 0-2 2, Caleb Karr 3-6 0-0 6, MJ Coffey 7-12 3-4 21, TJ Ockinga 0-1 2-4 2, Karson Golter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-41 5-10 55.
Silver Lake (33)
Oakley Rosno 2-18 2-2 6, Quinn Rosno 3-11 1-1 7, Brock Karr 3-7 0-2 6, Jake Knehans 2-3 0-0 5, Adrian Gomez 0-2 0-0 0, Keaton Karr 0-1 0-0 0, Brayden Hemberger 1-1 0-0 2, Casey Conway 2-3 0-0 6. Totals: 13-46 3-5 33.
Three-point goals: BH 8-15 (Bonifas 1-1, K, Ockinga 3-7, Coffey 4-7); SL 3-19 (O. Rosno 0-8, Q. Rosno 0-5, Knehans 1-2, Gomez 0-1, K. Karr 0-1, Conway 2-3). Rebounds: BH 31 (K. Ockinga 11); SL 19 (Knehans 7). Turnovers: BH 12; SL 11.