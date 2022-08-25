BLUE HILL — Blue Hill has missed the playoffs only twice in the last 20 seasons.
Aside from an absence in 2018, the only other year the Bobcats haven’t been in the postseason was 2004.
BLUE HILL — Blue Hill has missed the playoffs only twice in the last 20 seasons.
Aside from an absence in 2018, the only other year the Bobcats haven’t been in the postseason was 2004.
Last season, Blue Hill pulled a first-round upset at Garden County before a second-round exit.
“We have a lot of guys who contributed to last year’s team coming back. That was the first time we have been past the first round in a few years. I think their expectations for themselves are high,” said Blue Hill head coach Riley Armes.
“We’ve had a great start to the year because of the experience we brought back. It seems like a lot of the guys picked up where we left off from a year ago.”
The Bobcats return half of their offensive starters from that playoff team, but not their quarterback.
After losing MJ Coffey to graduation, the Bobcats will turn to Carter Auten for signal calling duties.
“He played a year behind MJ, he learned a lot on how MJ does things,” Armes said. “He’ll be our signal caller this year so we will lean heavily on our juniors and seniors around him and so he’ll be ready to go Week One.”
Joining Auten in the backfield is senior running back Jake Bonifas, who will take over the starting tailback spot. He had 54 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown in 2021.
“(Bonifas) has been one of biggest leaders so far in the offseason, especially in the weight room. He has done a lot of hard work in there. It is showing now and it will be a difference maker for him in the season. He is leading by example getting guys to do the right things with high expectations for the team,” Armes said.
Krae Ockinga should be Auten’s favorite target as he finished as Blue Hill’s leading receiver in 2021. Ockinga had 996 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns as a junior last year.
“He was a kid last year who we knew would catch anything that is in his area. He made a lot of good strides over the season,” Armes said. “Hopefully, he can pick up where he left off. Everybody knows he is a big time target, but he continues to make plays week in and week out, so I’m hoping he will have another big year in the passing game.”
Tight end Marcus Utecht also figures to be in the passing game mix. A two-way starter, Utecht caught four touchdowns and picked off four passes.
In total, six defenders are back from a year ago. Reece Payne registered 90 tackles while Jake Hodson had 73 in the five games he played.
The Bobcats open on the road at Sandy Creek Aug. 26.
Schedule
Aug. 26 at Sandy Creek; Sept. 2 Palmer; Sept. 9 BDS; Sept. 16 at Lawrence-Nelson; Sept. 23 Deshler; Sept. 30 at Axtell; Oct. 7 at Kenesaw; Oct. 14 Silver Lake
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.