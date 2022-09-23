BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Bobcats and Deshler Dragons were both desperate for a win Friday night.
In a game filled with much potential for teams entering the night a combined 1-7, something had to give.
Blue Hill (2-3), which had the only victory between the two, rallied in the second half to prevail 38-14.
"The kids identified some things we needed to adjust in our scheme. They knew we needed the maximum effort to win the game. Losing is something that they did not want to do," said Blue Hill head coach Riley Armes.
The Bobcats fell behind early. Deshler jumped on the board first on its opening drive after blocking the Bobcats' punt. Gavin Nash put Deshler on the board with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
"We came out and we thought we could run the ball better against (Blue Hill), but we had a good pass game and got them on a few pass plays," said Deshler head coach Damon McDonald.
Both teams traded touchdowns until the Carter Auten gave the Bobcats the lead for good.
The Bobcats offense came up big in the second half after they held a 22-14 halftime lead.
In the second half, Auten connected with Chase Ostdiek for a 14-yard touchdown and Jake Bonifas scored the final touchdown from 23 yards out to close the door on the Dragons.
Deshler had opportunities in the fourth quarter, but turned the ball over on downs three times, including after the Dragons forced BH's Bonifas to fumble the ball.
Auten had four touchdowns on the night, including two through the air. He was 5-for-7 passing for 83 yards.
Bonifas had a busy night on the ground. He carried the ball 25 times for 123 yards and a touchdown.
"The line and Jake especially strapped up their chin straps tight and got behind their pads. We know to run the football that is what we needed to do. I thought the last eight minutes were their best performance that we've had all season," Armes said.
Nash led the Dragons with 62 yards on nine carried and went 10-for-21 passing for 142 yards with two total touchdowns.
"You always have to know where he's at," Armes said. "Not only at quarterback but wherever they want to use him. He's definitely an offensive weapon that's for sure. Preparing with his ability all over the field on offense is a nightmare for opposing defenses."
"Gavin has been such a great leader for us," McDonald said. "He keeps all the kids going at practice and in games. Coming from six to eight man is a huge transition but at the end of the day, Gavin has done a really great job for us and we are glad to have him."
Both Blue Hill and Deshler have three games left in the regular season. There is plenty of room for improvement and a lot to still play for.
"For us, we have to establish the run the game. By far this is the worse that we have run the ball but moving forward we have to continue to do what we are doing, blocking, tackling everyday and try to figure out what's the best scheme for us going into next week," said McDonald.
Said Armes: "We have to play the last eight minutes of this game, physical football and unselfish football. We've shown now that we can do it. We just have to piece it together for 48 minutes."
Deshler (0-5)......................6 8 0 0—14
Blue Hill (2-3)..................8 14 0 16— 38
D — Gavin Nash one-yard rushing touchdown (try failed)
BH — Carter Auten 39-yard rushing touchdown (Conversion successful)
BH — 37 yard pass Auten to Ockinga (try failed)
D — 56 yard pass Nash to Brendan Lemke (Conversion successful)
BH — 11 yard run Auten (Conversion successful)
BH — 14 yard pass Auten to Ockinga (Conversion successful)
BH— 23 yard run Bonifas (Conversion successful)