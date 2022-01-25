BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Bobcats had an impressive night from beyond the three-point line and it helped them down rival Lawrence-Nelson on Tuesday.
The Bobcats (7-8) shot 64% to beat the Raiders 62-41. Krae Ockinga finished with a game-high 28 points, going 7-for-10 from beyond the arc in the win.
“It was fun to watch them shoot tonight,” said Bobcats head coach Jon Coffey. “We got some nice passes out to our shooters and our feet set, so we are ready to shoot. And then our outside opened up the inside and we were able to feed it in there.
“It was just a great team win.”
The Bobcats opened a 9-0 run to start the game, getting five points from Ockinga. Senior Logan Menke got a pair of baskets to put the Raiders on the board and make it a five-point game. The Bobcats finished with a 5-2 run to take a 14-6 advantage after the first eight minutes of play.
“It was good for the boys to come out firing and made a couple easy shots, and I think our defense kind of created our offense to start the game,” Coffey said.
Sophomore Clay Williams hit a trey for the Raiders (7-7) right out of the gates in quarter two, but the Bobcats had an answer in senior MJ Coffey and Ockinga, who each drained a basket from beyond the arc. The Bobcats outscored the Raiders 8-3 in the final minutes of the half to take a 32-16 lead.
Junior Marcus Utecht got four early points for the Bobcats to extend their lead to 20. Late in the third quarter, Ockinga scored 10 of the Bobcats’ final 12 points, including a deep triple at the buzzer to give them a 49-27 lead.
Ockinga picked up right where he left off, nailing three treys in a row to start the final quarter, giving the Bobcats a 58-29 lead.
The Raiders struggled to score the entire night shooting only 29% from the field.
“Eventually we are going to have a night where we shoot it well. It’s not going to be this way forever,” said Raiders head coach Decker Brown. “It’s not that the guys are getting bad looks, the ball is just not going in.
“This is the point of the year where it gets really hard. We will see how they respond, taking a couple lumps to the face. Now, we have to figure out how to handle it. It’s not how you respond right away, it’s how you respond after you sit back and think about it and figure out how you move forward. You can either tuck tail or keep fighting.”
Ockinga finished the game with 28 points. Utecht added 12 and pulled down seven rebounds. Coffey and fellow senior Caleb Karr each contributed 10 points.
The Raiders were led by Menke who finished with 12 points.
L-N....................6 10 11 15 — 42
Blue Hill............14 18 17 13 — 62
Lawrence-Nelson (42)
Bayln Bargen 2, Wyatt Bruckman 1, Connor Janda 2, Tyson Kotinek 4, Krayton Kucera 9, Logan Menke 12, Nolan Ostdiek 6, Clay Williams 3, Devyn Zikmund 3.
Blue Hill (62)
MJ Coffey 10, Caleb Karr 10, Krae Ockinga 28, TJ Ockinga 2, Marcus Utecht 12.
Girls: Blue Hill 49, L-N 26
In the girls game the Bobcats (9-7) enjoyed some success from three-point line and forced 21 turnovers as they beat the Raiders (3-12) 49-36. Senior India Mackin and freshman Reece Mlady each hit four 3-point field goals in the game.
“We hit a few shots right out of the gate and that gave us some confidence and shooting is contagious,” said Bobcats head coach Tim Streff. “Our defense was pretty solid tonight too and I liked how we crashed the boards.”
The Raiders got a bucket from senior Aleah Heikkinen to start the game.
The Bobcats forced four straight turnovers and scored 10 unanswered points led by Mlady with a pair of treys.
L-N senior Elsa Jorgensen got a 3-point field goal of her own to stop the Bobcat run. The quarter ended on a triple from Mackin to give the Bobcats a 18-7 lead.
The Bobcats forced seven more turnovers in the second quarter, taking a 23-12 lead. Sydney Biltoft connected twice from beyond the arc for L-N, but still trailed after two quarters of play.
The Raiders cut the Bobcats’ lead to four points after opening the second half on an 8-2 run. But Blue Hill responded with a trey from Mackin and scored on the final three possessions of the third quarter to take a 36-27 lead.
Mlady scored two more 3-point field goals to start the final quarter, giving the home team a 42-28 lead.
“The girls fought hard and I wasn’t upset at how we played,” said Raiders head coach Andy Peterson. “Blue Hill made their shots and we just couldn’t keep up.”
Mlady led all scorers with 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Bobcats. Senior Abigail Meyer added 13 points and seven rebounds and Mackin contributed 12 points.
Biltoft led the way for the Raiders with 12 points.
L-N..........................7 8 12 9 — 26
Blue Hill................18 7 11 13 — 49
Lawrence-Nelson (26)
Sydney Biltoft 12, Emma Epley 1, Aleah Heikkinen 7, Elsa Jorgensen 8, Katelyn Mazour 4, Emily Troudt 4.
Blue Hill (49)
Kelsy Kohmetscher 6, India Mackin 12, Abigail Meyer 13, Reece Mlady 18.