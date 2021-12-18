Saturday's Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic at Lynn Farrell Arena was a tale of two halves for the Blue Hill Bobcats.
A comfortable halftime lead was soon wiped away by Class D-1 No. 4 O'Neill St. Mary's in the blink of an eye.
The 33-27 halftime edge was gone in a matter of a few minutes when the Cardinals got off to a hot start in the third quarter. St. Mary's came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders, opening on a 16-1 run and never lost the lead again en route to a 65-45 victory.
St. Mary's Aidan Hedstrom stole the show. The 6-foot-4 senior was dominant inside the paint — 25 of the game high 28 points came from inside the three-point arc.
Hedstrom finished 11-for-19 from the floor and the Bobcats had a tough time containing him down low.
"We played defense in the first half, but in the second half we committed a lot of turnovers and our defense wasn't as intense as it was in the first half," said Blue Hill head coach Jon Coffey.
"I'm proud of the way we played in the first half. We started to get down when we couldn't make a bucket in the second half, but we will work on that over the holiday break and come back to be ready in the holiday tournament."
Blue Hill's MJ Coffey and Jake Bonifas each scored in double figures. Coffey scored the team-high 15 points — 14 in the first half — while Bonifas had 11 points.
"They come to play," Jon Coffey said of the pair. "We just need some more guys get into the scoring part of it. We cannot have one or two. The other night we had three or four that scored close to double figures. Everyone has to step it up a notch over the Christmas break."
MJ Coffey started on fire in the opening period. He was 3-for-5 from the floor in the first quarter — all three buckets came from beyond the arc. Coffey would finish 4-for-9 from downtown.
Bonifas was perfect in the opening frame, as he was 3-for-3 and went 5-for-10 in the game.
Blue Hill's ball movement in the second half was not as crisp as it was in the first half, according to its coach.
"We kept on holding on to the ball and that gave them more time to adjust," said Coffey. "They made some adjustments, so we made our bottom guy ball side to come up and get the ball. We are going to work on a few things over break and be ready for the upcoming holiday tournament.
"It is the little things that we have to work on, not the big things. If we get the little things adjusted we can be a very solid defensive team."
STM..................14 13 21 17 — 65
BH.......................17 16 6 6 — 45
St.Mary's (65)
Aidan Hedstrom 28, Isaac Everitt 13, Tate Thompson 10, Adam Everitt 6, Blake Benson 4, Dalton Alder 2, Charles Barlow 2
Blue Hill (45)
MJ Coffey 15, Jake Bonifas 11, Caleb Karr 8, Krae Ockinga 7, Kyle Hubl 2, TJ Ockinga 2